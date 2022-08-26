Local gun shop uses fear to increase sales.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7xAx_0hWuRsDL00
Biden’s ban on sale of AR-15s is coming! Get them while you can Sign(by matthew woodruff)

“Biden’s ban on sale of AR-15s is coming! Get them while you can!” That statement is screamed to travelers on a roadside sign on HWY 441 in Alachua County, Fl.

This is very similar to what several conservative media types insisted would happen when Barack Obama was elected president. In 2008 Fox News host Glenn Beck stated, Obama “will slowly but surely take away your gun… he will take your gun away one way or another.” And conservative columnist Ann Coulter said, “This is a total government takeover, and Big Brother coming in and taking our guns.” Other conservative media hosts suggested the government would be going ‘door-to-door’ to take people’s guns away. It never happened.

Why would supposedly responsible media personalities spread such lies to their audience? The gun industry published a report saying it has grown by 158% since 2008. For the eight years Obama was in office, the firearms and ammunition industry in the U.S. increased from $19.1 billion in 2008 to $49.3 billion in 2015.

Is it any wonder people rush to buy guns and ammunition when they are fed a steady diet of fear and lies about government over-reach and gun control?

Many gun shop owners, weapons manufacturers and the NRA realize it is time to hit pay dirt again by spreading the same old fear as before. Gun sales have once again surged since 2020 adding more than 21 million new sales, according to Fox Business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7lWz_0hWuRsDL00
Anderson AR-15(gunsamerica.com)

What makes these lies and this fearmongering so dangerous to the American people? Consider this statistic also reported by Fox: there were almost 45,000 firearm-related deaths in the United States in 2020, more than any other previous year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Guns# NRA# AR 15# Biden# Gun Control

Comments / 55

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and people's souls. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
1154 followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

The Labor Movement saved you and your child.

12 – 15-hour workdays in unsafe conditions, children as young as five working in mines, factories and on farms, no rest room breaks, no vacation days, no job protection, rampant sexual harassment… these were the working conditions in America before the Labor Movement. The greedy, unethical and ruthless 'Robber Barons' who used unfair business practices exploited their workers which led to riots, strikes and the emergence of the Labor Unions.

Read full story

Another COVID booster is here, and the CDC says you will need it.

Omicron Variant(theavtimes) Approved by the FDA and the CDC, this booster is designed to specifically be efficacious against the Omicron Variants. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version and is causing most of the current COVID-19 cases in the US especially reinfection in people who already had COVID-19. Omicron Variants seem to be able to evade the normal immune response generated by previous vaccines.

Read full story
96 comments
Gainesville, FL

Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.

Student Activities and Involvement(photo by GatorConnect) Here in Gainesville, the UF season is upon us. With nearly 50,000 students and 10,000-ish new students here, it is the perfect time to learn about and support the great events the student organizations have going on to support one another and the community. Can you get involved?

Read full story
Alachua County, FL

Monkeypox (MPX) cases reported in Alachua County.

Monkeypox Header(public use photo) In August, 2022 the Florida Department of Health reported four MPX cases in Alachua County. Monkeypox, now to be known as MPX is a previously rare disease identified in 1958 that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It is a viral infection transmitted by an infected person during prolonged face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex. It can also be transmitted through contact with contaminated items such as clothing and bedding.

Read full story

Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.

Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.

Read full story
36 comments

Is ‘Danielle’ poised to wreak havoc on the East Coast?

Storms in the Atlantic(NOAA) The National Hurricane Center reports that a broad and elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. They give this an 80% chance of developing into a tropical storm. The next name for this season is ‘Danielle’.

Read full story

Opinion: Christian conservatives are pushing young people away from faith.

Religious Icon(Stock-free.org) Millennials and Gen-Z are rejecting the faiths of their parents in record numbers. Reports from all over the western world show a marked increase in the rate of Atheism all across America and Europe. The new generations just don't hold the same relationships with religion that their parents and grandparents did.

Read full story
413 comments
Gainesville, FL

In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.

Gainesville Fl.(ed2go.com) Gainesville, Fl. is a city in the midst of continual growing pains. New multi-level apartment buildings and hotels are seemingly under construction or opening everywhere near downtown and campus. When new buildings get built, old buildings get razed, and with that destruction some of Gainesville’s most favorite places are forced to move and change.

Read full story

Alert: Animal Cracker Cookies Recall.

Market Pantry Cookies Recalled(FDA) Who doesn’t love these little blobby shaped cookies that are supposed to look like circus animals? You probably bite the heads off first, don’t you? An animal cracker is a particular type of cookie, baked in the shape of an animal, usually an animal either at a zoo or circus, such as a lion, a tiger, a bear, or an elephant.

Read full story

Opinion: Do we still need the Covid Dashboard?

Covid Illustration(freepik) The CDC has admitted that Covid-19 is here to stay like the flu, and that the risk of developing severe Covid-19 is low in the United States. Still, take a look at any major news outlet and you will see a dashboard with the latest U.S. Covid-19 numbers showing new cases, hospitalizations, deaths and, in some cases, vaccination rates. According to the dashboard on the New York Times website as of August 29th, on a weekly average about 88,000 new cases are reported, 37,000 people are hospitalized and an average of 481 people are dying from Covid-19, daily. While these are still tragic, and mostly avoidable numbers, the facts are that there are almost 8,000 daily deaths total in the U.S. from all possible causes. Covid-19 is now just a small fraction of that.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

Your ‘Best Friend’ deserves a little R&R.

Celebration Pointe Dog Park(public use) Dogs do a lot for us. They work hard keeping us feeling loved. Our doggy friends help us relieve stress, help us exercise, and keep us safe. Isn’t it time then for Fido to have a break?

Read full story

Opinion: Dogs are people, too!

Wolf to Dog(Shutterstock) When you look at Fluffy, it is hard to imagine that he and all of his cousins were domesticated from wolves. Research by evolutionary geneticist Olaf Thalmann of Finland's University of Turku used DNA analysis techniques to determine the origins of the first tamed wolves. The researchers found that the DNA of modern dogs most closely matched that of ancient, now extinct, European wolves.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

30 years ago, disaster and devastation in the billions of dollars – but storms are getting worse.

Andrew. The name still conjures up images and memories of devastating winds, destroyed homes and businesses, and ruined lives. With sustained winds of 165 mph, Hurricane Andrew barreled into Florida and through Miami. Yes, the first statistic you see about Andrew is in dollar signs, but what about the death toll in Florida, Louisiana and the Bahamas? Today it is accounted that 65 people lost their lives, the youngest victims were 9, the oldest was 91.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Crist takes on DeSantis for Florida - who will win?

Charlie Crist and Ron DeSantis(Floridapolitics.com) When the final primary numbers were tallied, one time Florida governor and current US Congressman Charlie Crist garnered almost 60% of the votes to take on DeSantis in November’s general election. But the question remains, can this once republican turned democrat beat Florida’s highly controversial, but adored by many, current governor?

Read full story
16 comments

Marijuana vs Alcohol – the tussle is on.

Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock) In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.

Read full story

The Traveler: A Journey into the beauty of the Forge.

Moon Rise(by matthew woodruff) The jagged and stark vistas, all painted in tones of tan and brown look alien to someone raised in the green and wet lushness of the Adirondacks, as I had been. The wind and the 110-degree temperatures we encountered everyday felt as if Hephaestus himself pointed a bellows at us. The land was baking around us, it was so hot even the lizards stayed in the shade.

Read full story
Florida State

DeSantis appoints registered ‘Foreign Agent’ to campaign.

Desantis(Jared Yates Sexton) Christina Pushaw began working for the Florida governor’s office as DeSantis’s press secretary a little more than a year ago. The Washington Post reported that she had registered as a foreign agent because of previous work she had done on behalf of the president of Georgia. DeSantis defended her in the face of the criticism, calling it a “smear” against his press secretary. Of course, though it was completely true that Pushaw had worked as a ‘foreign agent’ for former Georgia president Mikheil Saakashvili from 2018 to 2020, living in the capital, Tbilisi, and that is now undisputed. Ms. Pushaw failed to register until the Justice Department started an investigation into her.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How much trouble might Trump be in now?

Mar-a-Lago and Trump(image compilation) Trump supporters view any criminal legal process directed at Trump from the Biden Justice Department as an illegitimate act. They believe Trump’s assertions that the 2020 election was stolen, and therefore, the Biden administration is illegitimate.

Read full story
3 comments

Cat nights of August.

The Dog Days of summer (when the star Sirius, the dog star, is sometimes visible in the summer sky) eventually end and give away to the Cat Nights. An old Irish legend, (are there any other type of legends other than old?), says that on August 17th a witch can turn herself into a cat eight times, but on the ninth time she can not change back.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy