Minneapolis, MN

The Shocking 1912 Murder of Twenty-Year-Old Alice Matthews

Matt Reicher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HT5Nz_0gBxBylg00
Photo of Jennie and her sister Alice MatthewsLynn Blewett/Star Tribune
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The March 23, 1912, death of Alice Matthews shocked the city of Minneapolis. Attacked by a dark, brooding figure only a couple of doors from her home, she did everything possible to try to save her own life. Matthews fought bravely, but her cries for help went unheeded. Her case dominated local papers for a few weeks. However, the story eventually became old news, and her attacker was never found.

Hard-working and likable, the twenty-year-old Matthews was a flour packer at the Pillsbury Mill. She lived at 3547 S. 20th Ave in south Minneapolis with her father, stepmother, half-brother, and two younger sisters. On weekends, Matthews looked forward to going out with her friends. That weekend, she was meeting up with Ida Belfy and Minnie Morgan.

Nothing about this was out of the ordinary. Matthews and her younger sister Jennie often went out on the weekend but always shared plans with their father. He was a worrier and wanted to know they'd be safe. That weekend, Matthews told him she would meet up with Belfy and Morgan for a show at the Isis Theatre and then have dinner. She planned to spend the night at Ms. Belfy's so she wouldn't have to ride the streetcar home alone late at night.

For unknown reasons, the plan changed while the three were at the show. Matthews went home instead of staying at her friend's house. After the show ended and the three had dinner, she boarded the southbound Cedar streetcar en route home.

It was 11:06 PM.

The streetcar stopped at Cedar and 34th Street, and Matthews got off to walk the rest of the way. Less than a half block from home, an unknown assailant attacked her. She screamed for help, but her cries went unanswered. Matthews fought bravely but was eventually strangled and left to die alone near the street. Her clothes were tattered, her neck was scratched and bruised, and her lips were swollen—likely from being struck in the face.

Neighbors reported hearing cries of "please let me go" between 11:30 and 11:45 PM. Mrs. H.C. Thomas, who lived two doors from the Matthews family, said the yells awakened her. Unfortunately, she didn't see anything when she looked out her bedroom window and assumed it was neighborhood kids playing. Mrs. J. Larsen and her son Verner, who lived down the block, walked onto their front porch to investigate but couldn't see anything in the dark. Larsen sent Verner next door to the Tibbetts household to call the police.

Alerted by Verner, Mrs. G.W. Tibbetts and her daughter Eva rushed outside to investigate. When they were about one hundred feet from the unknown body, it moved. The two ran back into their house and contacted the Sixth Precinct station. A dispatcher said they'd send an officer. Tibbetts later reported a motorcycle patrolman arrived "after a time" at 35th Street and 20th Ave—about half a block from the crime scene. He wasn't wearing a uniform, so the Tibbetts were afraid to flag him down.

After standing around a while, the officer rode away.

They continued to hear faint movements from the person lying on the ground. At 12:30 AM, Mrs. Tibbetts called the police again. She told them it was probably a drunk passed out near the street, but they should come and get him. Tibbetts gave her address and said she'd leave a light on. The dispatcher said they'd send someone on horseback, but after waiting more than an hour, Mrs. Tibbetts and her daughter put the light out and went to bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySQLr_0gBxBylg00
Alice Matthews, Her Father, Her Sister, and the Scene of the TragedyMinneapolis Morning Tribune

Eva Tibbetts discovered the lifeless body of Alice Matthews at around 7:00 AM. She immediately grabbed her mother to notify the Matthews family. Jennie Matthews reported brushing against the body around 1:00 AM as she neared home. Jennie assumed it was a passed-out drunk and ran away. Once inside the safety of her home, she didn't bother saying anything.

The guilt of that decision likely devastated Jennie.

Mrs. Tibbets called the police again. This time, they had no issues finding the crime scene. While investigating, the police found a hatpin near Matthews' body and decided it was likely used to try to ward off her attacker. They canvassed the neighborhood looking for a man with scratches on his hands and face. Police also talked to the streetcar conductors and anyone else who rode at the same time Matthews did.

Local newspapers deemed the crime the most brutal in city history. The mayor chastised the police response, so the pressure was high to both find the killer and bring him to justice. Fear overwhelmed the authorities as calls came from every corner of the city from frightened citizens reporting strange men in the area. None of the information panned out, and the police lacked solid leads. To help the investigation, the governor, mayor, and Minneapolis City Council each offered a $500 reward for information leading to the murderer's capture.

Unfortunately, he was never found. The police arrested many suspects during their investigation, but none panned out. One man confessed four times over three years, but authorities decided he suffered from monomania—an unhealthy obsession with the crime. He was committed to an asylum in Rochester, MN.

On March 27, 1912, Matthews was buried at Layman's Cemetery in Minneapolis. Over one thousand people attended the ceremony. Police scanned the crowd, looking for suspicious acting people, but didn't notice anyone worth pursuing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybxaK_0gBxBylg00
Detectives who watched crowds at funeralTed Force/Tribune Staff Photographer

Losing a young lady in the prime of her life and an unknown killer-at-large remained headline news in the city for the next few weeks. On April 15, 1912, the RMS Titanic sank, pushing Matthews off the front page. Minneapolitans, both out of their fear and wanting to help her find justice, continued talking about Alice Matthews, but over time the search for her attacker grew cold.

Sources

  • "Alice E. Matthews." Find a Grave - Millions of Cemetery Records. https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/159907360/alice-e_-matthews.
  • “The 1912 Alice Matthews Murder : MOST NOTORIOUS.” MOST NOTORIOUS. Last modified October 8, 2020. https://www.mostnotorious.com/2020/10/08/the-1912-alice-matthews-murder/.
  • Brown, Curt. “Flour Packer’s Brutal 1912 Minneapolis Murder Still Unsolved.” Star Tribune. Last modified October 17, 2020. https://www.startribune.com/flour-packer-s-brutal-1912-minneapolis-murder-still-unsolved/572783822/.
  • The Minneapolis Morning Tribune. “Clues in Tragedy Fail Detectives After Assailant.” March 28, 1912, 1. https://www.mnhs.org/newspapers/lccn/sn83016772/1912-03-28/ed-1/seq-1.
  • The Minneapolis Morning Tribune. “Girl Loses Life in Brave Battle to Save Honor.” March 25, 1912, 1. https://www.mnhs.org/newspapers/lccn/sn83016772/1912-03-25/ed-1/seq-1.
  • The Minneapolis Star Tribune. "Girl Friends Are Pallbearers at the Funeral of Miss Alice Matthews ..." March 28, 1912, 1.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# Minneapolis# history# forgotten# crime

Comments / 7

Published by

Freelance historian

Hugo, MN
1897 followers

More from Matt Reicher

Oswego, NY

American Surgeon and Medal of Honor Recipient Dr. Mary Edwards Walker (1832 - 1919)

Dr. Mary Edwards WalkerBain News Service / Public Domain. “Dr. Mary’s life should stand out to remind us that when people do not think as we do, do not dress as we do, and do not live as we do, that they are more than likely to be a half century ahead of their time, and that we should have for them not ridicule but reverence.” ~ Dr. Bertha Van Hoosen (founder of the American Medical Women’s Association)

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The Cold-Blooded 1905 Murder of Butcher Christian H. Schindeldecker

SAINT PAUL, MN -- One of Minnesota's most brutal and cold-blooded crimes occurred in a downtown Saint Paul butcher shop shortly after noon on February 18, 1905. At 12:05 PM, seventeen-year-old Walter Gerenz, delivery boy for Christian Schindeldecker's butcher shop at 523 West 7th St., walked home to have lunch. He returned forty minutes later to find the shop's front door bolted shut. Assuming his boss had stepped out, Gerenz went around back to enter.

Read full story

Gay Liberation and AIDS Activist Marsha P. Johnson (1945 – 1992)

“We have to be visible. We should not be ashamed of who we are.” ~ Marsha P. Johnson. The outside world saw Marsha P. Johnson as part of a subculture, within a subculture, within a subculture. However, the marginalization of her existence couldn't diminish her efforts to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. To them, the happy-go-lucky, full-of-life drag queen was a hero that rose from anonymity to worldwide fame.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Transgender Pioneer Christine Jorgensen (1926 - 1989)

Christine Jorgensen - World's First Trans CelebrityNBC News. “I think I'm basically one and the same person I was in the earlier part of my life--perhaps calmer, more accepting and certainly happier.” ~ Christine Jorgensen.

Read full story
53 comments
Miles City, MT

American Vaccinologist Dr. Maurice Hilleman (1919 - 2005)

“If I had to name a person who has done more for the benefit of human health, with less recognition than anyone else, it would be Maurice Hilleman. Maurice should be recognized as the most successful vaccinologist in history.” ~ Robert Gallo (Co-Discoverer of the AIDS Virus)

Read full story
Boston, MA

Marathon Pioneer Roberta “Bobbi” Gibb (1942 — ): First Woman to Run the Entire Boston Marathon

Roberta "Bobbi" Gibb after finishing the 1966 Boston Marathonhttps://www.bobbigibb.net/. “I thought about how many preconceived prejudices would crumble when i trotted right along for 26 miles.” ~ Roberta “Bobbi” Gibb.

Read full story
4 comments
Montgomery, AL

Civil Right Pioneer Claudette Colvin (1939 - )

“Claudette gave all of us moral courage. If she had not done what she did, I am not sure that we would have been able to mount the support for Mrs. Parks.” -- Fred Gray, Alabama civil rights attorney.

Read full story
5 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Video Game Pioneer Jerry Lawson (1940 - 2011)

“Jerry Lawson was undoubtedly one of the influential forces within our industry from the time he developed Demolition Derby onward, including his leadership of the Fairchild Channel F’s development,” ~ Renee Gittins, executive director, IGDA.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The History of St. Paul's Melchior Funk Brewery (1866 - 1901)

1885 Sanborn Map Rendering of the Funk BreweryFort Road Federation. Pioneer brewer Melchior Funk was born in Baden–Wurttemberg, Germany, on July 23, 1828. As a young man, he emigrated to the United States, settling into the brewing trade in Cincinnati, Ohio, and St. Louis, Missouri, before making his way to St. Paul.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The History of St. Paul Pioneer Brewer Andrew F. (A.F.) Keller (1819 - 1873)

Hamm's Brewery c. 1880MNHSDespite having become firmly embedded into the lore of local brewing history, primarily because of his perceived association with Theodore Hamm and the subsequent birth of the Hamm’s Brewing Company, there is little consensus about the life of St. Paul pioneer brewer Andrew F. (A.F.) Keller. To some he was a pie-in-the-sky dreamer, willing to abandon his family for the lure of potential fortune, others believe he was little-more than a poor business owner—one whose shoddy decision-making cost him a chance of life-changing fame and fortune.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Blood Bank Pioneer Dr. Charles Drew (1904 - 1950)

Dr. Charles R. Drew Portrait (painted by Betsy Graves Reyneau)Wikimedia Commons. “I am blood and blood is me.” ~ Dr. Charles R. Drew. Dr. Charles Drew, an African-American surgeon, organized the first blood bank in the United States and pioneered the method of storing blood plasma. He directed the United States and Great Britain's blood plasma programs during World War II. After armed forces officials decided to segregate the blood of African-American soldiers, he left his position.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

Civil Rights Activist Irene Morgan Kirkaldy (1917-2007)

“I didn’t do anything wrong. I’d paid for my seat. I was sitting where I was supposed to… [The sheriff’s deputy] grabbed me. That’s when I kicked him in a very bad place. He hobbled off, and another one came on.” ~ Irene Morgan Kirkaldy.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

World War II Hero Waverly Woodson Jr. (1922 - 2005)

Almost one million black soldiers served the United States bravely during World War II. They received only seven of 473 Medals of Honor awarded to soldiers for their efforts. One of the many deserving names missing from that group was Cpl Waverly “Woody” Bernard Woodson Jr. He, as a medic during the D-Day battle at Omaha Beach, disregarded his own injuries to help save the lives of other wounded soldiers.

Read full story
8 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Seven-Year-Old Erica Pratt Saves Herself from Kidnappers

Erica Pratt — missing less than 48 hoursPinterest. “I have twenty-one years in the Police Department, and I have never seen this kind of heroic act of bravery committed by a 7-year-old.” ~ Philadelphia Police Inspector William Colarulo.

Read full story
61 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Spiders Outfielder Louis Sockalexis: MLBs First Player of Native American Descent

Louis Sockalexis, in an undated photo taken during his professional baseball careerPublic Domain Via BDN. “Sockalexis was the greatest outfielder in history, the best hitter, the best thrower, the best fielder, and also the best drinker.” ~ New York Yankees General Manager Ed Barrow.

Read full story
12 comments
Arlington, TX

The Kidnapping of Amber Hagerman and Creation of the 'Amber Alert' System

On Saturday, January 13, 1996, nine-year-old Amber Hagerman and her five-year-old brother Ricky went with their mother Donna Whitson to Arlington, Texas, to see their grandparents. At around 3 PM, the two kids, who had bicycles at the house, asked if they could ride in the neighborhood. It was 70 degrees, and the kids wanted to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Read full story
28 comments
Saint Paul, MN

May 13, 1994: Como Zoo’s Casey the Gorilla Goes for a Spring Stroll

SAINT PAUL, MN - On a spring day in 1994, visitors to Saint Paul’s Como Zoo were surprised to see a gorilla enjoying a stroll on the zoo’s grounds. His forty-five-minute-long escapade created a memory for those in attendance that will last a lifetime.

Read full story
2 comments
Mankato, MN

Hanging of the Dakota 38: The Largest Mass Execution in US History Took Place on December 26, 1862

"We have waited a long time. The money is ours, but we cannot get it. We have no food, but here are these stores, filled with food. We ask that you, the agent, make some arrangement by which we can get food from the stores, or else we may take our own way to keep ourselves from starving. When men are hungry they help themselves" ~ Taoyateduta (Little Crow), 1862.

Read full story
11 comments
Oakland, CA

American Civil Rights Activist Fred Korematsu (1919 - 2005)

Fred Korematsu was born in Oakland, California, on January 30, 1919. After graduating high school, he worked as a shipyard welder, a job he was fired from after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. That horrific attack turned the United States against its Japanese-American citizens.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy