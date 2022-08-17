10,000 women against Matt Gaetz.

Women Against Matt Gaetz (Women Against Matt Gaetz FB Page)

The Justice Department is said to be investigating Matt Gaetz’s encounters with women recruited online for sex and whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl. The DOJ has been investigating whether the anti-LGBTQ, anti-pro-choice, anti-woman lawmaker paid an underage girl for sex and traveled with her across state lines in 2018. The investigation into Gaetz began back in 2020, and his former "wingman" and former Seminole County Tax Collector, Joel Greenberg, has already pled guilty on six charges of sex tracking.

Gaetz recently voted "No" to reauthorize an anti-human trafficking law on Wednesday. In 2017, Gaetz was the only "No" vote on a bipartisan human-trafficking bill that passed unanimously through the U.S. Senate and House by a count of 418 to 1.

A recently formed group on Facebook calling itself ‘Women Against Matt Gaetz’ has already signed on over 10,000 women, four-fifths of whom are from Gaetz’s own district in north-west Florida. Created by Samantha Hope Herring, the formation of the group was inspired by comments made by the Florida Republican at a Turning Point USA event that categorized abortion rights activists as “ugly and “overweight.”

Gaetz’s scheduled appearance at a high school in Okaloosa County, Florida, where he is expected to speak directly with minors about their career aspirations in the military, sparked a local furor. The group has called on Congress to suspend Gaetz from any activities involving minors.

Women Against Matt Gaetz (Women Against Matt Gaetz FB Page)

According to Cara Marion, a candidate for the Okaloosa County School Board, “…it's very confusing, when you have a congressman [who's] under investigation for crimes against children to come into our high school and talking to young women and young men. It sends a very mixed message."

An additional FBI investigation involves two men who allegedly approached Gaetz’s father with a bizarre quid pro quo: If Don Gaetz would give them $25 million, they could make the investigation into his son’s alleged sex crimes go away.

Will 10,000 women soon be 10,000,000 women?