Marijuana vs Alcohol – the tussle is on.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ofUj_0hUx8LJV00
Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock)

In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.

It would have been unimaginable 30 years ago that a President of the United States would ever had admitted, or even had been imagined, to have been a marijuana user. But here we are now in 2022 and pot is legal for recreational use in 18 states and approved for medical use in several others. Is marijuana better or worse than alcohol?

The benefits of reasonable marijuana use (THC and CBD) have been well documented. Relief of pain, regulating diabetes, treating depression, helping inhibit seizures, treatment for glaucoma, slowing Alzheimer’s, help with PTSD… the list continues and is not usually debated. It is people’s impressions of what pot users are like that is at issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00JuVx_0hUx8LJV00
Reefer HeadD. Rodriguez.

It is generally proven that alcohol has worse short- and long-term effects than marijuana. Consider research done by livescience.com that shows the immediate effects of alcohol on a body: a person can die binge-drinking within five minutes. Alcohol is more likely than marijuana to interact with other drugs, and chronic excess alcohol is the most likely to lead to a lot of threatening health issues, including addiction, fatal liver failure, and liver cancer. Marijuana does not have these same effects. And according to the Marijuana Policy Project (mpp.org) marijuana is much safer than alcohol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SQnY_0hUx8LJV00
Marijuana vs Alcohol Tablempp.org

Not that pot use is without risk. Smoking marijuana can also bring on bronchitis, coughing and chronic inflammation of the air passages. Fortunately the cannabinoids found in marijuana are available in several non-smoking forms, (see my Newsbreak article: There is a completely legal gummy to help you get high).

Like a train leaving the station to never arrive anywhere this debate rages on and on. I suspect someday it will be nothing more than a feather slowly wafting in the wind.

# Marijuana# Alcohol# Health# Entertainment# Pot

Comments / 0

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and people's souls. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
992 followers

