Al Black (invaluable.com)

352 Walls, the Gainesville urban art project, has announced that famed ‘Florida Highwayman’ Al Black will be painting a wall mural live for all to come watch.

The Florida Highwaymen were a small group of self-taught African American artists, banned from galleries during (and after) segregation because of their race, who got their start selling vivid landscapes from their own cars and door to door, up and down Florida's east coast.

Born in 1947, Al Black is one of the few Highwaymen who still paints in the old style: outdoors, several canvasses at a time, a style sometimes referred to as ‘speed painting’. Al Black's prints depicted beautiful Florida landscapes, sunrises, and sunsets. Other characteristics of Al Black's prints included the presence of three seabirds in his coastal paintings, representing the Holy Trinity. In the beginning, Al Black's artwork paintings were produced on upson board with oil and crown molding frames.

'Golden Sunset' (Al Black)

What could be purchased for about $30 back in the 1960s now sells for upwards of $3,000. It has been estimated that the Florida Highwaymen group of painters created as many as 250,000 paintings.

'Laundry Room Lady' (Al Black)

Al Black’s newest mural will be painted in Gainesville, Fl. On the corner of Main and 6th Ave on Tuesday August 23rd and Wednesday the 24th. All residents are invited to come watch this self-taught master painter create what will probably be his largest and greatest ever painting, and watch a piece of history be added to Gainesville as part of the Gainesville urban art project.