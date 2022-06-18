Boulder, CO

Boulder voters likely to approve city’s climate tax plan, survey says

Matt Whittaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZuxm_0gEsZSZW00
A flag at an anti-fossil fuel bike ride in Boulder County in 2011.Doug Grinbergs / Flickr

By Matt Whittaker / NewsBreak Denver

(Boulder, Colo.) A survey shows that Boulder’s plan to revamp its climate tax program would likely pass if the city places the proposal on the November ballot, a survey shows.

The survey, conducted for the city by Louisville-based polling firm Magellan Strategies, aimed to gauge voter sentiment on a new climate tax to be collected on Xcel Energy bills to generate a minimum of $5 million annually for climate initiatives.

Results of the survey showed 54% of the 1,180 respondents said they would definitely vote “yes” for the proposal, while 18% said they probably would approve the measure and 6 percent said they were leaning that way. Results showed similar support if the climate tax raised $8 million per year.

“These results are a strong showing for the city’s climate tax proposal,” said David Flaherty, Magellan Strategies CEO. “The data indicate a very high likelihood that the proposal will pass in November, if placed on the ballot by City Council.”

Those who voiced approval for the measure said the price is right for the benefit, there’s only one planet and the city needs to do more to protect it, according to a summary by Magellan.

Opponents said taxes are too high, a global problem can’t be fixed locally, the money should be used elsewhere and they hadn’t seen enough progress from previous climate funding, according to a summary by Magellan. 

Currently, the city’s taxpayers contribute around $4 million each year via climate-related taxes. But some of that will expire in 2023 if nothing is done. 

So, Boulder wants to replace the existing taxes with a new tax that would bring in at least $1.1 million more in annual revenue and allow the city to borrow money against future climate tax revenue.

Other results from the survey showed 58 percent of respondents are “extremely worried” about climate change and global warming in Boulder. Meanwhile, 36 percent said addressing impacts of climate change is the most important issue facing the city – above more affordable housing, preventing crime, addressing homelessness, transportation projects, creating good jobs and addressing drug addiction. 

“With the impacts of climate change visible all around us, it’s no surprise that our community is thinking deeply about how we prepare for and respond to the crisis,” said Jonathan Koehn, Boulder’s interim director of climate initiatives. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# climate change# climate tax# politics# environment# survey

Comments / 4

Published by

Matt Whittaker writes about natural resources industries, including oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, agriculture and cannabis. He's been based in the Denver metro area since 2013. You can follow him on Twitter @mattswhittaker.

Lakewood, CO
486 followers

More from Matt Whittaker

Lakewood, CO

Feds delay Colorado oil and gas lease sale amid protests, environmental study

Drilling rig and cows near Piceance Creek in Rio Blanco County, Colo., in May 2009.Jeff Foster / Flickr. (Lakewood, Colo.) The Bureau of Land Management pushed back its oil and gas lease sale by a week to allow time for protest resolution and environmental analyses, the bureau’s Lakewood-based state office said Friday.

Read full story
17 comments
Denver, CO

Denver fossil fuel company buys Texas natural gas business for $160m

Image depicting the DCP Midstream stock price and the DCP Midstream logo.Diverse Stock Photos / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) On Tuesday, natural gas company DCP Midstream said it agreed to buy gathering and processing assets in Texas for $160 million in the latest fossil fuel deal involving a Denver-based company.

Read full story
Weld County, CO

State approves PDC Energy’s application for 69 oil wells in Weld County

A drilling rig in Weld County, Colo.WildEarth Guardians / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) Oil and natural gas explorer and producer PDC Energy said this week the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission approved its permit application for nearly 70 wells in Weld County.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Urban Gardens hosts gardening events this month

A community garden in Denver.MomentsForZen / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) Denver Urban Gardens scheduled gardening education and networking events at community gardens in Denver and Golden this month.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado BLM responds to concerns after pneumonia kills 145 horses

A wild horse near La Veta, Colo.Larry Lamsa / Flickr. (Canon City, Colo.) Colorado’s office of the Bureau of Land Management, facing criticism for its roundups and care of wild horses after 145 died in its corrals in April and May, said Thursday it will hold a public information meeting on the issue next week.

Read full story
1 comments
Grand Junction, CO

Feds buy 160 acres of Western Slope land for public recreation, conservation

A sign for the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area.Jimmy Emerson, DVM / Flickr. (Western Slope, Colo.) This week, the federal government announced the purchase of 160 acres of Western Slope land to make it accessible for public recreation and protect cultural and wildlife resources.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado assembling task force to study intoxicating hemp products

Hemp plants.Stephen Ward, Oregon State University / Flickr. (Broomfield, Colo.) After a battle between the hemp and marijuana industries, state authorities are convening a group to study intoxicating hemp products, the Broomfield-based Department of Agriculture said Thursday.

Read full story
2 comments
Boulder, CO

Survey about proposed Boulder climate tax increase closes today

Lightning over Boulder, Colo.Bo Insogna, www.MrBo.com / Flickr. (Boulder, Colo.) Today is the last day Boulder residents have to complete a survey about a climate tax initiative that may appear on the city’s November ballot.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Feds approve energy transmission line that will run through Colorado

Wind turbines in Medicine Bow, Wyoming, in May 2012.Tony Webster/Flickr. (Moffat County, Colo.) The White House on Thursday said it gave the greenlight for construction of a 416-mile electricity transmission line that will run through northwestern Colorado and could increase power reliability in the state even though it won't directly serve households or businesses here.

Read full story
15 comments
Colorado State

CO experts say adoption of all-electric interstate big rigs faces long haul

A Nikola Tre electric truck on display at the Colorado State Capitol in March.Colorado Department of Transportation. (Across Colorado) Back in March, Aurora-based Wagner Equipment Corp. became the first in Colorado to offer an electric semi truck. As of Tuesday, the heavy equipment dealer hadn’t sold any of the Nikola Corp. vehicles but had three “solid” proposals in front of potential customers.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

CO trucking industry wants more US oil production amid record diesel prices

A truck tractor parked at McCandless Truck Center in Aurora.Matt Whittaker / NewsBreak Denver. (Aurora, Colo.) Just south of the Airport Boulevard exit in northern Aurora, as the Front Range gives way to the plains, lies an oasis for truckers traveling the major freight corridor of Interstate 70.

Read full story
7 comments
Colorado State

Conservationists protest Biden administration’s Colorado oil leases

A drilling rig in Weld County.Scott Branson/Flickr. (Across Colorado) The Biden administration’s plans to hold oil and gas lease auctions in Colorado next month have drawn the ire of environmental groups who worry about the effect new drilling will have on climate change.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Study ranks Colorado among easiest places to charge an electric car

EVgo launched the company’s first fast charging station at a Colorado Whole Foods Market in 2018.EVgo Network/Flickr. (Across Colorado) A new study found that Colorado is the fifth easiest state to charge electric cars, underscoring a state push to electrify the transportation sector and the increasing popularity of the vehicles amid rising gasoline prices.

Read full story
La Veta, CO

Virus likely caused horse deaths, BLM criticized for roundups

Wild horses near La Veta, Colo., in 2015.Larry Lamsa/Flickr. (Canon City, Colo.) Horse flu likely caused the deaths of 95 wild horses in less than a week at a quarantined federal facility where prisoners train the animals, officials said Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

State officials want to slam the brakes on driving high after deaths rise

An anti-buzzed driving ad in Toronto, Canada.Cory Doctorow/Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) With the Mile High 420 festival underway in Denver, the Colorado Department of Transportation and AAA Colorado want to remind people that driving high is dangerous.

Read full story
16 comments
Pueblo, CO

Environmentalists say close Pueblo coal power plant now. Xcel wants to wait until 2034

Demonstrators walk from Xcel's Denver headquarters toward Coors Field on Friday.Matt Whittaker/NewsBreak Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Next week, Colorado energy regulators will resume considering Xcel Energy's plans to shut down a troubled coal-fired power plant in Pueblo.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado State

Fed legalization could be double-edged sword for Colo. cannabis biz

Proponents of marijuana legalization carry a 51-foot inflatable joint near the White House in 2016.ep_jhu/Flickr. (Across Colorado) Federal cannabis legalization could end up being a double-edged sword for Colorado marijuana businesses depending on how Washington structures regulations for an industry that added more than $2 billion to state coffers since legal recreational sales began in 2014.

Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

Why does a Denver gold mining company want to protect land in Canada?

(Denver, Colo.) Newmont Corp. on Wednesday said it plans to acquire mining claims in Canada to make them available for indigenous land planning as it seeks native approval for mining activities on another deposit in the area.

Read full story
Lakewood, CO

Environmentalists: Regulate uranium mill owned by Colo. company as “radioactive waste dump”

A sign warns of radioactive material at Lakewood-based Energy Fuel's White Mesa uranium mill in Blanding, Utah.Matt Whittaker/NewsBreak Denver. (Lakewood, Colo.) A new report from a western conservation group calls for increased oversight of a Utah uranium mill owned by Lakewood-based Energy Fuels, which blasted the study as "unscientific hogwash."

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy