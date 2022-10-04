Hackers Leak 500GB of Data Stolen from the Los Angeles School District

Last month, the ransomware gang Vice Society, hacked the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the country, leaving the (Christiaan Colen)

In September, members of the ransomware gang Vice Society infiltrated the Los Angeles Unified School District and gained access to hundreds of gigabytes of records. Two weeks after gaining access to the data, Vice Society threatened to release the stolen data if they were not paid a ransom fee.

The ransomware gang has now followed through on its promise by releasing over 500GB of personal student and staff information on their leak site. The hackers threatened to release the data leak on October 3rd. The Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent, Alberto Carvalho said in a statement that “Paying ransom never guarantees the full recovery of data, and Los Angeles Unified believes public dollars are better spent on our students rather than capitulating to a nefarious and illicit crime syndicate.” Carvalho completely denied the hackers' request for a ransom request, and in return, Vice Society fulfilled their threat.

After the ransomware gang released the information, Carvalho said on his verified Twitter account that the Los Angeles Unified School District's experts were "analyzing the full extent of this data release." The school district is expected to release an internal investigation into the attack within the next 90 days.

Carvalho had previously told the Los Angeles Times that he didn't believe any confidential information of employees had been breached. However, it now seems that confidential information of both students and employees has been leaked. The information included social security numbers, tax forms, and other confidential information. There are also reports of the possibility of a file named "Secret and Confidential" that is said to contain students' psychological assessments, business records, and contracts.