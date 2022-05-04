Study ranks Colorado among easiest places to charge an electric car

Matt Whittaker

EVgo launched the company’s first fast charging station at a Colorado Whole Foods Market in 2018.EVgo Network/Flickr

By Matt Whittaker / NewsBreak Denver

(Across Colorado) A new study found that Colorado is the fifth easiest state to charge electric cars, underscoring a state push to electrify the transportation sector and the increasing popularity of the vehicles amid rising gasoline prices.

With 261.52 charging stations per million people, the Centennial State came in behind Vermont, which has more than 484 stations per million, and Washington, D.C.; California, and Massachusetts, which each have more than 300 stations per million, according to the report from financial comparison website Forbes Advisor. 

Louisiana ranked last, with 30.49 stations per million people, according to the study, which analyzed U.S. Department of Energy data.

 “The electric car industry is growing at a rapid pace for numerous reasons, including rising gas prices, as well as electric vehicles being an eco-friendlier mode of transport," a Forbes Advisor spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, the average diesel price in Colorado hit a nominal record of $5.328 while regular unleaded averaged $4.035, just a few cents shy of the $4.093 nominal record from 2008, according to AAA. Adjusting for inflation, however, that 2008 regular unleaded price would be $5.46 per gallon in today’s dollars.

Colorado's electric vehicle market share hits 6.3%

The relatively high national ranking in the study reflects a state push to decrease the number of internal combustion engines on the roads, including last year's $5.4 billion transportation bill to raise more than $700 million for electric vehicles.

According to an April report from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, registrations for electric vehicles in Colorado hit 3,605 in the first three months of this year, topping 2,818 in the same period a year ago.

Colorado was fifth in the nation in terms of market share, which rose to 6.3 percent from 4.4 percent, the group said.

In addition to regular folks, Colorado agencies are also adding electric vehicles amid a state and federal push to reduce harmful emissions from government fleets.

State push for more electric vehicles mirrors Washington's

A recent study from online marketplace LendingTree, ranked Colorado as the seventh-best state to own an electric vehicle amid a push from the auto industry and Washington that generally aligns with the state's goals. 

That report looked at charging ports per billion vehicle miles traveled. It also considered fatality rate and electric vehicle registrations per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, tax credit availability and the cost of electricity.

"Even as the recent spike in gas prices reinvigorated American interest in electric vehicles, the U.S. automotive industry and federal agencies under the Biden administration had already committed to long-term investments in EVs and the infrastructure to support them," LendingTree said.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that includes $7.5 billion for an electric vehicle charging network.

Matt Whittaker writes about natural resources industries, including oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, agriculture and cannabis. He's been based in the Denver metro area since 2013. You can follow him on Twitter @mattswhittaker.

