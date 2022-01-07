Officials set webinar for farmers, other ag producers affected by Marshall Fire

(Boulder County, Colo.) State and federal officials have scheduled a virtual meeting next week for farmers, ranchers and other agricultural producers affected by the Marshall Fire.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Agriculture and Farm Service Agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture plan to hold a virtual town hall meeting at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11 to answer questions about programs available for agricultural producers harmed by the Marshal Fire in Boulder County.

Boulder County and Colorado State University Extension representatives will also participate in the webinar. Register here.

"Farmers, ranchers, food processors, beekeepers, urban farmers, agricultural business owners, and other members of the public are invited and encouraged to participate," the Colorado Department of Agriculture said. 

Government has several agricultural relief programs

Farm Service Agency programs to help farmers and ranchers recover from natural disasters include:

  • The Livestock Indemnity Program, which provides benefits for livestock deaths caused by adverse weather or attacks from animals reintroduced by the federal government.
  • The Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program, which provides financial assistance for losses from wildfires
  • The Tree Assistance Program, which gives financial assistance for replanting or rehabilitating trees, bushes and vines damaged by natural disasters.

Meanwhile, the extension office has programs on natural disaster preparedness, agricultural business planning, animal health guidance and supply chain issues.

Virtual town hall will address funding applications

The webinar will address the available programs and how to apply for funding and document losses.

Farmers and others affected by the fires should contact their local FSA office to report crop, livestock and farm infrastructure damage or losses and will likely need to provide farm records, herd inventory documents, receipts and pictures of the fire's effects. 

Matt Whittaker writes about natural resources industries, including oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, agriculture and commercial fishing. He's been based in the Denver metro area since 2013. You can follow him on Twitter @mattswhittaker.

