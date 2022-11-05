Snowmass Village, CO

Slope-side housing in Snowmass to have eco-friendly water heating

Matt Whittaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZO77_0izp8ZS500
A SHARC International Systems wastewater heat pump system.SHARC International Systems

By Matt Whittaker / NewsBreak Denver

(Snowmass Village, Colo.) A Colorado-based developer plans to install an environmentally-friendly system to heat water in its new slope-side residential project in the Base Village section of Snowmass Village.

East West Partners, which develops mountain resort communities, will install the wastewater energy transfer system in its Aura housing development, according to SHARC International Systems, a Canadian company that makes the system. 

SHARC’s system recovers heat from wastewater and uses the energy to supplement future water heating needs, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and providing energy and cost savings, the company said. The company expects the specialized heat pump to ship in the second quarter of next year.

“We are proud to support Snowmass Base Village and its latest project, Aura, in building ultra-efficient, all-electric homes that use 100% renewable energy sources resulting in zero on-going carbon emissions from the building itself,” said SHARC CEO Lynn Mueller.

The Aura development will be the fourth installation of a SHARC system in Colorado, after the Boulder Commons Phase II and 30PRL Apartments projects in Boulder and the National Western Center in Denver.

The ski-in, ski-out Aura residences will be powered primarily through a Holy Cross Energy program that sources wind, solar and hydropower, East West Partners says. On-site rooftop solar panels will also provide some of the energy.

The plans call for using enhanced insulation, triple pane windows and timber that causes lower emissions during the manufacturing process than steel and concrete.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# wastewater# energy# renwables# wind power# solar power

Comments / 0

Published by

Matt Whittaker writes about natural resources industries, including oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, agriculture and cannabis. He's been based in the Denver metro area since 2013. You can follow him on Twitter @mattswhittaker.

Lakewood, CO
800 followers

More from Matt Whittaker

Colorado Springs, CO

UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado Springs

The Living Rose Wellness dispensary in Colorado SpringsGoogle Maps. (Colorado Springs, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in a Colorado Springs dispensary.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado State

Colorado among top 10 most energy-efficient states, report says

An electricity transmission tower.Wayne S. Grazio / Flickr. (Across Colorado) A new study found that Colorado ranks among the top 10 U.S. states for energy efficiency. According to WalletHub, the Centennial State ranks eighth after combining home and auto energy efficiency. The report said it ranks fifth for home energy efficiency alone and 12th for auto energy efficiency alone.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver data center company buys Bitcoin mining assets in Bakken oil fields

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver company that uses waste natural gas from oil wells to power data centers is continuing its expansion by purchasing a Bitcoin mining company that operates in the oil fields of North Dakota and Montana.

Read full story
1 comments
Boulder County, CO

Boulder County to spend at least $100k to store CO2 in concrete

(Boulder County, Colo.) Boulder County plans to spend at least $100,000 on regional projects to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store the greenhouse gas in concrete as part of a wider carbon sequestration strategy with governments in the Four Corners region.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.

Read full story
44 comments

Copper thieves target RTD tracks despite the metal’s falling price

(Denver, Colo.) Falling copper prices aren’t deterring thieves from targeting Regional Transportation District rails for the red metal often sold as illicit scrap, disrupting commuters and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver-area mining company reduces silver estimate at Mexico mine by 32%

(Greenwood Village, Colo.) A Denver-area mining company facing a lawsuit after overstating the amount of metal contained at a mine in Mexico revealed the extent of the error this week.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costs

(Fort Collins, Colo.) Northern Front Range utilities this week showed off a new website that lets customers research electric vehicles using local data. A collaboration of utilities serving Fort Collins, Estes Park, Longmont and Loveland scheduled a webinar Thursday to demonstrate the website, which provides a guide for people to compare fully electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids with traditional cars.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Auditor of embattled Denver-area silver mining company resigns

A KPMG accounting and tax consulting office in Tempe, Ariz.Tony Webster / Flickr. (Greenwood Village, Colo.) International accounting firm KPMG this week resigned as the auditor for Gatos Silver, a Greenwood Village-based mining company in hot water after finding the amount of metal it can extract from a Mexican mine was overstated.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver geothermal firm inks proposed deal in energy transition economy

An image from the Nevada operations hosting Transitional Energy's pilot project.(Photo courtesy of Transitional Energy) (Denver, Colo.) A Mile High City-based renewable energy firm took another step to bolster the national energy transition with equipment that makes electricity from the heat produced by oil and natural gas wells.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver miner Newmont sells stake in Argentina gold, copper project

(Denver, Colo.) Commodity trading and mining giant Glencore will buy Colorado miner Newmont Corp.’s stake in a gold and copper project in South America, the companies said Friday.

Read full story
Glenwood Springs, CO

Solar generation, storage project near completion in Glenwood Springs

(Glenwood Springs, Colo.) The company developing a solar array and battery facility at Colorado Mountain College's Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs campus said the project is nearly complete and will be operational this fall.

Read full story
Colorado State

Feds approve state plan unlocking $57 million in federal funds for EV charging

An electric-car charging station with a car plugged in.Ivan Radic / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) The U.S. Department of Transportation gave the green light to a Colorado plan for a statewide electric-vehicle charging network, unlocking $57 million in federal funds for the state, officials said this week.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Despite coal stockpiles, long railroad strike could increase Coloradans' electric bills

A Union Pacific engine heads a weekly train from Grand Junction to Montrose.Chuckcars / Flickr. (Across Colorado) Colorado coal mine managers and coal-fired power plant operators are bracing for a potential national railroad strike that would disrupt fossil fuel shipments from western Colorado to utilities in the state.

Read full story
5 comments
Pitkin County, CO

Goats mow weeds in the Roaring Fork Valley

Goats beginning to graze the noxious weeds at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana.Elin Pierce / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service / Flickr. (Pitkin County, Colo.) For the seventh year in a row, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority has hired Goat Green to bring in hundreds of goats to graze on weeds along 20 miles of the Rio Grande Trail corridor.

Read full story
Grand Junction, CO

Energy developer minimizes Grand Junction solar farm’s visual impact

Solar panels cover a growing area at Jack’s Solar Garden in Longmont.Werner Slocum / National Renewable Energy Laboratory / Flickr. (Grand Junction, Colo.) The company developing a solar farm in Grand Junction, on land now used as an illegal trash dump, plans to minimize the visual impact of the energy park.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado ranks 13th nationally for solar power generation

An installation at the Solar Technology Acceleration Center in Aurora.U.S. Department of Energy / Flickr. (Across Colorado) Colorado added 32 megawatts of solar generation capacity in the second quarter of this year, bringing the percentage of the state’s electricity from solar to nearly 6%, according to numbers from the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Read full story
1 comments
Boulder County, CO

Boulder County closes preserve three days a week for elk hunting

A bull elk in Rocky Mountain National Park.Tim Lumley / Flickr. (Boulder County, Colo.) Officials said Boulder County is closing the Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain to the public for three days a week starting this month for the sixth year of an elk population management program.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver developers ink solar deal for downtown property

Solar panels near Denver International Airport.David Wilson / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) A local real estate firm has entered a deal with solar developer Pivot Energy to offset electricity used at a property near Union Station, the Denver-based renewable energy company said this week.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy