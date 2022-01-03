Colorado cannabis trade group elects Latina marijuana dispensary owner as board chair

By Matt Whittaker / NewsBreak Denver

(Wheat Ridge, Colo.) The Marijuana Industry Group has elected the Latina owner of dispensaries in Boulder and Denver as board chair as the cannabis industry grapples with including women and minorities in leadership positions.

The Wheat Ridge-based trade group’s board elected Tiffany Goldman, chief operating officer and co-owner of The Health Center, to serve a two-year term. The Health Center employs more than 150 people in Denver and Boulder.

“I’m excited to take on this leadership role at MIG and eager to continue the work to strengthen and stabilize our industry, increase our legitimacy and influence, and forge new partnerships with members, customers, and localities,” Goldman said.

The Latina entrepreneur and mother of three girls is involved with local communities through service projects, fundraising, and work with city leaders, said the trade and lobbying group, which represents more than 400 licensed cannabis businesses across the state.

Aims to work on cannabis industry diversity

Born in New Jersey, Goldman moved to the Centennial State to attend the University of Colorado at Boulder, graduating with a degree in international affairs with an emphasis on business.

“In addition to expanding awareness and education around the legal cannabis industry and the health and economic benefits we bring, we also need to work to create an industry that is diverse and representative of the people of Colorado,” Goldman said.

According to Marijuana Business Daily, a Lakewood-based trade publication, there has been increasing awareness about lack of gender and racial diversity in the cannabis industry. But that diversity “is still lacking — especially in ownership and executive positions,” according to research editor Eli McVey .

Colorado scores highly on cannabis social equity

A June report from the cannabis education website and online marketplace Leafly gave Colorado the highest equity score in its assessment of states’ progress in building social equity into their marijuana industries.

The report ranked the states based on their incorporation of eight social equity strategies:

Mandating automatic expungement of cannabis records

Establishing equitable cannabis licensing systems

Safeguarding the rights and access of medical marijuana patients

Allowing and reasonably regulating home cannabis growing

Dedicating cannabis tax revenue “to healing, not harm”

Gathering and widely sharing robust data

Reducing stigma through “proactive programs”

Supporting industry career development.

“America’s original adult-use state is employing all eight equity strategies in some form,” the Leafly report said. “Colorado’s data collection and transparency could improve, but the 2021 passage of the state’s Program to Support Marijuana Entrepreneurs shows real promise. The state also stands out by offering public health resources that destigmatize cannabis.”

According to McVey, many politicians and regulators in the nation are on board with social equity initiatives, realizing that those programs are “intertwined” with cannabis legalization.

“Cannabis is an integral and important part of our state, and we look forward to working closely with lawmakers and stakeholders to continue better serving the communities we live and work in,” Goldman said.