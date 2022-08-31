Gainesville, FL

Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.

Matthew C. Woodruff

Student Activities and Involvement(photo by GatorConnect)

Here in Gainesville, the UF season is upon us. With nearly 50,000 students and 10,000-ish new students here, it is the perfect time to learn about and support the great events the student organizations have going on to support one another and the community. Can you get involved?

The famous UF Fall Dance Marathon is in the planning stages. Last year the dance marathon raised over $2 million for the Miracle Families UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital. Though the dance marathon takes place at the end of October, on Wednesday August 31st at 4:30 pm is the ‘Dance Marathon Fall Forum’, the purpose of which is to introduce the organization and encourage new members to get involved.

The Big Sister Little Sister Mentoring Program informational session is also on Wednesday August 31st at 9:00 pm.

SPLASH_A_SISTUH fundraising will take place in the Plaza of the Americas on Thursday, September 1st at 11:45 am. This is billed as a unique opportunity for students on campus to support this organization and also get to know the organization members. This fundraising opportunity will also help the organization raise enough funds that will go towards paying for community service-related events.

The Hispanic Student Association will be hosting a picnic-style tabling event to encourage students to join MLP or attend the first HSA cabinet meeting. It also is a fun introduction for students to get excited about HSA. Thursday, September 1st at 1:00 pm in the Plaza of the Americas.

Christians on Campus are holding their first event of the new school year with a welcome back dinner on Thursday, September 1st at 5:00 pm.

Interested in the Thai-Lao cultures, or food? The De(LAO)cious Food w/ TLSA event serves to educate on Thai-Lao American culture. Thursday, September, 1st at 6:00 pm in Turlington Hall.

These are just a few of the many fun and interesting events happening on campus in the next few days. For a complete rundown on all the great things being scheduled check out the GATORCONNECT site at https://orgs.studentinvolvement.ufl.edu/Events#!#searchresults.

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and people's souls. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

