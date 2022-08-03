Opinion: Thanks, SCOTUS, for opening my eyes to the truth about abortion.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrhCI_0h3DJeGk00
Abortion Protesters(Reprinted with permission of ProCon.org)

Like many people of mine and previous generations, I was taught that in no uncertain terms, abortion is murder in God’s eyes. Life is precious from the moment of conception onwards. Unlike many other ‘Christians’, I was also taught it is not my place to judge other people or condemn them for their actions. I was taught, and still believe, people should act out of love and charity toward other persons.

These teachings caused me to be Anti-Abortion but Pro-Choice.

When SCOTUS saw fit to impose a small group of religious fundamentalists’ opinion on the structure of American society, I had conflicting emotions. On one hand, in my mind, abortions were bad, so less of them would be a good thing, but I wondered what about a woman’s health? That is just as important. On the other hand, imposing a ‘christian’ religious decision on a population that is clearly not majority Christian is dangerous and wrong, and is a slap in the face of precedent.

When several religious leaders, Jewish, Muslim and Christian filed various lawsuits (see florida-clergy-lawsuits-say-abortion-ban-violates-religious-freedom-2022-08-02/) claiming that denying the right to abortion was a violation of their religious liberties, I was perplexed. How could that be, I wondered? I know the Bible. I’m ordained. I spent five years in a Theocratic Ministry School. I spent several years as a full-time domestic missionary. I’m the author of a series of Bible study guides (see Knowing God.) What have I missed, I wondered?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrKSI_0h3DJeGk00
Abortion LawsuitUsed with Permission

I went back to research and studying and had an epiphany – what I was taught was a lie. Allow me to explain.

When Jesus was alive, the termination of a fetus was legal and common in the Roman Empire. Abortions were performed for numerous reasons: for family limitation, in cases of adultery, and out of a concern for health (see https://oxfordre.com/ for more detail.) Therefore, it would seem obvious that Jesus and his Apostles would speak out against the practice if it was proscribed in God’s law, but they never mentioned it once.

What about the myriad of laws written in the ‘Old Testament’, or Hebrew Scriptures? There the Bible must teach that abortion is a sin, or so I thought.

In the book of Numbers, 5: 11-31, God directs that if a woman is suspected of adultery, she is made to drink a concoction that will cause her womb to swell and her hips, groin, and lower abdomen to waste away. Obviously had she been pregnant, she would no longer be and will no longer be able to have any children. Is this a case of aborting a fetus? (See https://biblehub.com/lexicon/numbers/5 for the Hebrew - English translation.) It would seem to be.

There is also a law in Exodus 21 that states if a pregnant woman is accidentally injured during a fight, and the fetus is then mis-carried the offender must pay a fine. If the woman is killed also, then the offender must pay with his life. Here a clear difference is made in the status between the fetus and the life of a woman (see https://www.biblegateway.com/.)

During the creation of Adam ritual, Adam’s life began when God blew the breath of life into him, when Adam took his first breath. This seems to indicate that, for the Bible, life begins when a child is born and starts breathing, not at conception as so many of us have been taught.

I know this journey of mine to the belief that abortion is not against God’s law was a heavy one to follow, and I’ve written of it only to show that many of us were mis-taught the Bible’s actual teachings, and to show my own path to my belief, not to change yours.

There is one last thought I would like to leave you with from the Bible that would seem to say that a birth isn’t all that important: “The day of one’s death is better than the day of one’s birth,” Ecclesiastes 7:1.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Abortion# Scotus# Bible# Roe vs Wade# Opinion

Comments / 213

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and people's souls. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
354 followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

University, FL

College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.

University of Florida(public use photo) Gainesville, Fl. - In an email sent out to the UF campus community earlier today, the Office of Business Affairs has announced the release of a new website detailing current campus construction projects and road closures.

Read full story

A peace movement is spreading around the globe.

Globe with People(atlascompany) Being committed to honesty and truth. Building trust with others. Civility, justice, kindness, and tolerance. According to ‘Live and Let Live’, these are the bedrock principles of their world-wide peace movement and is “the world’s most important endeavor”.

Read full story

Opinion: Cracker Barrel is accused of going ‘woke’.

Cracker Barrel(marketing photo - public license) Other than that chicken place the cows want you to eat at, no other nation-wide restaurant chain has been so widely condemned for its social policies, as Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel. To now have some conservatives on Facebook accuse the company of going ‘woke’, (a term meaning to ‘be aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues, especially issues of racial and social justice’ (see Merriam Webster) usually used as an insult toward liberal-minded persons) seems to be the epitome of conservative fear-mongering.

Read full story
132 comments
Alachua County, FL

Eat your vegetables!

Vegetable Rainbow(Va. Cooperative Extension) Believe it or not, there was a time when most people grew their own food. Looking around the apartment you share with four other people that seems like a pretty hard sell. Are you destined to forever eat squishy sodium-rich canned vegetables for the rest of your life, or the wilted offerings from the market that seem to spoil even before they ripen?

Read full story
Miami, FL

Satire: It seems God is a Miami Marlins fan.

Miami Marlins Logo(used with permission) According to Marlin’s pitcher Daniel Castano when a line drive hit him in the head at 104 miles per hour during last Thursday’s game, he was saved from serious injury by his love for God. Castano was quoted on his Twitter account quoting Romans 8:28: “and we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him…”

Read full story

Opinion: A gay president – could it ever happen?

Pete Buttigieg(Matthew Woodruff) In the Alabama county I lived in, I was one of only 5,658 persons who voted for Barack Obama for president in 2008. When Obama won the election, I was ecstatic, believing the country was finally on the correct path to the future – one of equality and justice. At the time I could only imagine the depth of feeling and hope generated in communities of color who had finally seen a black man given the mantle of this country’s most powerful office, accomplishing something many said could never happen.

Read full story
1 comments

7 puppies dead from a highly contagious virus – how to protect your precious little beasts.

Man Holding Puppies(shutterstock) In a scene reminiscent of an episode of ‘Criminal Minds’, local police last week in the upstate New York community of Troy, NY discovered the dead bodies of seven puppies scattered along the Uncle Sam bike path. Autopsies confirmed all seven of the young pups had died from the highly contagious virus called Canine parovirus, sometimes shortened to the moniker ‘Parvo’.

Read full story
1 comments
Gainesville, FL

Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.

Four Creeks Preserve Overview(Alachua County) In a public forum held on July 28th the body overseeing Four Creeks Preserve in Gainesville’s Northwest area, The Alachua County Land Conservation and Management Office, announced plans for the future of the 715-acre preserve bordering Hwy 441 and NW 43rd St.

Read full story
Williston, FL

Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.

Colorful Elephant(shutterstock) Elephants are the majestic, powerful, gentle, family-oriented behemoths you see on television moving trees with their trunks, frolicking in the water, caring for their young and giving rides to children and adventurers.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

AI comes to Florida and changes how we all live.

AI(Artificial Intelligence) infographic banner(Shutterstock) With 1 billion dollars in research funding and access to one of the smartest AI computers in the world, named HiPerGator, University of Florida researchers are on the leading edge in the advancements of health care, technology, agriculture and food production, and artificial intelligence research putting us on the precipice of improved lives.

Read full story
Saint Augustine Beach, FL

Some scientists think turtles are the key to de-aging treatments for humans.

Sea Turtle(Stock-free.org) July 14th of this year dawned sunny and warm. The perfect day for the students and technicians from the Sea Turtle Hospital at UF’s Whitney Labs in St. Augustine Beach, Fl. to release two now healthy former patients, Artichoke and Granny Smith.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Legal marijuana use is sprouting green in the US.

On a beautiful spring day in Washington, DC, while the grass on Capitol Hill was just filling in after winter’s doldrums, lawmakers in the House of Representatives passed legislation that would legalize marijuana nationwide. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (H.R. 3617) eliminates criminal penalties for anyone who manufactures, distributes, or possesses marijuana.

Read full story

College Life – Staying safe on campus.

After eighteen or more years of living at home, you are now ready to fly off and be your own person. Your parent(s) and other mentors did their best to get you ready. You carefully weighed your options and investigated where you wanted to go to college and finally the big day is here. The day you move onto campus.

Read full story
4 comments
Gainesville, FL

Preserved for nature, now the county wants to add parking lots.

If you have lived in Gainesville for any length of time, you will likely remember the large ‘For Sale’ signs that appeared on the 700+ acre tract of undeveloped land between north Hwy 441 (13th St.) and 43rd St. Likely you looked at it with a little apprehension, considering many areas in Gainesville have seen undeveloped land turn into five-story condominiums, shopping centers or developments with thousands of homes.

Read full story
3 comments
Gainesville, FL

World-class entertainment - Cabaret style

Upstage Cabaret at the Phillips CenterUF Performing Arts. Another work week is finally coming to a close and your significant other wants to know what plans you want to make for the weekend. You sigh and stop to think, tired of the same old choices of movies, dinner out or couch potato-ing. You wonder if they'll maybe go for sky-diving? But no... Then the figurative (LED) light bulb goes off, and you remember the recent mailing for the UF Performing Arts new season lineup.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy