For coffee lovers, it is about the pleasure of the drink.

Coffees (shutterstock)

Master Roaster, Gaetano - “if you love coffee, it becomes your companion throughout your life.”

When I was growing up, there was only instant coffee in our house. Spoon some into a cup, add hot water and you have something to drink that’s brown and hot. The only time I saw brewed coffee were the few times I’d be at my grandmothers at breakfast time – she always made percolated coffee – which, in my opinion, is by far the best. Needless to say, I wasn’t a fan of the instant.

When I did start drinking coffee, it was with a lot of sugar and cream. Then a change happened. I stopped drinking it with sugar and found that the taste of coffee, when made correctly could be pretty good. Eventually I also stopped using cream. (I absolutely refuse to drink ‘flavored’ coffees). Now I like it with a little cream, or black.

Over the years we’ve all heard that health-wise, coffee is bad for us and then we heard that coffee is good for us. What is good for us is the enjoyment that comes from drinking a good cup of coffee, I personally don’t care what the scientists say about it.

Coffee is so ordinary a thing at face value and yet, for that very reason, it's where many of us pause to think and consider. To take time for coffee is to take time for yourself and its meditative quality and this repetitive, simple action is significant in relieving or enjoying the quieter moments of the day.

Coffee Shop (shutterstock)

Coffee is so much more than just a beverage, often acting as a catalyst for serendipitous discoveries: the couple that fall in love across the coffee house; the friends that became meeting in the line at the same time every day; and the friendly smile of the barista, sharing a small part of the day with you.

Some people spend whole careers discovering and making fine coffees. Like people do with fine wine and good whiskey. Some won’t use anything but a French Press, others drink only espresso, still others have discovered the wonders of cold brewed. To some its not only the beans and their preparation that is important, but also the type of filter used. It sometimes seems there are as many ways to fashion a cup of coffee as there are connoisseurs to enjoy it.

French Press (marketing photo - public license)

Some people drink only teas, but I don’t consider them worth talking about.

“Coffee glides into one’s stomach and sets all of one’s mental processes in motion…” – Honoré de Balzac.