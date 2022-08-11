Tom Cruise real or fake? A deepfake video breakdown.

Deepfake (altervista)

A deepfake video is a video clip that uses manipulated photos, video, and audio, that alter targets to say or look like something or someone else. Use of deepfake videos during elections has been made illegal in California and Texas. Legal scholars question whether the California and Texas laws violate free speech protections.

A study released by Deeptrace, said the firm found nearly 15,000 deepfake videos on the internet, nearly twice the number the company identified in December 2018. Most of those were pornography targeted at using fakes of women subjects.

A viral deepfake video on YouTube supposedly of Tom Cruise has more than a million views. Here’s a breakdown by the video’s creator on how he utilized AI to construct the video:

Deepfake Tom Cruise video and how it was made.

Using artificial intelligence, large sets of data can be processed and analyzed to swap faces and audio to create a very realistic fake video. it can also be used to put words and messages in the mouths of influential people – things that they never actually said. In addition to advanced open-source software, there are also several applications that allow people to make their own deepfakes.

Deepfake of Mark Zuckerberg

The fight against deepfake video, and against all fake news and inappropriate content, is a battle that must be fought every day. Major news outlets, the Pentagon, universities and governments are all involved in the fight to recognize deepfake videos from real videos.

In the meantime, and without using your own AI, it is possible to identify some deepfake videos by noticing changes in skin tone, jerky facial movements, or lip movements that do not match dialogue. Outbrain’s advice to anyone browsing the internet is to always use your critical thinking skills. Everything you read or watch online should be considered not as a given truth, but carefully weighed against your own knowledge, other information sources and your intuition.