Government fleets help drive Colorado push for more electric vehicles

Electric car sign. Michael Marais/Unsplash

By Matt Whittaker / NewsBreak Denver

(Across Colorado) Colorado government agencies are increasingly adding electric vehicles amid a state and federal push to reduce harmful emissions from government fleets.

Last week, the Buena Vista School District said it would add an electric bus to its routes next year, and the Denver suburb of Northglenn is analyzing the cost of replacing part of its fleet with electric vehicles. On Thursday, Fort Collins-based venture capital firm Innosphere Ventures Fund announced an investment in Boulder-headquartered Microgrid Labs, a software and consulting company specializing in commercial fleet electrification and microgrids.

Lightning eMotors, a Loveland-based medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicle company, has sold one such vehicle to a Colorado mountain town, said Nick Bettis, the company’s director of marketing and sales.

He declined to name the town but said the company is also in late-stage sales conversations with other municipalities in Colorado, which he characterized as Lightning eMotors third-largest potential market after California and New York.

“We’re seeing a lot of interest” in Colorado, Bettis said.

Multiple cities aligning with state, federal electric vehicle goals

The scale-up comes amid a state push for more electric vehicles that has been helped by an award of nearly $70 million from a settlement with Volkswagen related to the automaker’s emissions scandal. The Colorado Department of Transportation made $30 million of that available to transit agencies to purchase electric and other alternative fuel buses. The state’s Regional Air Quality Council got more than $21 million from the settlement and has awarded more than $18 million for electric, natural gas, propane and diesel-fueled vehicles.

“A wide variety of Colorado transit agencies are making progress in bus electrification in addition to CDOT grants,” said the state’s latest electric vehicle plan, published in April 2020.

The Regional Transportation District, which operates electric buses on Denver’s 16th Street Mall, as well as Boulder, Vail, Estes Park, Breckenridge, Summit County and Eagle County have received federal funds for low or no-emission transit buses. In 2019, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority put eight electric buses on Aspen’s streets with help from federal, state, regional and local funding.

“Other agencies from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs are also pursuing transit electrification through a mix of funding sources in a variety of operating environments while working together to develop best practices and learn from each other’s challenges and successes,” according to the electric vehicle plan.

This year, President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that includes $7.5 billion for zero- and low-emission buses and ferries and another $7.5 billion for an electric vehicle charging network.

In Colorado, state lawmakers adopted a $5.4 billion transportation bill to raise more than $700 million for electric vehicles, including electric buses for transportation agencies and schools.

“Without new funding … persuading a fiscally-constrained school district to purchase a $350,000 electric school bus instead of a $100,000 diesel bus is all but impossible,” according to the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project.

School district bus will be able to charge local grid

The new Buena Vista School District bus, related charging station and other electrical infrastructure cost around $450,000 and is funded through a grant from the Regional Air Quality Council and money from the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association cooperative.

The Blue Bird Corp. bus can be charged during less expensive hours for the electric cooperative to buy wholesale power, such as daylight hours when cheaper renewable energy is generated and late at night when electricity demand is low. The cooperative then has the option to discharge power from the bus’s battery to the local grid to offset consumer power use during the 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. window when electricity is in higher demand and costs more.

“The school district will be able to take advantage of a more favorable electric rate to recharge the bus during the off-peak hours, which results in a monthly electricity cost comparable to diesel fuel,” the district and cooperative said.

Meanwhile, in Northglenn, officials are in the process of analyzing the city’s fleet to see which vehicles make the most sense to convert to electric, said planning manager Becky Smith.

The city hopes to have that effort — which also includes cost-benefit and environmental impact studies — completed within the first six months of 2022, she said, adding that the municipality is on a list to purchase Ford Lightning electric vehicles.

“We’re trying to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions as much as we can,” Northglenn city council member Katherine Goff said.

By 2030, consultancy McKinsey & Co. says there could be eight million electric vehicles in U.S. commercial and passenger fleets, up from less than 5,000 in 2018.

That potential growth informs the thinking behind the Microgrid Labs investment, which Innosphere co-led with Jacobs Engineering and Catalyze, a company that builds, owns and operates solar, storage and electric vehicle charging systems for commercial and industrial customers.

“Innosphere Ventures Fund invested in Microgrid Labs because they have an innovative approach for wide-scale electric vehicle adoption and a solution for converting public transport and commercial fleets to clean and renewable energy,” said Innosphere general partner Mike Freeman.