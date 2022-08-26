Local gun shop uses fear to increase sales.

Biden’s ban on sale of AR-15s is coming! Get them while you can Sign (by matthew woodruff)

“Biden’s ban on sale of AR-15s is coming! Get them while you can!” That statement is screamed to travelers on a roadside sign on HWY 441 in Alachua County, Fl.

This is very similar to what several conservative media types insisted would happen when Barack Obama was elected president. In 2008 Fox News host Glenn Beck stated, Obama “will slowly but surely take away your gun… he will take your gun away one way or another.” And conservative columnist Ann Coulter said, “This is a total government takeover, and Big Brother coming in and taking our guns.” Other conservative media hosts suggested the government would be going ‘door-to-door’ to take people’s guns away. It never happened.

Why would supposedly responsible media personalities spread such lies to their audience? The gun industry published a report saying it has grown by 158% since 2008. For the eight years Obama was in office, the firearms and ammunition industry in the U.S. increased from $19.1 billion in 2008 to $49.3 billion in 2015.

Is it any wonder people rush to buy guns and ammunition when they are fed a steady diet of fear and lies about government over-reach and gun control?

Many gun shop owners, weapons manufacturers and the NRA realize it is time to hit pay dirt again by spreading the same old fear as before. Gun sales have once again surged since 2020 adding more than 21 million new sales, according to Fox Business.

Anderson AR-15 (gunsamerica.com)

What makes these lies and this fearmongering so dangerous to the American people? Consider this statistic also reported by Fox: there were almost 45,000 firearm-related deaths in the United States in 2020, more than any other previous year.