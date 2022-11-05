Slope-side housing in Snowmass to have eco-friendly water heating

A SHARC International Systems wastewater heat pump system. SHARC International Systems

By Matt Whittaker / NewsBreak Denver

(Snowmass Village, Colo.) A Colorado-based developer plans to install an environmentally-friendly system to heat water in its new slope-side residential project in the Base Village section of Snowmass Village.

East West Partners, which develops mountain resort communities, will install the wastewater energy transfer system in its Aura housing development, according to SHARC International Systems, a Canadian company that makes the system.

SHARC’s system recovers heat from wastewater and uses the energy to supplement future water heating needs, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and providing energy and cost savings, the company said. The company expects the specialized heat pump to ship in the second quarter of next year.

“We are proud to support Snowmass Base Village and its latest project, Aura, in building ultra-efficient, all-electric homes that use 100% renewable energy sources resulting in zero on-going carbon emissions from the building itself,” said SHARC CEO Lynn Mueller.

The Aura development will be the fourth installation of a SHARC system in Colorado, after the Boulder Commons Phase II and 30PRL Apartments projects in Boulder and the National Western Center in Denver.

The ski-in, ski-out Aura residences will be powered primarily through a Holy Cross Energy program that sources wind, solar and hydropower, East West Partners says. On-site rooftop solar panels will also provide some of the energy.

The plans call for using enhanced insulation, triple pane windows and timber that causes lower emissions during the manufacturing process than steel and concrete.