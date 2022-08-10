Opinion: Biden’s economic policies are stunningly effective.

Graph (marketing photo - public license)

Inflation is at a 40-year high. The economy is heading into a recession. The housing market is going into a slump. These are just some of the headlines you may read on a daily basis in the news. But what is really going on with the U.S. economy?

The U.S. economy is big… The U.S. remains by far the largest economy in the world with a GDP (in 2019) of $21.43T or 24.42% of the entire globe. The previous administration saddled the U.S. with massive deficit spending. By the end of his term Trump was estimated to have added $6.6 trillion in deficits, a 33% increase.

Our economy is undoubtedly in a time of painful adjustment from trillions of dollars spent to offset the fearsome effects of the pandemic, a switch from low-cost to high-cost energy, and supply disruptions brought on by the Russia-Ukraine war. It takes time to turn such a huge behemoth as the U.S. economy, but the signs now show Biden’s policies are working.

Employers added 528,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago. Wages are up across the board and inflation is now also dropping, down to 8.5% in July. The White House attributes this to the steady decreases in energy and food prices seen over the past two months. Gas prices have dropped for 50 consecutive days. Read More Here.

Biden has invested historic amounts of money into America’s infrastructure, into U.S. manufacturing, into helping to lift families out of poverty, and into cleaner air for a better environment. And finally, those of us whose only investments come in the form of a savings account are finally seeing an increase in interest payments, thanks to rising rates.

The U.S. economy isn’t there yet, but signs show it is heading in the correct direction.