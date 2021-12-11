Saint Paul, MN

The Story of Swede Hollow: a Former Immigrant Community in St. Paul, Minnesota

Matt Reicher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eChjc_0dK5h9P500
Swede Hollow, looking north from East Seventh Street before creek was enclosedWikimedia Commons

The story of Swede Hollow predates the incorporation of the city of St. Paul, Minnesota. Its first white settler was Edward Phelan, who built a small, crude log cabin near the former Hamm's Brewery brew house. During the 1850s, the first waves of Swedish immigrants arrived in the area and settled in shanties that had been abandoned by hunters, trappers, and loggers.

Although the ravine is a part of St. Paul, it has a history all its own. Time stood still in the half mile long hovel as the city above grew and matured. It remained a squatter settlement throughout its history. Families living in the modest frame shanties had no electricity or municipal services. Water was provided by nearby springs, and sewage was disposed of in Phelan Creek.

It was a world away from the hustle-and-bustle of life on the street.

Around 1890 the area became a true community of Swedish residents. As many as ninety families called the group of tiny hovels their home. They affectionately called it “Svenska Dalen” for Swedish Dale, but it would become more commonly known as Swede Hollow.

Soon after, the area would become a melting pot for many different nationalities, Italian and Mexican groups among the new residents. Whenever a family would leave the house for a life outside of the Hollow, a new one would take its place. By 1905 city records showed over one thousand people living in the area.

The families of the Hollow contributed to the growth of St. Paul, going “up on the street” from the ravine to work, and then returning home at the end of the day. Over time, many of the families that began in the Hollow found life in the city. They left their home in the ravine and were replaced by new families looking to do the same.

Houses were never for sale or rent. If a family went into Swede Hollow and a home was empty, they moved in. Nobody asked any questions. This cycle continued for years.

As the city traveled further into the twentieth century and began to modernize, officials became concerned about the small community living in the ravine. The city wanted to improve the living standards of its residents and get rid of ongoing blight and deterioration. Once considered an idyllic hamlet of old-time living, the collection of shacks in the Hollow was now seen as a squatter settlement. In December 1956, the homes that had been an integral part of the lives of many local families were to be no more.

Interestingly, despite the poor conditions, research by the city showed that the sixteen families living in the Hollow in 1956 did so because they genuinely enjoyed it. While residents probably remained in the ravine due to the low $5 per month rent, finances weren’t necessarily the issue. It didn’t matter to the city, which felt that progress meant the community had to leave.

On December 11, 1956, the thirteen tiny houses still standing were burned to the ground by local firemen. The city’s health department, concerned about the living conditions in the area, had deemed it a health hazard and forced the residents to move out. The last straw came when the spring that supplied water to those living in the Hollow was contaminated.

By the time of the fires, five families had already purchased homes outside of the Hollow, and two more were renting homes in other parts of the city. Those that hadn’t yet found a place to live were placed in the McDonough and Roosevelt public housing developments.

Years later, people that talk about the Hollow continue to do so affectionately.

People outside of the Hollow thought it was a slum, but residents of the neighborhood lines with outhouses believed there was no better way to live. They had the things they needed, and a sense of community always prevailed. Children played baseball together and fished for northern pike and crappie in the pool beneath the brewery.

Everyone looked out for one another.

Today Swede Hollow is a beautiful park near the heart of downtown Saint Paul. A paved trail encircles the ravine, and while it doesn’t offer the entire picture of what the area once was, it gives a beautiful glimpse of what one of the most historically rich locations in the city used to be.

Sources

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
historyMinnesotaSaint PaulSwede Hollow

Comments / 2

Published by

Freelance historian writing about Minnesota's beer and brewing history for Minnesota Then.

Hugo, MN
901 followers

More from Matt Reicher

Minneapolis, MN

The Rand Liquor Ordinance of 1892

The Rand Ordinance article titleMinnesota Historical Society. In the second half of the 19th century, Minnesota was caught up in the national alcohol temperance movement. The intoxicating liquor industry was at the center of a conflict involving those who felt alcohol negatively influenced society and those who advocated drinking for enjoyment. By the 1880s, the fight between the factions reached a fever pitch.

Read full story
Stearns County, MN

The History of 'Minnesota 13' in Stearns County

Moonshine still recently confiscated by the Internal Revenue BureauWikimedia Commons. For generations, Minnesota farmers have planted corn on their land - with varying levels of success. The state's earliest planted seeds, which originated from the South, did not fare well in its shorter, colder growing season, negatively impacting its output.

Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

The History of Minnesota's 1852 "Maine" Law

"The Drunkard's Progress"Nathaniel Currier/Library of Congress. In the late 1840s and early 1850s, a temperance movement swept the nation calling for the prohibition of all intoxicating liquors. In 1851, Portland, Maine mayor and noted temperance advocate Neal Dow helped push through state-level legislation which would soon become known as the 'Maine Law,' banning liquor and making Maine a 'dry' state. Maine's state legislature passed it on May 31 and Governor John Hubbard signed it on June 2. It was the nation's first statewide prohibition law.

Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota's 1887 High License Law

State legislators passed the High License Law in 1887 after failing to pass it in 1883 and 1885. Touted by proponents as the temperance movement's alternative to prohibition, the law substantially raised the cost of liquor licenses throughout the state. The legislation aimed to reduce saloons in local communities while increasing taxes. The law was not put into place to halt the flow of liquor but rather to drive out the fringe saloons and keep the more respectable establishments in business.

Read full story
Minnesota State

The Minnesota Lager Beer Act of 1860

Juenemann’s Hotel (and Saloon)St. Paul Historical. After Minnesota became a US territory in 1849, the population exploded. Alcohol consumption was blamed for the immoral behavior occurring in its cities. A call-to-action was sounded to establish a more efficient system to define municipal laws and maintain order. The state hoped that regulatory changes would reduce societal harm related to its liquor problem.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

History of the Grain Belt Premium Beer Sign in Minneapolis (1941 - )

Grain Belt Premium signMcGhiever / Wikimedia Commons. “The soul of a city lies in its history, and this piece of neon memorabilia we’re going to light tonight helps bring back a part of that history.” - Minneapolis Mayor Don Fraser in 1989.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The June 15, 1933 Kidnapping of Hamm's Brewery President William Hamm Jr.

SAINT PAUL, MN - Members of the Barker-Karpis Gang kidnapped Hamm's Brewery President William Hamm Jr.as he walked from his office to have lunch with his mother. At about 12:45 p.m. on June 15, 1933, four men seized the grandson of Theodore Hamm near Greenbrier Street and Minnehaha Avenue East in Saint Paul and pushed him into the back seat of a nearby black sedan. Mr. Hamm was forced to lie down on the floor of the car and a white hood was thrown over his head. The car then drove off.

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

History of Gramma B's in Northeast Minneapolis (1979 - 1984)

Gramma B's opened for business at 1900 Marshall St NE in Northeast Minneapolis in December 1979. To open his own place, its owner, 31-year-old Tony Benincasa, sold his stake in Goofy's, a bar located near downtown Minneapolis. Its four-year history showed an immensely popular, albeit rough place, loved by a rowdy bar crowd and reviled by the surrounding neighborhood.

Read full story
2 comments
Wisconsin State

A Border Run Gone Bad: A Maple Grove Bar’s 2015 Attempt to Resell Wisconsin’s Spotted Cow Beer

In the early months of 2015, Maple Grove's Maple Tavern ran afoul of the law. They perpetrated a crime so significant they not only risked their liquor license but were forced to reorganize their management and ownership team to remain in business.

Read full story
10 comments
Saint Paul, MN

History of the Summit Brewing Company (1986 - )

SAINT PAUL, MN - In the early 1980s, St. Mary's Hospital clinical social worker Mark Stutrud found himself at a career crossroads. His professional life had stagnated, and the idea of continuing down the current path left him feeling unfulfilled. The thirty-one-year-old decided he needed a change, either furthering his education or living out his dream of opening a small brewery. Stutrud chose the latter.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

History of the Anthony Yoerg Brewing Company (1849 - 1952)

SAINT PAUL, MN - Anthony Yoerg Sr. was born in Gundelfingen, Bavaria, in October 1816. He emigrated from there to the United States in 1845, working in the Pittsburgh mines for two years before moving to Galena, Illinois, and Saint Paul shortly after that. He opened the state's first commercial brewery.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

History of the Christopher Stahlmann Cave Brewery (1855–1897)

Christopher Stahlmann was born on June 19, 1829, to a well-known and wealthy family in Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany. When he was seventeen, his father went bankrupt, losing everything — including Christopher’s inheritance. Stahlmann, no longer afforded the head start to success that accompanied his birthright, saw few attainable prospects available. He decided to leave his family and the only home he’d known for the United States.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The 1893 Trial of North Star Brewery Owner Jacob Schmidt

SAINT PAUL, MN - On the evening of July 4, 1893, friends Theodore Beaudoin and Samuel Guion rowed a small boat from the foot of State Street, located on the Mississippi river's west side, across the river to the Dayton's Bluff area to shoot pigeons. Upon their arrival, the men walked up from the river with shotguns in hand.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

History of the John Orth Brewing Co. (1850 - 1890)

Orth Brewery, 1228 Marshall Northeast, MinneapolisMinnesota Historical Society. MINNEAPOLIS, MN - John Frederick Orth was born in Rott, Alsace, France on May 20, 1821. He learned the skill of brewing beer while in Rott and honed his skills as a brewer after leaving in 1840. Before immigrating to America, Orth traveled to Germany, Italy, and Spain. In 1847 he arrived in America, landing in Erie, Pennsylvania. On August 6, 1849, Orth married Mary Weinell. Not long after the wedding, the couple moved to Galena, Illinois before settling in St. Anthony, MN in July of the following year. Orth and his “very pregnant wife” were the area's first German settlers.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

History of Saint Paul's "Bucket of Blood" Saloon

SAINT PAUL, MN - In the waning years of the 19th century, when alcohol temperance was an increasingly intense whisper and full-on National Prohibition hadn't yet entered the country's psyche, King Alcohol reigned supreme. Saloons were a common sight in Saint Paul, with dozens of varying-sized establishments found in the city's downtown.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Minnesota's Earliest Century Rides: 100 mile bicycle races over pre-determined times - typically 24 hours

Members of the Century Road Club at Minnehaha FallsChronicling America. The advent of the safety bicycle in the 1880s brought a bicycling craze to cities throughout the United States and changed transportation in the country. Bicycling fever captured Minnesotans as well, and in little time the bicycle was seen as a principal mode of travel in the region.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul's First Settler, Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant

Drawing of Pierre "Pig's Eye" ParrantMinnesota Historical Society. Local history recognizes Pierre “Pig’s Eye” Parrant, born in Canada (c. 1777), as the first person of European descent to settle in the area that became the city of St. Paul. A former fur trader who turned to selling bootleg whiskey, he came to be recognized as the founder of Minnesota’s capital city.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

History of the Theodore Hamm Mansion: From Castle on a Hill to City Park

Overlooking the Swede Hollow neighborhood, the picturesque Theodore Hamm mansion at 671 Greenbrier was a crown jewel of the east side of St. Paul. The Queen Anne Revival-style structure stood like a castle, a beacon of inspiration and possibility to those that lived below. The abrupt destruction of the multi-story mansion years later not only demolished an iconic structure but razed part of the history of one of Minnesota’s most prominent families.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

The Sordid History of the Minneapolis B-Girl

Assorted Bottles Inside a BarChan Walrus from Pexels. The term "B-girl," short for a bar girl, originated in the 1930s and described young ladies soliciting drinks for themselves or others inside of a bar. They coerced a male patron to buy them a drink (or more) and were then served brown-colored water, prune juice, or watered-down alcohol by the bartender. The customer was charged full price for the drink(s).

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy