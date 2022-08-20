Opinion: How much trouble might Trump be in now?

Mar-a-Lago and Trump (image compilation)

Trump supporters view any criminal legal process directed at Trump from the Biden Justice Department as an illegitimate act. They believe Trump’s assertions that the 2020 election was stolen, and therefore, the Biden administration is illegitimate.

Even many respected commentators have viewed the FBI’s action in executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago as a mistake that could lead to further discord among Americans and upset domestic tranquility.

Merrick Garland, the appointed Attorney General and head of the Department of Justice is considered, even by his detractors to be a non-political entity, and as an honest arbitrator of the law. Garland pledged against partisanship at his confirmation hearing, telling senators: "I am not the President's lawyer, I am the United States' lawyer."

However, that doesn’t mean he can turn a ‘blind eye’ to the on-going investigation into the Trump Administration’s possible violation of the Espionage Act and the Presidential Records Act.

Trump took 15 boxes of material with him when he departed for Mar-a-Lago as Joe Biden took office. Those boxes contained, as Maggie Haberman recounts, items like a raincoat and golf balls. They also contained several documents that fell under the Presidential Records Act, when NARA finally received those documents earlier this year, they found several marked “classified.”

Though the affidavit that the warrant was based on remains sealed, it is probable that somebody on the ‘inside’ of Trump’s team provided information of the existence of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago. And in fact, according to the released search warrant, FBI agents removed several documents marked ‘Top Secret’, documents that never should have left the government’s direct control.

The FBI has clearly developed significant evidence of criminal activity at Mar-a-Lago related to the handling of classified material, and government property more generally. There is evidence of document tampering and of willful retention of material that should not have been in Trump’s possession.

This case revolves on determining whether the parts of the Espionage Act the warrant is partially based on applies, is whether Trump’s possession, access, or control was “lawful” or “unauthorized.” This may depend on the nature of the documents. Trump could have lawful possession of some documents (unclassified documents that the National Archives deemed appropriate for him to retain), but Trump cannot, even as a former president, have lawful possession of classified materials. While Trump would have had lawful access to such documents during his presidency, former presidents have no statutory right to view or to hold classified material.

What if, as Trump claims, he de-classified all those materials he had in his possession? If the Biden administration reclassified them before insisting that they be returned, then it doesn’t matter that Trump declassified the documents. It is the current president and administration that possess the authority to determine which information should be classified.

Trump is already in violation of the Presidential Records Act, by the mere fact that he retained documents in his possession that should have gone to the National Archives. Although it’s certainly possible that Trump will be charged with crimes under the Espionage Act, Republican politicians and Trump’s supporters have branded the DOJ’s search a witch hunt and accused Democrats of playing politics.