Bang Energy Ordered to Pay $293M to Monster Energy in False Advertising Lawsuit

Monster Energy sued Bang Energy Creator Vital Pharmaceuticals in a California court over false advertising allegations. Monster Energy alleged that Vital Pharmaceuticals had falsely advertised an ingredient by the name of "Super Creatine" which did not actually contain any creatine. Monster Energy argued that Vital Pharmaceuticals had purposely misled its customers about the benefits of Bang Energy.

The trial for Monster Energy Co v. Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc lasted for more than a month and ended in Vital Pharmaceuticals being ordered to pay $293M to Monster Energy. The $293M is a sum of multiple awards from the lawsuit. The largest piece of the $293M is for false advertising, which was a $272M award. The courts also ordered Vital Pharmaceuticals to pay $18M on claims that Vital Pharmaceuticals had manipulated contracts with retailers to get prominent shelf placement. The final $3M in damages was awarded on claims that Vital Pharmaceuticals had recruited former Monster Energy employees in order to steal trade secrets.

The verdict is one of the largest awards in the history of the federal Lanham Act, which sets regulations for false advertising and trademark law. Monster Energy may still be awarded more money in punitive damages from Vital Pharmaceuticals, but it is unclear yet whether more payments will come to pass.

Monster Energy had claimed in the lawsuit that Vital Pharmaceuticals had promoted Bang Energy as "nothing short of a miracle drink that delivers benefits and cures that have evaded scientists for decades."

The attorneys for the two companies are as follows:

For Monster: Moez Kaba and John Hueston of Hueston Hennigan

For Bang Energy: Daniel Janssen and David Muth of Quarles & Brady