Flowers, Butterflies and Plants, Oh My!

Florida Wildflowers (freeimages.net)

It’s happening again. Florida Wildflower Day at the Florida Museum of Natural History, Florida Museum of Natural History 3215 Hull Road Gainesville, FL Saturday, August 20th from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, in the Wildflower and Butterfly Garden.

The museum team will be replanting thousands of wildflowers and grasses and they want to show you what they’re doing, and why. Talk with local groups about native Florida wildflowers and plants, pollinator-friendly landscaping practices, and much more!

The garden showcases native and Florida-friendly plants as a habitat and to help provide inspiration for your own yards. They are re-imagining the garden to create an even more natural habitat for native insect pollinators and other wildlife.

Butterfly on Wildflower (freeimages.net)

Meet local organizations, see monarch caterpillars and learn about native wildflowers and pollinator-friendly landscape practices. Native wildflower seeds and brochures with more information will be available for sale in the museum’s gift shop. Also on site will be The IFAS Extension Bookstore with many resources about Florida wildflowers and pollinators. Books will be available for purchase at the museum giftshop.

Landscaping with Florida’s native wildflowers and plants provides refuge for birds, bees and butterflies while creating “habitat highways” through urban settings. Learn more about Florida Wildflowers with a free color magazine from the Florida Wildflower Foundation. The 24-page magazine features a selection of 20 “tried and true” wildflowers that are easy to grow and maintain. And, with interest in supporting our beleaguered bees, butterflies and wildlife at an all-time high, readers will find that the selected plants excel at providing nectar, pollen and habitat.