Cat nights of August.

Cat (Stock-free.org)

The Dog Days of summer (when the star Sirius, the dog star, is sometimes visible in the summer sky) eventually end and give away to the Cat Nights. An old Irish legend, (are there any other type of legends other than old?), says that on August 17th a witch can turn herself into a cat eight times, but on the ninth time she can not change back.

Mid-August, the nights begin to get longer and cats, being nighttime hunters, become active longer. Cats, in particular, are active at dusk and dawn, (with the exception of Sam, our over-weight cat who prefers to sleep her night away and the day, too, for that matter.) It could be that in the olden days when people started noticing cats out and about more frequently at night, with glow in the dark eyes, they assumed it was unnatural and all unnatural things need explanations, otherwise people would think they didn’t understand the world, and that just wouldn’t be acceptable. So naturally it must be witches.

Cat Nights by V. Neumann

By old Irish lore

on the 17th of August

more cats are among us

than ever before.

It is said that witches

can turn into a cat.

But no more than eight switches

as a matter of fact.

On the ninth switch

they cannot regain

their life as a witch.

A cat they must remain.

So if in mid August

you should hear the cats yowl

amongst sounds of the locust

when cats are on the prowl

Then you will know

as lore was told over time

that cats will show

lives as many as nine.

If you find yourself out after dark, remember cats are waking, watching, and prowling. Longer nights are coming. The nights belong to the cats…. or are they really cats?