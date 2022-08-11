Opinion: Are people really that stupid? Leave the monkeys alone.

Monkeypox Header (Shutterstock)

When your child gets Chicken pox, do you go out and kill the chickens? Just as chickens are not to blame, monkeys are not to blame for the spread of Monkeypox. In fact, many different animals can carry the ‘monkey’ pox virus, including rats and squirrels.

Monkeypox is spread through close contact — including respiratory drops, bodily fluids and contaminated items such as bedding or clothing. So, unless you are being intimate with a monkey, that is not where you got monkeypox from.

The first known case of a human having monkeypox was diagnosed in 1970 in the Congo. There is still no known cure, the smallpox vaccine seems to offer some protection as well as the 2-shot monkeypox vaccine recently developed. The monkeypox virus does not usually result in death. According to the WHO, it’s uncomfortable, it’s painful, but most people recover by two to four weeks. An antiviral agent known as tecovirimat that was developed for smallpox was licensed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for monkeypox in 2022 based on data in animal and human studies. It is not yet widely available.

Monkeys have been becoming increasing targets of violence by those convinced monkeys spread monkeypox. From Brazil there are reports of a hike in physical attacks and poisonings of monkeys in the South American nation. Local media have detailed a spike in attacks on monkeys using stones or poison in several Brazilian cities. In a natural reserve in Rio do Preto, Sao Paulo state, 10 monkeys appeared to have been poisoned or intentionally injured in less than a week, according to news site G1.

The WHO insists monkeys cannot be blamed for the surge in monkeypox cases.