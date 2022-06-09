Boston, MA

Marathon Pioneer Roberta “Bobbi” Gibb (1942 — ): First Woman to Run the Entire Boston Marathon

Matt Reicher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIKMJ_0g5NThWY00
Roberta "Bobbi" Gibb after finishing the 1966 Boston Marathonhttps://www.bobbigibb.net/

“I thought about how many preconceived prejudices would crumble when i trotted right along for 26 miles.” ~ Roberta “Bobbi” Gibb

In 1966, 23-year-old Roberta “Bobbi” Gibb became the first woman to complete the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon. It was unimaginable for her to achieve what she did — at least according to the social standards of the day. By doing so, she helped to open the door for future generations of women who wanted to take part in organized sports.

Gibb was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on November 2, 1942. From an early age, she did things girls weren’t supposed to do. Gibb slept out under the stars, and ran (a lot). By every account, She was born to run. Gibb started running the moment she could walk, and she never stopped. It made her feel alive.

In high school, she played volleyball, field hockey, and basketball. She trained by taking neighborhood dogs for runs in the woods. Because high school cross-country was a boys-only sport at the time, Gibb didn’t see herself as a long-distance runner.

She went to Tufts University in Medford, MA after graduating from high school in 1962. Gibb’s boyfriend, a runner on the school’s cross-country team, convinced her to take up distance running. In the beginning, his five-mile runs proved challenging, but soon she was capable of longer distances. Before long, she was running everywhere. Friends suggested she watch the Boston Marathon.

Gibb and her father went to the marathon in 1964. She had never seen people running before and was excited to learn that there were more people like her—others that loved running as much as she did. She fell in love with their courage and was awed by the endurance needed to run 26.2 miles. The experience was life-changing. Gibb started training to run a marathon the next day.

She was in uncharted territory. There was a physiological belief that it was unsafe for women to run long distances, so few—if any, actually did. There were no women’s running shoes or sports bras, so she made do with nurse’s shoes and a one-piece swimsuit. Over time, she improved, eventually running well beyond marathon distances consistently.

In 1965, she married and moved to San Diego but continued to train for the Boston Marathon.

She sent a request to the Boston Athletic Association to officially enter the Boston Marathon in February 1966. Race director Will Cloney wrote back, denying her application. He told her women weren't capable of running such long distances — the marathon's sanctioning body only allowed women to run 1.5 miles. The marathon was a grueling men’s race, and the association didn’t want to risk the liability of a female runner getting hurt.

That wasn’t the end. Gibb knew women could run the entire race. She’d been running marathon distances for some time and didn’t suffer from any of the physiological issues race officials had referenced to keep women from competing. If she proved promoters wrong, she’d open the doors of opportunity for women beyond just running — she’d show them they could do anything they wanted.

Her marathon run was going to be more than a run — it was going to be a social statement.

Less than a week before the 1966 marathon, Gibb boarded a Greyhound bus in San Diego bound for Boston. After four days of travel, she arrived at the bus station the day before the race. Gibb called her parents to let them know that not only was she in the city, but she planned on running the Boston Marathon. Her dad thought she was delusional.

However, once she’d explained the reasons behind her running, Gibb’s mom was on board. She offered to drive her daughter to the starting line of the race.

The following morning, Gibb, disguised in a hoodie and her brother’s Bermuda shorts, hid in a set of forsythia bushes near the starting line. Assuming she didn’t get arrested first (she believed she might), she planned to sneak onto the course and run the marathon alongside the other competitors.

Gibb found an opening after roughly half of the runners (all men) had passed. She jumped out from behind the bushes and joined them. In little time the surrounding men knew she was a woman — but to her surprise, they didn’t care. In fact, they told her they’d help keep her in the race. Now all she had to do was finish.

She did. Her time of three hours, twenty-one minutes, and forty seconds was faster than two-thirds of the male competitors. Gibb had not only proven women could run a marathon but that they could excel.

The following year, Kathrine Switzer became the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon — though she signed up as KV Switzer, and race officials assumed (incorrectly) that she was a man. In 1972, women were officially welcomed to compete in the marathon for the first time. There were eight women runners that year. In 2022 there were 12,100.

Roberta “Bobbi” Gibb is the first woman to run the entire Boston Marathon. She is recognized as the women’s race winner of the 1966 through 1968 pre-sanctioned era. By doing what she loved, and not listening when society tried to tell her ‘no,’ she helped generations of women recognize there was more to the world than the life set out for them.

Sources

  • "Biography - Bobbi Gibb - First Woman Runner in the Boston Marathon — Bobbi Gibb Art." Bobbi Gibb Art. https://www.bobbigibbart.net/bio.
  • "Boston Marathon Running Legend Bobbi Gibb Recalls Milestone." The Coast News Group. Last modified November 1, 2018. https://thecoastnews.com/boston-marathon-running-legend-bobbi-gibb-recalls-milestone/#.
  • Conochan, Kelaine. "Bobbi Gibb - Boston Marathon - The Rebel — Recognize." Recognize. Last modified June 14, 2021. https://www.recognizepod.com/135-challenge/bobbi-gibb-the-trailblazer.
  • Miller, Jen A. "Paving the Way: Bobbi Gibb and the Boston Marathon." ESPN.com. Last modified April 12, 2016. https://www.espn.com/espnw/culture/feature/story/_/id/15190954/50-years-later-paying-tribute-bobbi-gibb-first-woman-run-boston-marathon.
  • Pimentel, Annette B. Girl Running: Bobbi Gibb and the Boston Marathon. London: Penguin, 2018.
  • Tumin, Remy. "In 1972, Only 8 Women Ran the Race. Today, 12,100 Are Running." The New York Times - Breaking News, US News, World News and Videos. Last modified April 18, 2022. https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/18/sports/women-running-boston-marathon.html.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pioneer# equality# marathon# runner# first

Comments / 2

Published by

Freelance historian

Hugo, MN
1745 followers

More from Matt Reicher

Gay Liberation and AIDS Activist Marsha P. Johnson (1945 – 1992)

“We have to be visible. We should not be ashamed of who we are.” ~ Marsha P. Johnson. The outside world saw Marsha P. Johnson as part of a subculture, within a subculture, within a subculture. However, the marginalization of her existence couldn't diminish her efforts to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. To them, the happy-go-lucky, full-of-life drag queen was a hero that rose from anonymity to worldwide fame.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Transgender Pioneer Christine Jorgensen (1926 - 1989)

Christine Jorgensen - World's First Trans CelebrityNBC News. “I think I'm basically one and the same person I was in the earlier part of my life--perhaps calmer, more accepting and certainly happier.” ~ Christine Jorgensen.

Read full story
44 comments
Miles City, MT

American Vaccinologist Dr. Maurice Hilleman (1919 - 2005)

“If I had to name a person who has done more for the benefit of human health, with less recognition than anyone else, it would be Maurice Hilleman. Maurice should be recognized as the most successful vaccinologist in history.” ~ Robert Gallo (Co-Discoverer of the AIDS Virus)

Read full story
Montgomery, AL

Civil Right Pioneer Claudette Colvin (1939 - )

“Claudette gave all of us moral courage. If she had not done what she did, I am not sure that we would have been able to mount the support for Mrs. Parks.” -- Fred Gray, Alabama civil rights attorney.

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Video Game Pioneer Jerry Lawson (1940 - 2011)

“Jerry Lawson was undoubtedly one of the influential forces within our industry from the time he developed Demolition Derby onward, including his leadership of the Fairchild Channel F’s development,” ~ Renee Gittins, executive director, IGDA.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The History of St. Paul's Melchior Funk Brewery (1866 - 1901)

1885 Sanborn Map Rendering of the Funk BreweryFort Road Federation. Pioneer brewer Melchior Funk was born in Baden–Wurttemberg, Germany, on July 23, 1828. As a young man, he emigrated to the United States, settling into the brewing trade in Cincinnati, Ohio, and St. Louis, Missouri, before making his way to St. Paul.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The History of St. Paul Pioneer Brewer Andrew F. (A.F.) Keller (1819 - 1873)

Hamm's Brewery c. 1880MNHSDespite having become firmly embedded into the lore of local brewing history, primarily because of his perceived association with Theodore Hamm and the subsequent birth of the Hamm’s Brewing Company, there is little consensus about the life of St. Paul pioneer brewer Andrew F. (A.F.) Keller. To some he was a pie-in-the-sky dreamer, willing to abandon his family for the lure of potential fortune, others believe he was little-more than a poor business owner—one whose shoddy decision-making cost him a chance of life-changing fame and fortune.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Blood Bank Pioneer Dr. Charles Drew (1904 - 1950)

Dr. Charles R. Drew Portrait (painted by Betsy Graves Reyneau)Wikimedia Commons. “I am blood and blood is me.” ~ Dr. Charles R. Drew. Dr. Charles Drew, an African-American surgeon, organized the first blood bank in the United States and pioneered the method of storing blood plasma. He directed the United States and Great Britain's blood plasma programs during World War II. After armed forces officials decided to segregate the blood of African-American soldiers, he left his position.

Read full story
4 comments
Baltimore, MD

Civil Rights Activist Irene Morgan Kirkaldy (1917-2007)

“I didn’t do anything wrong. I’d paid for my seat. I was sitting where I was supposed to… [The sheriff’s deputy] grabbed me. That’s when I kicked him in a very bad place. He hobbled off, and another one came on.” ~ Irene Morgan Kirkaldy.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

World War II Hero Waverly Woodson Jr. (1922 - 2005)

Almost one million black soldiers served the United States bravely during World War II. They received only seven of 473 Medals of Honor awarded to soldiers for their efforts. One of the many deserving names missing from that group was Cpl Waverly “Woody” Bernard Woodson Jr. He, as a medic during the D-Day battle at Omaha Beach, disregarded his own injuries to help save the lives of other wounded soldiers.

Read full story
7 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Seven-Year-Old Erica Pratt Saves Herself from Kidnappers

Erica Pratt — missing less than 48 hoursPinterest. “I have twenty-one years in the Police Department, and I have never seen this kind of heroic act of bravery committed by a 7-year-old.” ~ Philadelphia Police Inspector William Colarulo.

Read full story
60 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Spiders Outfielder Louis Sockalexis: MLBs First Player of Native American Descent

Louis Sockalexis, in an undated photo taken during his professional baseball careerPublic Domain Via BDN. “Sockalexis was the greatest outfielder in history, the best hitter, the best thrower, the best fielder, and also the best drinker.” ~ New York Yankees General Manager Ed Barrow.

Read full story
12 comments
Arlington, TX

The Kidnapping of Amber Hagerman and Creation of the 'Amber Alert' System

On Saturday, January 13, 1996, nine-year-old Amber Hagerman and her five-year-old brother Ricky went with their mother Donna Whitson to Arlington, Texas, to see their grandparents. At around 3 PM, the two kids, who had bicycles at the house, asked if they could ride in the neighborhood. It was 70 degrees, and the kids wanted to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Read full story
27 comments
Saint Paul, MN

May 13, 1994: Como Zoo’s Casey the Gorilla Goes for a Spring Stroll

SAINT PAUL, MN - On a spring day in 1994, visitors to Saint Paul’s Como Zoo were surprised to see a gorilla enjoying a stroll on the zoo’s grounds. His forty-five-minute-long escapade created a memory for those in attendance that will last a lifetime.

Read full story
2 comments
Mankato, MN

Hanging of the Dakota 38: The Largest Mass Execution in US History Took Place on December 26, 1862

"We have waited a long time. The money is ours, but we cannot get it. We have no food, but here are these stores, filled with food. We ask that you, the agent, make some arrangement by which we can get food from the stores, or else we may take our own way to keep ourselves from starving. When men are hungry they help themselves" ~ Taoyateduta (Little Crow), 1862.

Read full story
11 comments
Oakland, CA

American Civil Rights Activist Fred Korematsu (1919 - 2005)

Fred Korematsu was born in Oakland, California, on January 30, 1919. After graduating high school, he worked as a shipyard welder, a job he was fired from after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. That horrific attack turned the United States against its Japanese-American citizens.

Read full story
5 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Professional Six-Day Racer, Minneapolis Bicyclist Leona "Dottie" Farnsworth (c. 1873 - 1902)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - An explosion in popularity of bicycling followed the introduction of the "safety" bicycle in the mid-1880s. It was intoxicating to travel as far as your wheels would take you, and soon a large portion of society was riding a bicycle. There were also social benefits. Bicycles played a crucial role in the drive for better public roads during this time, as well as being a driving force behind the women's emancipation movement of the era.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The 1970 Ambush of St. Paul Police Officer James Sackett

St. Paul Police Officer James Sackett (1970)St. Paul Police Department. On May 21, 1970, twenty-seven-year-old St. Paul Patrolman James Sackett, only on the job eighteen months, returned to work after enjoying a short paternal leave after the birth of his fourth child. Sackett's professional life was the fulfillment of his lifelong ambitions. Shortly after midnight, Sackett was murdered while responding to a call for help for a pregnant woman.

Read full story
3 comments
Minneapolis, MN

The 1953 Prostitution Sting at John’s Bar and Funhouse in NE Minneapolis

John's Bar, 2500 Marshall Street, Minneapolis.MNHS. John's Bar and Funhouse, formerly located at 2500 Marshall Ave NE in Northeast Minneapolis, was one of many saloons that once occupied the location on the corner of Lowry and Marshall since 1905. It was a popular local bar that opened in 1946, one which found itself at the center of a scandal in 1953 that rocked the city of Minneapolis and the Midwest as a whole.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy