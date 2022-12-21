UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities

A legal marijuana grow in Colorado. Photo by Brett Levin via Flickr

By Matt Whittaker / NewsBreak Denver

(Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.

The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue issued a health and safety advisory Thursday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast, mold and aspergillus on retail marijuana flower produced by 240 Arthur Avenue LLC, which does business as Rivus Fine Cannabis.

Officials deem it a “threat to public health and safety when marijuana is found to have levels of total yeast and mold and aspergillus above the acceptable limits,” the state said.

Aspergillus is a genus of mold species that can cause infections, fatal diseases and allergic responses, according to the National Library of Medicine . New regulations about aspergillus went into effect in Colorado in July.

Two harvest batches from Rivus – dubbed DurbanKush220816 and SuperBoof220907 – contained contaminants higher than allowed under state rules.

Five dispensaries sold the marijuana between Sept. 17 and Oct. 12, the state said.

Rocky Farms, located at 1709 Swink Ave. in Rocky Ford

CCC Inc. which does business as the Happy Camper Cannabis Company in Bailey

The Cannabist Castle Supermarket & Dispensary Lounge LLC, which does business as the Kind Castle in Parachute

Kind Eatery LLC, which does business the Kind Castle in Craig

Kind Nederland LLC, which does business as the Kind Castle in Nederland.

Connie, a manager at Rocky Farms who refused to give her last name in a phone conversation that ended abruptly when she apparently hung up, said the store hadn’t sold any of the contaminated pot before returning it.

It is unclear whether she meant that the dispensary didn’t sell any of the marijuana after it was notified of the contamination, or whether it didn’t sell any of it at all. An email requesting more details was not returned.

On Friday, Rocky Farms got a letter from the enforcement division saying that, after retesting, the SuperBoof220907 batch was OK to sell, she said on the phone.

MED spokeswoman Shannon Gray said Rocky Farms was listed on the health advisory because they sold contaminated marijuana from the DurbanKush batch, not the SuperBoof batch.

After MED investigators identified that contaminated marijuana had been sold to consumers, they worked with the producer to recall it, she said. Once the contaminated marijuana had been recalled the cultivation company decontaminated it and was permitted to sell it.

“Marijuana from the harvest batches listed on the HSA sold after October 12, 2022, should have been decontaminated and tested,” Gray said.

Representatives of the other organizations didn’t respond to requests for comment.

This story has been updated to include a response from the Marijuana Enforcement Division.