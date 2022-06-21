Saint Paul, MN

The September 27, 1894 Public Tour of the "New" Hamm's Brewery

Matt Reicher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRop2_0gHUfHxm00
Hamm's Brewery, St. PaulMNHS

SAINT PAUL, MN - In the early afternoon of September 27, 1894, the people of Saint Paul were abuzz. The Hamm's Brewery, located above Swede Hollow, was holding a tour of its new brewing complex as part of the grand unveiling of its new facilities.

This moment was years in the making.

By the mid-1880s, the brewery, acquired by Theodore Hamm and opened as "Hamm's Excelsior Brewery" in 1865, was the second-largest in the city. It was on the precipice of great things. However, the facilities, though markedly more prominent than in the past—were woefully inadequate to support future growth.

In 1886 Hamm hired noted architect and brewery aficionado August Maritzen to build a complex—with a brew house as the centerpiece—that would allow the Saint Paul brewery to become a center of commerce in the Midwest.

By the fall of 1894, it was ready.

A public inspection of the facilities was scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM. However, excitement was so high the brewery opened its doors fifteen minutes earlier. Streetcars heading to Hamm's on the city's Rondo and Lafayette lines were so loaded with people that customers were turned away at every stop. The company tried adding cars to accommodate increased traffic to no avail. Eventually, trains to the brewery arrived at stops in ninety-second intervals.

The "new" brewery was seen as a financial boon to Saint Paul. Up to that point, companies brought a large portion of consumer goods into the area to market. The city had done little to create locally made products for customers—at least with any sense of scale. Hamm's grand step to bring a great Minnesota beer to Minnesotans was the beginning of a push to compel other companies to do the same.

When people arrived—local papers unofficially estimated over ten thousand came for the event—they saw the grand complex adorned with decorative bunting, and flags of all nations - including American flags at multiple prominent points. The brew house, a reddish-brown brick and sandstone Victorian Romanesque wonder, was a sight to behold.

Saint Paul Mayor R.A. Smith, Albert Scheffer, (future) chair of the State Capitol Board of Commissioners Channing Seabury, and former governor Alexander Ramsey—who addressed the crowd toward the event's close, were among the prominent local dignitaries present. Inside, attendees were greeted with the sounds of a full Siebert orchestra.

William Hamm, Theodore Hamm's eldest son and president of the brewery, was stationed front-and-center in the brewhouse. He welcomed all as they arrived and handed them off to one of the many tour guides stationed nearby to be shown the facilities.

Onlookers took upwards of ninety minutes to take in the many sites while learning about the brewing process. The tour ended in the malt house, where ham sandwiches and a dozen bartenders provided food and drink to those in attendance. Local policemen stood by to keep excited tour-goers from overcrowding the 100' X 100' space.

A second orchestra played while the composed merriment of the crowd ensued.

According to estimates, the brewery provided fifty to one-hundred barrels of beer to the many people that took in the event. Everyone in attendance believed Minnesota finally offered a product to rival the beer in Milwaukee, St. Louis, and Cincinnati.

Later in the day, former governor Ramsey stepped forward to address the crowd that had gathered outside. He spoke of the city's early days, when Theodore Hamm made beer with a few kitchen pots and kettles and his son William was only a child. As he ended his stories about the careers of both men, Ramsey applauded how far the Hamm's Brewery, and the city of Saint Paul as a whole, had come.

The Hamm's Brewery, formerly an interspersed series of buildings, was now a large campus of facilities devoted to brewing. It boasted a larger brewhouse, bottling works, and refrigeration, among the many improvements. The brewery, which had produced thirty-five thousand barrels of beer a year only ten years prior, was now equipped to make thousands of barrels daily.

Growth, both in sales and facilities, continued for years. In the 1950s, the Hamm's Brewery rose to national prominence as the beer from the "Land of Sky Blue Waters."

Sources

  • Hoverson, Doug. Land of Amber Waters: The History of Brewing in Minnesota. Minneapolis: University of Minnesota Press, 2007.
  • Millett, Larry. Lost Twin Cities. Minnesota Historical Society Press, 1992.
  • Minnesota House of Representatives. https://www.house.leg.state.mn.us/hinfo/swkly/1995-96/select/chann.txt.
  • The Saint Paul Daily Globe. "Brewery Inspection." September 27, 1894, 2. https://www.mnhs.org/newspapers/lccn/sn90059522/1894-09-27/ed-1/seq-2.
  • The Saint Paul Daily Globe. "Gambrinus was King." September 28, 1894, 8. https://www.mnhs.org/newspapers/lccn/sn90059522/1894-09-28/ed-1/seq-8.
  • The Saint Paul Daily Globe. "Saint Paul Local Pick-Ups." September 26, 1894, 2. https://www.mnhs.org/newspapers/lccn/sn90059522/1894-09-26/ed-1/seq-2.
  • Tieberg, Alex. "Theodore Hamm Brewing Company." MNopedia | Minnesota Encyclopedia. Last modified November 20, 2019. https://www.mnopedia.org/group/theodore-hamm-brewing-company.
  • Trimble, Steve. "From the Land of Sky Blue Waters." Saint Paul Historical. https://saintpaulhistorical.com/items/show/1.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# beer# brewery# tour# history# St Paul

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance historian

Hugo, MN
1955 followers

More from Matt Reicher

Minneapolis, MN

The Great Minneapolis Fire (Aug 13, 1893)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Conditions in Minneapolis in 1893 were rife for disaster. The city saw a long stretch of dry weather in a district home to several lumber milling and storage companies. The combination was a potential powder keg ready to explode. On a warm Sunday afternoon, it did.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Pioneer Brewer Conrad Wurm Sr. (1820 - 1877) and the Wurm Brewery (1863 - 1889)

SAINT PAUL, MN - The Wurm Brewery was a late nineteenth-century business in Saint Paul’s West End. Sitting in the shadows of the more prominent Christopher Stahlmann Cave Brewery and Melchior Funk Brewery, the small establishment carved out a neighborhood niche that kept it operational for more than a quarter of a century.

Read full story
Oswego, NY

American Surgeon and Medal of Honor Recipient Dr. Mary Edwards Walker (1832 - 1919)

Dr. Mary Edwards WalkerBain News Service / Public Domain. “Dr. Mary’s life should stand out to remind us that when people do not think as we do, do not dress as we do, and do not live as we do, that they are more than likely to be a half century ahead of their time, and that we should have for them not ridicule but reverence.” ~ Dr. Bertha Van Hoosen (founder of the American Medical Women’s Association)

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The Cold-Blooded 1905 Murder of Butcher Christian H. Schindeldecker

SAINT PAUL, MN -- One of Minnesota's most brutal and cold-blooded crimes occurred in a downtown Saint Paul butcher shop shortly after noon on February 18, 1905. At 12:05 PM, seventeen-year-old Walter Gerenz, delivery boy for Christian Schindeldecker's butcher shop at 523 West 7th St., walked home to have lunch. He returned forty minutes later to find the shop's front door bolted shut. Assuming his boss had stepped out, Gerenz went around back to enter.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

The Shocking 1912 Murder of Twenty-Year-Old Alice Matthews

Photo of Jennie and her sister Alice MatthewsLynn Blewett/Star TribuneMINNEAPOLIS, MN - The March 23, 1912, death of Alice Matthews shocked the city of Minneapolis. Attacked by a dark, brooding figure only a couple of doors from her home, she did everything possible to try to save her own life. Matthews fought bravely, but her cries for help went unheeded. Her case dominated local papers for a few weeks. However, the story eventually became old news, and her attacker was never found.

Read full story
7 comments

Gay Liberation and AIDS Activist Marsha P. Johnson (1945 – 1992)

“We have to be visible. We should not be ashamed of who we are.” ~ Marsha P. Johnson. The outside world saw Marsha P. Johnson as part of a subculture, within a subculture, within a subculture. However, the marginalization of her existence couldn't diminish her efforts to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. To them, the happy-go-lucky, full-of-life drag queen was a hero that rose from anonymity to worldwide fame.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Transgender Pioneer Christine Jorgensen (1926 - 1989)

Christine Jorgensen - World's First Trans CelebrityNBC News. “I think I'm basically one and the same person I was in the earlier part of my life--perhaps calmer, more accepting and certainly happier.” ~ Christine Jorgensen.

Read full story
52 comments
Miles City, MT

American Vaccinologist Dr. Maurice Hilleman (1919 - 2005)

“If I had to name a person who has done more for the benefit of human health, with less recognition than anyone else, it would be Maurice Hilleman. Maurice should be recognized as the most successful vaccinologist in history.” ~ Robert Gallo (Co-Discoverer of the AIDS Virus)

Read full story
Boston, MA

Marathon Pioneer Roberta “Bobbi” Gibb (1942 — ): First Woman to Run the Entire Boston Marathon

Roberta "Bobbi" Gibb after finishing the 1966 Boston Marathonhttps://www.bobbigibb.net/. “I thought about how many preconceived prejudices would crumble when i trotted right along for 26 miles.” ~ Roberta “Bobbi” Gibb.

Read full story
4 comments
Montgomery, AL

Civil Right Pioneer Claudette Colvin (1939 - )

“Claudette gave all of us moral courage. If she had not done what she did, I am not sure that we would have been able to mount the support for Mrs. Parks.” -- Fred Gray, Alabama civil rights attorney.

Read full story
5 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Video Game Pioneer Jerry Lawson (1940 - 2011)

“Jerry Lawson was undoubtedly one of the influential forces within our industry from the time he developed Demolition Derby onward, including his leadership of the Fairchild Channel F’s development,” ~ Renee Gittins, executive director, IGDA.

Read full story
5 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The History of St. Paul's Melchior Funk Brewery (1866 - 1901)

1885 Sanborn Map Rendering of the Funk BreweryFort Road Federation. Pioneer brewer Melchior Funk was born in Baden–Wurttemberg, Germany, on July 23, 1828. As a young man, he emigrated to the United States, settling into the brewing trade in Cincinnati, Ohio, and St. Louis, Missouri, before making his way to St. Paul.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The History of St. Paul Pioneer Brewer Andrew F. (A.F.) Keller (1819 - 1873)

Hamm's Brewery c. 1880MNHSDespite having become firmly embedded into the lore of local brewing history, primarily because of his perceived association with Theodore Hamm and the subsequent birth of the Hamm’s Brewing Company, there is little consensus about the life of St. Paul pioneer brewer Andrew F. (A.F.) Keller. To some he was a pie-in-the-sky dreamer, willing to abandon his family for the lure of potential fortune, others believe he was little-more than a poor business owner—one whose shoddy decision-making cost him a chance of life-changing fame and fortune.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Blood Bank Pioneer Dr. Charles Drew (1904 - 1950)

Dr. Charles R. Drew Portrait (painted by Betsy Graves Reyneau)Wikimedia Commons. “I am blood and blood is me.” ~ Dr. Charles R. Drew. Dr. Charles Drew, an African-American surgeon, organized the first blood bank in the United States and pioneered the method of storing blood plasma. He directed the United States and Great Britain's blood plasma programs during World War II. After armed forces officials decided to segregate the blood of African-American soldiers, he left his position.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

Civil Rights Activist Irene Morgan Kirkaldy (1917-2007)

“I didn’t do anything wrong. I’d paid for my seat. I was sitting where I was supposed to… [The sheriff’s deputy] grabbed me. That’s when I kicked him in a very bad place. He hobbled off, and another one came on.” ~ Irene Morgan Kirkaldy.

Read full story
7 comments
Philadelphia, PA

World War II Hero Waverly Woodson Jr. (1922 - 2005)

Almost one million black soldiers served the United States bravely during World War II. They received only seven of 473 Medals of Honor awarded to soldiers for their efforts. One of the many deserving names missing from that group was Cpl Waverly “Woody” Bernard Woodson Jr. He, as a medic during the D-Day battle at Omaha Beach, disregarded his own injuries to help save the lives of other wounded soldiers.

Read full story
8 comments

Seven-Year-Old Erica Pratt Saves Herself from Kidnappers

Erica Pratt — missing less than 48 hoursPinterest. “I have twenty-one years in the Police Department, and I have never seen this kind of heroic act of bravery committed by a 7-year-old.” ~ Philadelphia Police Inspector William Colarulo.

Read full story
61 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Spiders Outfielder Louis Sockalexis: MLBs First Player of Native American Descent

Louis Sockalexis, in an undated photo taken during his professional baseball careerPublic Domain Via BDN. “Sockalexis was the greatest outfielder in history, the best hitter, the best thrower, the best fielder, and also the best drinker.” ~ New York Yankees General Manager Ed Barrow.

Read full story
12 comments
Arlington, TX

The Kidnapping of Amber Hagerman and Creation of the 'Amber Alert' System

On Saturday, January 13, 1996, nine-year-old Amber Hagerman and her five-year-old brother Ricky went with their mother Donna Whitson to Arlington, Texas, to see their grandparents. At around 3 PM, the two kids, who had bicycles at the house, asked if they could ride in the neighborhood. It was 70 degrees, and the kids wanted to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Read full story
28 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy