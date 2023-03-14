UPDATE: Colorado earmarks $240k to study pollinators amid pesticide regulation review

Matt Whittaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0rgZ_0lJ0c1Rq00
A bumble bee on a milkweed flower.Photo byborn1945 via Flickr

By Matt Whittaker / NewsBreak Denver

(Across Colorado) For Colorado’s food producers, declines in bee populations could really sting.

Insect-pollinated crops including squash, pumpkins and melons bring more than $300 million to the state’s economy, and pollinators like bees, butterflies and beetles contribute to the health of the state’s rangelands that support grazing livestock.

But the number of pollinators in the state is declining, threatening not only Colorado’s agricultural sector but its lure as a tourist destination.

A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that the once-common western bumble bee population in the Southern Rocky Mountains eco region, which runs through central Colorado, declined by 72% from 1998 to 2020 primarily because of rising temperatures, drought and neonicotinoid pesticides. The Colorado Plateau and Wyoming Basin region, which runs through the eastern part of the state, saw a 63% decline.

“Losing even a single common pollinator species can disrupt the entire pollinator networks, with abrupt consequences for the species that directly or indirectly rely on them for food, including humans which benefit from crop pollination services of $1.5 billion annually in the United States alone,” the study said.

Pollinator declines have prompted the state to commission a study from the Department of Natural Resources, which will ultimately come up with recommendations on addressing the declines.

To do that, the state is spending $199,071 during the 2022-2023 fiscal year and $38,370 the following fiscal year, according to a fiscal note on the bill authorizing the study.

At the same time, Colorado lawmakers are reviewing how the state Department of Agriculture regulates pesticide applicators as the law governing the regulations is up for renewal this year.

Conservation group Environment Colorado has called on legislators to amend the Pesticide Applicator Act to stop the consumer sale of neonics, the neonicotinoid insecticides that were developed in the 1990s and according to the Natural Resource Defense Council are the most popular insecticide class in the United States.

After the report about western bumble bee declines, the group reiterated that call in February, saying in a statement that it has collected nearly 24,000 petitions calling for action and support letters from dozens of businesses, beekeepers and farmers.

“I have lived in Colorado for over 30 years and have noticed a definite increase in stressors in our more than 60 hives in the state,” Free Range Beehives CEO and beekeeper Mike Rosol said in the statement. “Average losses across Colorado last year were over 40%. As we lose more pollinators, a keystone species, we jeopardize our food systems and wildlife as a whole.”

The Colorado Farm Bureau supported a pollinator study last year, but the group doesn’t support a neonicotinoid ban, said Austin Vincent, general counsel and state policy director with the bureau.

In addition to depending on pollinators for healthy crops, “we also depend on pesticides to produce crops safely, efficiently and economically,” Vincent said. “Our use of rigorous, evidence-based and scientifically supported practices are key to ensuring the health and safety of pollinators, crops and the people eating our food. Banning neonicotinoids in agriculture would hamper that.”

This story has been updated to add comment from the Colorado Farm Bureau.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bees# agriculture# pollinators# politics# pesticides

Comments / 0

Published by

Matt Whittaker writes about natural resources industries, including oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, agriculture and cannabis. He's been based in the Denver metro area since 2013. You can follow him on Twitter @mattswhittaker.

Lakewood, CO
1K followers

More from Matt Whittaker

Boulder County, CO

Justice Dept. says Suncor, Exxon climate case should stay in Colorado court

(Boulder, Colo.) The Biden administration this week sided with Boulder and other local governments in their climate lawsuit against Exxon Mobil and Suncor Energy, recommending the case should proceed in state court instead of federal.

Read full story
2 comments
Ouray County, CO

Fly fishing film tour in Ouray County to benefit Uncompahgre River

The Uncompahgre River north of Ouray.Photo byAlan Levine via Flickr. (Ridgway, Colo.) Ouray County will host an international fly fishing film tour next week, and the proceeds will benefit the Uncompahgre River.

Read full story
Brighton, CO

State, Brighton lure EV battery maker with $6.4M plus in incentives

Amprius Technologies signed a letter of intent for a 775,000-square-foot facility in BrightonPhoto byBusiness Wire. (Brighton, Colo.) Amprius Technologies picked Brighton over sites in Texas and Georgia for a lithium battery factory after the local officials offered the California company more than $6.4 million in incentives.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado records nation's second-lowest energy bills, new ranking says

An energy bill.Photo byBrady Delfs / Alabama Cooperative Extension System via Flickr. (Across Colorado) A new ranking shows Colorado’s residential energy bills are the second-lowest in the nation, a finding that reinforces the Centennial State’s relatively low cost of energy but probably does little to soothe people concerned about rising electricity and natural gas prices.

Read full story
18 comments
Colorado State

UPDATE: State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency program

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado energy officials this week will open a round of applications for a program designed to help cannabis growers save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Read full story
32 comments
Denver, CO

Denver solar developers say small-scale projects key for energy transition

Solar panels with the Denver skyline behind.Photo byMalcolm K. / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) Emboldened by the Inflation Reduction Act, local renewable energy companies say small-scale solar projects and grid improvements to connect them will be vital in transitioning the state’s power infrastructure from fossil fuels to renewable generation.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

More Colorado drivers plug into electric vehicles in 2022

(Across Colorado) The market share for electric vehicles in Colorado accelerated strongly in 2022, even as overall retail sales of cars and light trucks fell, an industry group said.

Read full story
2 comments
Pueblo, CO

Xcel to build huge batteries to protect power grid from extreme weather

(Pueblo, Colo.) Xcel Energy plans to build a large battery storage system at the retiring coal-fired Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, in a project that could come online as early as 2025.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, Northglenn

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in Denver and Northglenn dispensaries. The company that produced the tainted weed has issued a voluntary recall.

Read full story
11 comments
Boulder County, CO

Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burning

Screenshot of a slash pile burn image in a Boulder County advisory.Photo byBoulder County. (Boulder County, Colo.) Portions of Boulder County public space north of Nederland will be closed next week when officials burn vegetation cleared to reduce the risk of wildfires, the county said.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Hertz launches electric vehicle rental initiative in Denver

"Hertz Electrifies" is a new public-private partnership between Hertz and cities.Photo byHertz. (Denver, Colo.) Rental car company Hertz is launching a program in the Mile High City that aims to expand its electric vehicle rental offerings.

Read full story
Colorado State

Facing federal complaint, Xcel says it was ‘prudent’ during winter storm

(Across Colorado) Xcel Energy says its natural gas purchasing activities during 2021’s Winter Storm Uri were “prudent” while four Colorado electric co-ops, in a federal complaint, say the state’s biggest electricity provider bungled supply during the freezing temperatures.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver’s e-bike program returns as Polis pushes for more EVs statewide

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s electric bicycle incentive program will return at the end of the month, reviving a popular rebate scheme that dovetails with state efforts to reduce emissions.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado pot sales, tax revenue continue steep slide in October

A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Denver County) Colorado marijuana businesses sold nearly 20% less weed in October than they did a year ago as the state’s steep cannabis sales slump continues.

Read full story
22 comments
Colorado State

UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities

A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.

Read full story
23 comments
Boulder, CO

Students protest CU fossil-fuel investments at local UN climate summit

University of Colorado students hold a demonstration at the Boulder campus to protest the school's investments in fossil fuel companies.Photo byBella Pao. (Boulder, Colo.) Hilda Flavia Nakabuye, a climate activist from a farming region in Uganda, remembers how her family went from supplying food to people in the area to not having enough to eat themselves as worsening heat waves decimated crop yields.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissions

Image from BigCoast Forest Climate Initiative in coastal Canada.Photo byMosaic Forest Management. (Lakewood, Colo.) A Denver-area company provided carbon offsets for the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas Friday that pits the University of Southern California Trojans against the University of Utah Utes.

Read full story
1 comments
Wheat Ridge, CO

Retail marijuana from Wheat Ridge dispensary fails yeast, mold test

The Chronic Therapy dispensary in Wheat Ridge.Photo byGoogle Maps. (Wheat Ridge, Colo.) A state investigation found potentially unsafe yeast and mold levels in marijuana flower for retail sale from a Wheat Ridge dispensary.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Ute Mountain Ute leader weighs in on Colorado water conservation needs

Ute Mountain Ute chairman Manual Heart in a video this week promoting water conservation education in Colorado.Photo byScreenshot of YouTube video. (Towaoc, Colo.) The leader of the Ute Mountain Ute tribe of the Four Corners region called on Coloradans to educate themselves about what they can do to help conserve water.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy