The GNV Mayor’s race heats up with attack flyers. Opinion.

Mayoral Candidates (Gainesville Sun)

It used to happen every third year, now the elections for Mayor of Gainesville take place every four years, and 2022 is the year. Local elections take place on Florida primary day, August 23rd from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm with the early voting period open August 13th – 20th. Bring picture and signature identification. For more information on the types of identification accepted at the polls, view Accepted Types of Identification. You can find which precinct you are assigned to vote at by looking at your Voter Information Card.

Voters in the City of Gainesville will be selecting a new Mayor, and there are nine contenders, from a self-described astrophysicist, a disbarred attorney, a playwright, and the former head of the local utility. Local elections are non-partisan meaning candidates do not have to declare which political party they belong to.

That however, does not stop the negative attack ads from circulating. The Alachua County Democratic Party (whose office recently was vandalized), is responsible for an attack against the former general manager of Gainesville Regional Utilities, republican Ed Bielarski. The flyer claims, among other things, that Bielarski put GRU $757 million dollars more in debt, even though a Gainesville Sun article reports that he helped the city exit a $2 billion biomass plant contract, saving the city $700 million dollars. The flyer also claims that Bielarski advocated dumping toxic coal ash, opposed rooftop solar and fought against the city’s COVID vaccine mandate for city employees.

The point being, whether these things are true or not, Gainesville is a small city, one in which all the politicians know one another and work together closely. Is it really responsible of the Alachua County Democratic Party, or any person or organization for that matter, to distribute negative attack ads some of which may or may not be true, possibly damaging future cooperation, cooperation that can only be good for the residents?