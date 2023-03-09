Brighton, CO

State, Brighton lure EV battery maker with $6.4M plus in incentives

Matt Whittaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NlT2_0lDWvqIw00
Amprius Technologies signed a letter of intent for a 775,000-square-foot facility in BrightonPhoto byBusiness Wire

By Matt Whittaker

(Brighton, Colo.) Amprius Technologies picked Brighton over sites in Texas and Georgia for a lithium battery factory after the local officials offered the California company more than $6.4 million in incentives.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $5,491,784 in tax credits for Amprius over an 8-year period, contingent on the company meeting specific job creation and salary requirements at the 775,000-square-foot factory that will serve the electric mobility market, the governor’s office said Monday.

For its part, Brighton agreed to incentives totaling $929,050, including a five-year property tax rebate of 100% and a 50% rebate on the city’s use tax collected on construction materials. 

The Adams County Board of County Commissioners will also consider an economic development incentive agreement at a public meeting on March 14.

“Colorado’s cleantech industry has an economic impact of $4.6 billion per year and employs over 62,000 Colorado workers,” said Eve Lieberman, executive director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. “By choosing Colorado for expansion, Amprius will add to this increasingly important sector of employment and become a key player in Colorado’s commitment to adopt clean energy technologies.” 

Amprius plans to invest $190 million, including a $50 million cost-sharing grant from the Energy Department, for an initial phase of the factory.

That phase, which will create 500-megawatt hours of capacity, is expected to create 332 new jobs at an average annual wage of $68,516, which is more than double the average annual wage in Adams County.

The site, which the company aims to have operational by 2025, has additional square footage and acreage available to eventually build up to an expected potential capacity of 10-gigawatt hours.

In addition to the incentives, the company picked the site for its size, proximity to essential materials and transportation structure, and the electric power and structural layout are expected to help reduce build-out and logistical and operational costs.

“We are confident this factory will allow us to scale and effectively serve the electric mobility market,” said Amprius CEO Kang Sun.

Matt Whittaker writes about natural resources industries, including oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, agriculture and cannabis. He's been based in the Denver metro area since 2013.

