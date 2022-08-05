Fun to be found off the beaten path.

Off the Beaten Path Header (designed by Matthew Woodruff)

Another weekend of no plans in Gainesville? You and your family have already been everywhere and done everything, so you think? Tired of crowds and parking issues, and maybe other people’s kids (oops, did I say that, LOL.) To badly paraphrase Shakespeare: ‘there are more things hidden in Alachua County than your philosophy knows about.’

I’m the master of the obscure roadside attraction, short road trip or little-known park. Here are just a few of the easy ones:

Everyone has heard of and been to Micanopy, that small, historic town just south of Gainesville used in the movie ‘Doc Hollywood’, but have you been just down the road to Micanopy Native American Heritage Preserve and Tuscawilla Preserve? Get maps and more info here. This 16-acre tract has lots of pine straw and grapevines beneath a high canopy of live oaks and laurel oaks. The .08-mile loop trail leads past an Alachua Tradition burial mound more than 700 years old.

Park Sign (photo by Matthew Woodruff)

Like animals and history? The Morningside Living History Farm is a working homestead that is meant to be reminiscent of life in 1870. It is located on Gainesville’s east side on E. University Ave. Skip the Nature Center Building, if its open, and head straight to the farm. On the weekends I’ve been, it seems sparsely visited. There you can wander around, look at how the old-timers lived and pet and feed, (if you brought anything with you) a couple of very friendly, very bored cows.

Morningside (photo by Matthew Woodruff)

Care to spend a little more time in the vehicle than in nature? Then how about a short trip to North-central Florida’s waterfall? Just up Hwy 441, a few feet past the I-10 exit, in Lake City is the road to Falling Creek Falls. The 0.6-mile loop trail consists of an elevated wooden boardwalk that leads back into the woods and offers a great view of the falls. The drop of the falls depends on the level of the creek, in a flooding situation, the falls can become completely submerged.

While up in that area, don’t miss going to the nearby Falling Creek Chapel, a historic wooden church built in 1880 that replaced the original log cabin church that started here. The doors are usually open to visitors to sneak a peek of the interior, as long as no services are underway.

Falling Creek Chapel (photo from FB)

These are just a few examples of fun things to do as a solo, a family or a group nearby to Gainesville, that you may or may not have known about.

I hope you enjoy!