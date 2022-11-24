Retail marijuana from Wheat Ridge dispensary fails yeast, mold test

The Chronic Therapy dispensary in Wheat Ridge. Photo by Google Maps

By Matt Whittaker / NewsBreak Denver

(Wheat Ridge, Colo.) A state investigation found potentially unsafe yeast and mold levels in marijuana flower for retail sale from a Wheat Ridge dispensary.

Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division identified flower from harvest batches produced by Beddor Claude LLC, which does business as Chronic Therapy, that “contained levels of contaminants above acceptable limits for total yeast and mold” or were untested and determined to be potentially contaminated.

The state says it is “a threat to public health and safety when marijuana is found to contain levels of total yeast and mold above the acceptable limits established” in Colorado marijuana regulations.

Chronic Therapy sold the contaminated or potentially contaminated weed from its Wheat Ridge dispensary between September 23 and October 11. The company also operates a dispensary in Cortez.

The contaminated harvest batch is Silver Mountain 9.14.22. The affected weed has a label on the container that indicates the company’s license number, 403R-00287.

Nearly 300 harvest batches were not tested and deemed by the state to be potentially contaminated. People can see the names of those harvest batches here .

Chronic Therapy did not return requests for comment.

In addition to its Wheat Ridge and Cortez locations, the company’s website says it also caters to locations like Lakewood, Arvada, Golden, Westminster and Denver.

“Our special grow process for our buds and constant eye on quality is what sets us apart from all the other dispensaries in the Denver and surrounding area,” Chronic Therapy’s website says. “We promise to provide you with the best marijuana in town and unbeatable service.”