Ute Mountain Ute leader weighs in on Colorado water conservation needs

Ute Mountain Ute chairman Manual Heart in a video this week promoting water conservation education in Colorado. Photo by Screenshot of YouTube video

By Matt Whittaker / NewsBreak Denver

(Towaoc, Colo.) The leader of the Ute Mountain Ute tribe of the Four Corners region called on Coloradans to educate themselves about what they can do to help conserve water

In a YouTube video released this week, chairman Manual Heart urged people to learn how they can take action by visiting the website of Water ’22 , a statewide, year-long public education initiative launched in January to promote steps people can take to save at least 22 gallons of water per day per person.

“Our people have called the lands of Colorado home since time immemorial, and we have always considered water to be sacred,” Heart said in the 57-second video, in which he stood in front of various backdrops of mountains, a farm sprinkler system and cattle in a green field. “We were put here as stewards of these mountains which provide us with food and with water.”

The Ute Mountain Ute tribe of roughly 2,000 people, whose nation is primarily located at the southwesternmost corner of Colorado around Towaoc but also includes land in New Mexico and Utah, has a powerful interest in water conservation in Colorado.

In drought conditions like those Colorado is experiencing, the tribe has to let much of its 7,700 acre alfalfa and corn farm lie fallow , costing it millions of dollars in weeding expenses and foregone crop sales. The tribe also has outstanding Colorado River Basin water rights issues .

“Today we face many challenges with drought and climate change impacting how much water we have for our communities and our farms,” Heart said in the video. “Tribes across the region are helping to preserve and allocate our water in the best way possible.”

To save water, Water ’22 recommends taking shorter showers, operating dish and clothes washers only when full, fixing faucet leaks and avoiding daytime outdoor landscape watering.