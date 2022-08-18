Cat nights of August.

The Dog Days of summer (when the star Sirius, the dog star, is sometimes visible in the summer sky) eventually end and give away to the Cat Nights. An old Irish legend, (are there any other type of legends other than old?), says that on August 17th a witch can turn herself into a cat eight times, but on the ninth time she can not change back.
Mid-August, the nights begin to get longer and cats, being nighttime hunters, become active longer. Cats, in particular, are active at dusk and dawn, (with the exception of Sam, our over-weight cat who prefers to sleep her night away and the day, too, for that matter.) It could be that in the olden days when people started noticing cats out and about more frequently at night, with glow in the dark eyes, they assumed it was unnatural and all unnatural things need explanations, otherwise people would think they didn’t understand the world, and that just wouldn’t be acceptable. So naturally it must be witches.
Cat Nights by V. Neumann
By old Irish lore
on the 17th of August
more cats are among us
than ever before.
It is said that witches
can turn into a cat.
But no more than eight switches
as a matter of fact.
On the ninth switch
they cannot regain
their life as a witch.
A cat they must remain.
So if in mid August
you should hear the cats yowl
amongst sounds of the locust
when cats are on the prowl
Then you will know
as lore was told over time
that cats will show
lives as many as nine.
If you find yourself out after dark, remember cats are waking, watching, and prowling. Longer nights are coming. The nights belong to the cats…. or are they really cats?
Comments / 2