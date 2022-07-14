Colorado’s Dune Valley Farms marijuana poses potential public health threat

Cannabis plants at a legal marijuana grow in Colorado. Brett Levin / Flickr

By Matt Whittaker / NewsBreak Denver

(Saguache County, Colo.) A state investigation found potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold on pre-rolled marijuana products produced by Dune Valley Farms, a south-central Colorado cultivator of high-grade cannabis, the Marijuana Enforcement Division said Thursday.

The products were untested and, in some cases, had levels of contaminants above acceptable limits for yeast and mold, leading the division to call the products “a potential threat to public health and safety.”

The marijuana came from different harvest batches and was labeled with various product names. The affected weed has a label on the container that indicates the farm’s license number, 403R-00850. Customers can see more detailed harvest batch and product name data here .

Dune Valley Farms, a Saguache County-based cannabis cultivation company founded in 2019, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Its 77-acre farm in south-central Colorado has a 4,800-square-foot indoor growing space where it can harvest 50 to 60 pounds per month and a 12,960-square-foot greenhouse operation where it can harvest about 1,000 to 1,200 pounds per year, the company’s website says.

The company has multiple harvests each year and partners with dispensaries in the Denver and Boulder metro areas, the website says.

“It's a crowded market, and where many farms cut corners we don't,” the company says on its website. “For us it's simple: cultivate an exceptional product at a great price.”