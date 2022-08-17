Opinion: Will contraceptives be banned next?

Contraceptives (shutterstock)

Will Americans soon have to visit shady back-alley condom dealers in order to practice safe sex? Will doctors be jailed for inserting IUDs in patients? Will pharmacists get the death penalty for selling morning-after pills?

Though this sounds like something out of a futuristic dystopian novel, A Minnesota pharmacist is being sued for refusing to fill a prescription for the morning-after pill, citing his personal beliefs.

Highly placed government officials haven’t been too circumspect about their desire to see contraceptives banned, either. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves refused to say whether his state would ban common forms of birth control like IUDs or Plan B. This refusal to answer has alarmed many people.

Protesters (shutterstock)

After the Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas has said that the United States Supreme Court should also reconsider contraception and gay marriage rulings, saying he believes the decisions to legalize the same were made erroneously. Idaho House State Affairs Committee Chairman Brent Crane said that he has concerns about emergency contraceptives like abortion pills and Plan B and wants to hold public hearings on their ‘safety’.

One candidate running for Arizona’s Senate seat even says he wants to overturn Griswold v. Connecticut, a 1965 Supreme Court case that outlawed bans on contraceptive use.

“The concern here is that abortion isn’t the end, like this is more of the canary in the coal mine,” explained Florida OBGYN Dr. Robyn Schickler. “It opens the door to any other aspect of our life that is protected by privacy and that includes birth control.”

Is the United States turning into a future straight out of ‘The Handmaids Tale’? Many women and other people who advocate freedom of choice fear this may be the case. The Minnesota case will be closely watched.