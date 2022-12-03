Boulder, CO

Students protest CU fossil-fuel investments at local UN climate summit

Matt Whittaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39emGn_0jVrOfEl00
University of Colorado students hold a demonstration at the Boulder campus to protest the school's investments in fossil fuel companies.Photo byBella Pao

By Matt Whittaker / NewsBreak Denver

(Boulder, Colo.) Hilda Flavia Nakabuye, a climate activist from a farming region in Uganda, remembers how her family went from supplying food to people in the area to not having enough to eat themselves as worsening heat waves decimated crop yields. 

Five meals a day dropped to two, and then one, she said Friday at a United Nations climate conference at the University of Colorado Boulder campus, where other activists joined her in drawing attention to the links between climate change and human rights. 

“As time went on, we lacked food because we could not get enough from our garden,” she said at the conference, where earlier in the day, CU students had demonstrated against the university system’s investments in fossil fuel companies.  

The free conference continues Saturday and Sunday at the University of Colorado Boulder, and people can register for virtual or in-person attendance here.

Nakabuye’s story is an example of how people in less developed nations who contribute relatively little to climate change often bear the brunt of its effects, such as worsened flooding, drought and wildfires.

Bringing the discussion of how climate change affects humans closer to home, Sheila Watt-Cloutier, an Inuit advocate for Indigenous rights, referenced the fatal Marshall Fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Boulder County in a blaze worsened by heightened drought conditions. 

Watt-Cloutier drew from her experience as one of 165,000 Inuit as a way to humanize the impacts of climate change rather than thinking about them solely in the context of politics or economics.

“We haven’t been putting the human dimension in the forefront of these discussions,” she said. “It was always the polar bear or the ice. For us it’s about our children.”

Saying that the systems that brought about climate change are not the same ones that can solve the problem, Nakabuye pointed out that CU is known for its research into climate change but still invests in fossil fuel companies.

Earlier in the day, CU students protested just that, holding a demonstration and march calling on the university to divest its endowment, treasury pool and retirement funds from fossil fuels. 

Fossil Free CU led the protest and said more than 300 students participated in the campus march. Nakabuye also spoke at the demonstration. 

After the march, Fiona Nugent, a 19-year-old political science student at CU, took issue with the university holding a conference on climate change while investing in fossil fuel companies contributing to global warming.

“It’s harming our future by putting money into coal, oil and gas,” she said. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# climate change# global warming# protest# human rights# fossil fuels

Comments / 9

Published by

Matt Whittaker writes about natural resources industries, including oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, agriculture and cannabis. He's been based in the Denver metro area since 2013. You can follow him on Twitter @mattswhittaker.

Lakewood, CO
869 followers

More from Matt Whittaker

Denver, CO

Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissions

Image from BigCoast Forest Climate Initiative in coastal Canada.Photo byMosaic Forest Management. (Lakewood, Colo.) A Denver-area company provided carbon offsets for the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas Friday that pits the University of Southern California Trojans against the University of Utah Utes.

Read full story
1 comments
Wheat Ridge, CO

Retail marijuana from Wheat Ridge dispensary fails yeast, mold test

The Chronic Therapy dispensary in Wheat Ridge.Photo byGoogle Maps. (Wheat Ridge, Colo.) A state investigation found potentially unsafe yeast and mold levels in marijuana flower for retail sale from a Wheat Ridge dispensary.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Ute Mountain Ute leader weighs in on Colorado water conservation needs

Ute Mountain Ute chairman Manual Heart in a video this week promoting water conservation education in Colorado.Photo byScreenshot of YouTube video. (Towaoc, Colo.) The leader of the Ute Mountain Ute tribe of the Four Corners region called on Coloradans to educate themselves about what they can do to help conserve water.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado eases marijuana regulations amid sales slump, layoffs

Cannabis drying.Andrea Porziella / www.terredicannabis.com. (Across Colorado) Several Marijuana Enforcement Division rules that go into effect next month will make compliance easier for Colorado marijuana businesses facing sales declines and layoffs, an industry group said.

Read full story
33 comments
Boulder, CO

Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stoves

Two heat pump condensers outside of a building.Elephant Energy. (Boulder, Colo.) A Front Range home-electrification company is expanding its team and service area in anticipation of increased demand due to high natural gas prices and federal incentives to switch to electric heat pumps and stoves.

Read full story
3 comments
Thornton, CO

Denver company pays $33+ million for Thornton oil and gas rights

Drilling a natural gas well in Weld County, Colo.Scott Branson / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) A Denver-based mineral rights acquisition company paid more than $33 million for mineral interests owned by the city of Thornton.

Read full story
Snowmass Village, CO

Slope-side housing in Snowmass to have eco-friendly water heating

A SHARC International Systems wastewater heat pump system.SHARC International Systems. (Snowmass Village, Colo.) A Colorado-based developer plans to install an environmentally-friendly system to heat water in its new slope-side residential project in the Base Village section of Snowmass Village.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado Springs

The Living Rose Wellness dispensary in Colorado SpringsGoogle Maps. (Colorado Springs, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in a Colorado Springs dispensary.

Read full story
7 comments
Colorado State

Colorado among top 10 most energy-efficient states, report says

An electricity transmission tower.Wayne S. Grazio / Flickr. (Across Colorado) A new study found that Colorado ranks among the top 10 U.S. states for energy efficiency. According to WalletHub, the Centennial State ranks eighth after combining home and auto energy efficiency. The report said it ranks fifth for home energy efficiency alone and 12th for auto energy efficiency alone.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver data center company buys Bitcoin mining assets in Bakken oil fields

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver company that uses waste natural gas from oil wells to power data centers is continuing its expansion by purchasing a Bitcoin mining company that operates in the oil fields of North Dakota and Montana.

Read full story
1 comments
Boulder County, CO

Boulder County to spend at least $100k to store CO2 in concrete

(Boulder County, Colo.) Boulder County plans to spend at least $100,000 on regional projects to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store the greenhouse gas in concrete as part of a wider carbon sequestration strategy with governments in the Four Corners region.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.

Read full story
44 comments

Copper thieves target RTD tracks despite the metal’s falling price

(Denver, Colo.) Falling copper prices aren’t deterring thieves from targeting Regional Transportation District rails for the red metal often sold as illicit scrap, disrupting commuters and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver-area mining company reduces silver estimate at Mexico mine by 32%

(Greenwood Village, Colo.) A Denver-area mining company facing a lawsuit after overstating the amount of metal contained at a mine in Mexico revealed the extent of the error this week.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costs

(Fort Collins, Colo.) Northern Front Range utilities this week showed off a new website that lets customers research electric vehicles using local data. A collaboration of utilities serving Fort Collins, Estes Park, Longmont and Loveland scheduled a webinar Thursday to demonstrate the website, which provides a guide for people to compare fully electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids with traditional cars.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Auditor of embattled Denver-area silver mining company resigns

A KPMG accounting and tax consulting office in Tempe, Ariz.Tony Webster / Flickr. (Greenwood Village, Colo.) International accounting firm KPMG this week resigned as the auditor for Gatos Silver, a Greenwood Village-based mining company in hot water after finding the amount of metal it can extract from a Mexican mine was overstated.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver geothermal firm inks proposed deal in energy transition economy

An image from the Nevada operations hosting Transitional Energy's pilot project.(Photo courtesy of Transitional Energy) (Denver, Colo.) A Mile High City-based renewable energy firm took another step to bolster the national energy transition with equipment that makes electricity from the heat produced by oil and natural gas wells.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver miner Newmont sells stake in Argentina gold, copper project

(Denver, Colo.) Commodity trading and mining giant Glencore will buy Colorado miner Newmont Corp.’s stake in a gold and copper project in South America, the companies said Friday.

Read full story
Glenwood Springs, CO

Solar generation, storage project near completion in Glenwood Springs

(Glenwood Springs, Colo.) The company developing a solar array and battery facility at Colorado Mountain College's Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs campus said the project is nearly complete and will be operational this fall.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy