Police Warn of Dangerous Fake "Rainbow Fentanyl" Pills That Look Like Candy as Preparations for Halloween Begin

Fake pills pressed to look like Oxycodone appear to be candy. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

With Halloween just around the corner, police are warning parents to look out for fake Oxycodone pills that look like candy. These small, round pills were shown in a post by the Marion County Sheriff's Office urging parents to keep a watchful eye on their children.

The Sheriff's Office stated that these pills designed to look like candy makes hiding drugs from parents easier. The Sherriff's Office's post on Facebook stated, "Not only does this make it easier for kids to hide drugs from their parents, but it also makes it more likely for unknowing kids (or even adults) to consume the drugs believing it is candy."

These pills are pressed with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 100x stronger than morphine. This opioid is particularly dangerous due to its high potency, with as little as 2 milligrams being fatal.

In addition to the photos of the fake "rainbow fentanyl" pills, the Sheriff's Office also posted a photo of "freeze-dried skittles" which were found to be laced with MDMA, a strong stimulant sometimes referred to as "molly."

These freeze-dried Skittles aren't just tasty treats- they're laced with a highly-potent stimulant. (Marion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

As these dangerous candy imitations are circulating the drug market, it is incredibly important to be vigilant and check everything about a candy before eating it. If a candy or treat is in an unmarked package, it might be a good idea to toss it out.

The final photo in the Sheriff's Office's post was a photo of fentanyl that was manufactured in multiple different colors, for the production of pills like those shown on the cover image.

The Sheriff's Office pleads "Parents, please keep an eye on your children’s candy, and if you think your child may have ingested something they shouldn’t have, call 911 immediately."