Denver, CO

Denver oil company insiders buy stock as consumers fight energy inflation

Matt Whittaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AXQFD_0drJC0P500
Man putting gasoline into his car.(Freepik)

By Matt Whittaker / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Executives at SM Energy bought company shares late last month, a potential signal they think the Denver oil and gas firm's stock will gain value as oil and natural gas prices rise.

If those commodities continue their upward price trajectory, SM Energy stands to benefit as it did in the July-September quarter. At the same time, higher energy prices squeeze Americans, including Coloradans, who likely will pay more for electricity due to rising natural gas prices

On Dec. 31, SM Energy CEO Herbert Vogel bought 509 shares, chief financial officer Wade Pursell bought 113 and general counsel David Copeland acquired 380 at $21.68, according to company filings this week with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In November, they, along with director William Sullivan had donated thousands of shares to charity, a spokeswoman said.

The December purchases were part of the company's employee stock purchase plan that all employees are eligible to participate in, the spokeswoman said. The plan is subject to Internal Revenue Service limitations, she said.

Oil and gas prices increase 

The insider purchases come as SM Energy's stock has climbed amid oil and gas prices that have increased as the global economic recovery from the pandemic generates more demand to power businesses and homes. At the same time, supply hasn’t recovered, partly because there is less oil drilling than before the pandemic.

Over the past year, the Denver company's shares have climbed from less than $10 to more than $30.

SM Energy produced the equivalent of more than 14 million barrels of oil in the third quarter, a year-on-year jump of 23 percent while the average price the company realized on that production surged 118 percent.

The flip side is that if oil and gas companies do well because of rising prices for their commodities, consumers see higher energy prices to power their vehicles and heat or cool their homes.

Consumer gasoline prices rose nearly 50% in 2021 while electricity, often produced from natural gas, is up more than 6% and utility natural gas service is up more than 24%, according to the latest U.S. Labor Department consumer price index released this month.

A signal for potentially stronger stock price

Investing experts say insider stock purchases tend to bode well for a company's shares.

Company executives usually have a deeper understanding of a company and its market than average investors, said Ronald Max, a real estate investment advisor with Real Estate Bees.

"Insider buying is definitely a positive sign for the company's future prospects," said Robert Johnson, finance professor at Creighton University. "Insiders sell for many reasons but typically insiders only buy when they believe that a stock is undervalued and will rise in the future."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gasoline# natural gas# electricity# oil# energy

Comments / 2

Published by

Matt Whittaker writes about natural resources industries, including oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, agriculture and commercial fishing. He's been based in the Denver metro area since 2013. You can follow him on Twitter @mattswhittaker.

Lakewood, CO
189 followers

More from Matt Whittaker

Breckenridge, CO

Vail Resorts experiences "growing pains," labor issues

People at Peak 8 with skiers, lifts and slopes on February 04, 2011 in Breckenridge near Vail, Colorado, United States.(Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images) (Broomfield, Colo.) This ski season, a global labor shortage has added to Vail Resorts woes as the Broomfield-based leisure and hospitality company tries to integrate newly purchased Pennsylvania properties into its holdings.

Read full story
8 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora geothermal firm gets federal money to produce electricity from old oil field

A warning sign on a tank at the Nevada operations where Transitional Energy will produce electricity from aging oil wells.(Photo courtesy of Transitional Energy) (Aurora, Colo.) A Front Range clean energy startup has been selected to receive millions in federal money for a project that will use hot water from oil wells to generate electricity.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

What Coloradans can do as state becomes more prone to suburban wildfires

In this aerial view, burned homes sit in a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire, the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history.(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Read full story
13 comments
Boulder County, CO

Officials set webinar for farmers, other ag producers affected by Marshall Fire

Map of Marshall Fire damage.Screenshot of government-provided map. (Boulder County, Colo.) State and federal officials have scheduled a virtual meeting next week for farmers, ranchers and other agricultural producers affected by the Marshall Fire.

Read full story
Louisville, CO

Vail Resorts donates $100k to Marshall Fire relief fund

A Mountain View wildland firefighter walks through the smoke and haze after a fast-moving wildfire swept through Louisville on Dec. 30.Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images. (Broomfield, Colo.) International ski property company Vail Resorts, headquartered in an area of Broomfield that was evacuated because of the Marshall Fire, is donating $100,000 to a relief fund for victims.

Read full story
3 comments
Lakewood, CO

Lakewood cannabis publisher, event company sells for $120 million

Marijuana buds with marijuana joints and cannabis oil.Freepik. (Lakewood, Colo.) A New York-based trade show and conference operator paid $120 million for a Front Range-headquartered cannabis industry publisher and event producer.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado cannabis trade group elects Latina marijuana dispensary owner as board chair

(Wheat Ridge, Colo.) The Marijuana Industry Group has elected the Latina owner of dispensaries in Boulder and Denver as board chair as the cannabis industry grapples with including women and minorities in leadership positions.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

SM Energy pledges to eliminate routine flaring as investor, regulator pressure increases

Natural gas flaring in western Texas oil field in 2020.Jonathan Cutrer/Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) A Denver-based fossil fuel company operating in Texas is joining other energy firms around the nation in reducing burning unwanted natural gas associated with oil extraction.

Read full story
Denver, CO

DaVita buys renewable energy equal to North American operations use

Aerial view of the Texas solar farm that is one of two renewable energy projects DaVita contracted with Longroad Energy to build.(Photo provided by DaVita) (Denver, Colo.) As the health care sector increasingly works to reduce its sizeable carbon footprint, a Denver-based kidney care provider is aiming to invest in enough renewable energy to cover all of its global operations after recently hitting that milestone for its North American facilities.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Feds want solar energy development on 13,000 acres in southern Colorado

Solar energy zones in south-central Colorado. (The Fourmile East area is no longer available for utility-scale solar development.)Screenshot from a BLM website. (Alamosa, Colo.) The Bureau of Land Management is soliciting interest for utility-scale solar energy development on more than 13,000 acres of public land in the San Louis Valley of south-central Colorado near Alamosa.

Read full story
11 comments
Colorado State

Natural gas shortage drives up Coloradans' winter energy bills

(Across Colorado) Coloradans are likely to see sharply higher energy bills this winter despite the recent warm temperatures as global demand for natural gas outstrips supply. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission has been gathering information since November about potential customer bill increases.

Read full story
46 comments
Grand Junction, CO

BLM keeps 36 jobs in Grand Junction, plans to add more

(Grand Junction, Colo.) Three dozen positions will remain in the Bureau of Land Management’s Grand Junction offices as others relocate to Washington. Although the main headquarters will return to the nation’s capital, reversing a Trump-era shift, the BLM will bulk up its presence in Grand Junction, which will function as the agency’s western headquarters.

Read full story
2 comments
Grand Junction, CO

BLM Grand Junction office adds new hires as it loses HQ status

U.S. Interior Department headquarters in Washington, D.C.Kmf164/Wikimedia Commons. (Grand Junction, Colo.) The Bureau of Land Management plans to hire more positions at its western headquarters in Grand Junction even as the agency moves its top leadership back to Washington.

Read full story
Colorado State

Government fleets help drive Colorado push for more electric vehicles

(Across Colorado) Colorado government agencies are increasingly adding electric vehicles amid a state and federal push to reduce harmful emissions from government fleets. Last week, the Buena Vista School District said it would add an electric bus to its routes next year, and the Denver suburb of Northglenn is analyzing the cost of replacing part of its fleet with electric vehicles. On Thursday, Fort Collins-based venture capital firm Innosphere Ventures Fund announced an investment in Boulder-headquartered Microgrid Labs, a software and consulting company specializing in commercial fleet electrification and microgrids.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

I-70 noise barrier construction begins between Tennyson and Lowell

Area of noise wall replacement.Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation and construction firm Kraemer North America are ramping up work on a noise barrier along Interstate 70 between Tennyson Street and Lowell Boulevard in Denver. But residents and drivers won’t see the new walls going up until at least next month.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Polis, Perlmutter, businesses slam lawmakers after marijuana banking act setback

Next Green Wave Cannabis Flower - GG4 Strain " Original Glue"Ryan Lange/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Gov. Jared Polis joined other federal marijuana reform supporters in Colorado in disappointment this week after a rider that would have made cannabis banking easier was stripped from the must-pass national defense spending bill.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy