Daydreams are the motivation of the soul.

Woman Daydreaming (LoveThisPic - free usage)

I’m a writer. I’ll say it - I write some weird stuff. Dark humor tales of children dying in obscure ways (thanks Edward Gorey!), thrilling tales of the supernatural, the esoteric, the dark, the ludicrous, ridiculous, and farcical. My writing has won multiple awards and without fail, readers either love it or hate it, but they never forget it.

Where do all these stories start? In my daydreams.

I bet you daydream also. Maybe your daydreams are mundane – a promotion, a new house or car, your child cleaning their room without being told to; maybe they are secret – becoming president, finding a new lover, winning the lottery. Whichever, daydreams are an integral part of our mental health and can be the jumping off point for changes in our own lives.

Those daydreams you may have thought of as somewhat of a distraction, something that you've played over and over in your mind for many years are the visualizations of a burgeoning reality and are instrumental in bringing forth your new reality. As Emerson wrote, “the only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.”

Maybe you don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of becoming president, but that doesn’t mean you can’t step outside your comfort zone and work toward the social/political changes you want to see in the world. And visualizing that promotion you want may just be the impetus you need to go the extra mile at work, learn that one new thing, or even just going to your boss and asking for it.

Daydreaming relaxes your brain and allows it time to refresh itself. As you visualize your future circumstances by daydreaming about them, you give your brain and your soul the fodder they need to motivate you to reach out for some of these dreams, to work toward them as if a goal, and to accomplish things for yourself you may have never thought were possible.

"Relax, allow the mind to become empty, and surprise yourself with the great treasure that begins to flow from your soul." ―Author Paulo Coelho.