College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.

University of Florida (public use photo)

Gainesville, Fl. - In an email sent out to the UF campus community earlier today, the Office of Business Affairs has announced the release of a new website detailing current campus construction projects and road closures.

According to the Business Office, “this site will help ensure that navigating the campus is as seamless as possible with all the changes underway during this time of campus transformation.” Users of the new website will be able to subscribe to email notifications regarding new campus construction closures and even choose which buildings in particular they would like to receive notices for.

This new initiative to help the UF community navigate the campus more easily is coming just a few weeks before the start of the Fall term for UF students on August 22nd. This month thousands of freshmen students will be joining the 40,000+ students in classes at UF and the 25,000+ UF employees that service their needs.

UF’s 2000+ acre campus can be difficult to navigate, especially for the newbies, and this campus construction website aims to make that journey just a little easier. The UF campus has been undergoing changes to make it more pedestrian friendly and more attractive, as well as adding new housing and sporting venues. This has all been part of UF’s ‘Drive to Five’ initiative to get to and stay in the list of Top 5 public universities.

UF is tied for fifth place with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and The University of California at Santa Barbara.