Colorado among top 10 most energy-efficient states, report says

An electricity transmission tower. Wayne S. Grazio / Flickr

By Matt Whittaker / NewsBreak Denver

(Across Colorado) A new study found that Colorado ranks among the top 10 U.S. states for energy efficiency.

According to WalletHub , the Centennial State ranks eighth after combining home and auto energy efficiency. The report said it ranks fifth for home energy efficiency alone and 12th for auto energy efficiency alone.

For the study, the personal finance website compared 48 states “in order to determine which states are doing more with less energy.”

For the home energy efficiency segment, the website included total residential energy consumption and annual degree days, which measure how warm or cool a place is.

For the auto portion of the study, WalletHub determined vehicle-fuel efficiency by dividing yearly vehicle miles driven by gallons of gasoline consumed and measured annual vehicle miles driven per person. Because of data limitations, the analysis excluded Alaska and Hawaii.

Energy efficiency can make for substantial savings in America, where the average household spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities and more than $2,000 on motor fuel and oil.

Rising gasoline prices have been a critical factor in high inflation that has become a political issue ahead of the November elections.

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in Colorado, mirroring a global trend. Regular drivers and municipalities in the state are plugging in.

The U.S. Department of Transportation gave the green light recently to a Colorado plan for an electric-vehicle charging network , unlocking $57 million in federal funds for the state.