I-70 noise barrier construction begins between Tennyson and Lowell

Area of noise wall replacement. Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

By Matt Whittaker

The Colorado Department of Transportation and construction firm Kraemer North America are ramping up work on a noise barrier along Interstate 70 between Tennyson Street and Lowell Boulevard in Denver. But residents and drivers won’t see the new walls going up until at least next month.

Workers are replacing deteriorating timber barriers with a series of concrete panels along the north and south edges of the highway to improve aesthetics and block the direct travel of sound waves between the highway and homes, the department said.

The department is getting the site ready for the wall installation, CDOT spokeswoman Tamara Rollison said. But “the public’s not going to really see anything until late January, February-ish time frame,” she said.

Prepare for delays

Motorists and residents should expect some traffic impacts starting this month, including:

Right shoulder closures on I-70 both ways between Lowell and Tennyson

Single lane closures on West 48th Avenue north and south

Periodic full closures of West 48th Avenue during the day while crews install the concrete panels

Onsite work has begun

Preliminary work, such as locating utility infrastructure and making the new wall panels, began earlier in the year, with significant onsite work starting this month, including demolition of timber walls on the north side of the Interstate starting at Tennyson Street moving east.

This week's work involves minor tree trimming and more impactful demolition work will begin later, CDOT spokeswoman Pressley Fowler said.

The north side of the project, including installation of wall foundation and posts and panel placement, is expected in January and February.

Demolition of the south side timber walls starting at Lowell Boulevard and moving west, as well as foundation, post, and panel installation, should happen in February and April.

Ready for summer

The project is expected to be finished in July after restoring the landscaping.

Work on the project comes as the nation’s construction industry faces shortages of labor and materials.

CDOT said the project schedule is “dependent on weather and material availability.”

Fowler said the project is on schedule.