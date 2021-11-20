Minneapolis, MN

History of Gramma B's in Northeast Minneapolis (1979 - 1984)

Matt Reicher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fflpn_0d2v35Wy00
1900 Marshall St NE in 20096Park.News

Gramma B's opened for business at 1900 Marshall St NE in Northeast Minneapolis in December 1979. To open his own place, its owner, 31-year-old Tony Benincasa, sold his stake in Goofy's, a bar located near downtown Minneapolis. Its four-year history showed an immensely popular, albeit rough place, loved by a rowdy bar crowd and reviled by the surrounding neighborhood.

Much like Goofy's, Gramma B's was a busy bar that catered to local softball players - at least initially. In 1980 Benincasa sponsored dozens of teams throughout the metro area, hoping they'd make his bar their post-game destination. For the most part, it worked. Gramma B's became a hotspot soon after opening, and on many nights boasted a packed parking lot and cars lined up and down Marshall. The place was consistently busy, so much so that some nights required closing the doors to curtail overcrowding.

Filling the place to the point of turning people away was no small feat. The former home to the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 1247, a local social club that met to discuss ways to improve the NE community, was a 15000 sq ft two-story establishment that could comfortably hold hundreds, if not thousands, of people a night. Despite its size, Gramma B's, with a large bar upstairs near a dance floor and stage and downstairs with pool tables, foosball, jukebox, and more, always seemed to be a busy place.

It was a "blue jeans boogie bar" seen as Northeast's answer to the Cabooze, a spot for hard-working, blue-collar people of the area to come, have a few drinks and listen to live music. During the day people came to Gramma B’s to eat lunch and enjoy the makeshift strip club. At night, a decidedly younger crowd made their way into the booze-packed and smoke-filled bar.

A live band usually played rock-n-roll upstairs, while country music played on the lower level.

It didn’t take long for the place to become rowdy. The Minnesota Hells Angels clubhouse was close by, and the bar eventually was known as a biker joint. Gramma B's was soon forced to enact a very strict "no colors'' policy. It welcomed all, but patrons couldn't wear anything affiliated with a particular motorcycle club/gang. Anyone that had a problem with the dress code ended up meeting the bar’s bouncers.

Gramma B's rough clientele required a special group of bouncers to keep them in line. The bar employed a group of behemoths that became some of the country's most famous professional wrestlers of the 1980s-90s. One of its bartenders, Ed Sharkey, renowned for his ability to train some of the all-time greats, helped create wrestlers from bouncers that included (Ravishing) Rick Rude, Hawk and Animal of the Road Warriors, John Nord (aka The Bezerker), Scott Simpson (aka Nikita Koloff), and Barry Darsow (aka Smash from Demolition).

Occasionally, the craziness inside the bar made its way outside of the premises and into the nearby neighborhoods. This resulted in many late-night disturbances, including litter and noise violations, property damage, and vandalism. In the four years it operated, Gramma B's had the highest number of police calls for a bar in the second precinct of Minneapolis.

By September 1984, tax debts had forced Gramma B's out of business. Benincasa's parents opened a place called Anton's at the same address for a short time after its closing, but couldn't convince the Minneapolis City Council to award them the necessary food and liquor licenses to remain viable. The couple attempted to distance themselves from Gramma B's sordid history but were unsuccessful. They soon moved on.

Gabby's Saloon & Eatery opened at the location in 1986. In 2010, the owner sold it to Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge, which currently occupies the space.

Sources

  • Berg, Andrew. "When Robbinsdale Ruled the Wrestling World." RosterResource.com. https://www.rosterresource.com/wrestling-when-robbinsdale-ruled-the-wrestling-world/.
  • "Anton's Inc. V. City of Minneapolis." Justia Law. https://law.justia.com/cases/minnesota/court-of-appeals/1985/c9-85-937-0.html.
  • Franklin, Robert. "3 Eagles Clubs May Lose Bar License." Minneapolis Tribune, November 14, 1969, 21.
  • Horgen, Tom. "Gabby's Closes, Makes Way for New Psycho Suzi's." Star Tribune. Last modified July 13, 2010. https://www.startribune.com/gabby-s-closes-makes-way-for-new-psycho-suzi-s/98366684/.
  • Laurinaitis, Joe "Animal"., Wright, Andrew William. The Road Warriors: Danger, Death and the Rush of Wrestling: Danger, Death, and the Rush of Wrestling. United States: Medallion Media Group, 2010.
  • Meryhew, Richard. "Gramma B's goes to bat for softball." The Minneapolis Star, July 10, 1980, 90.
  • "The Road Warriors | The Backstory Behind Their Formation and TV Debut." Pro Wrestling Stories. Last modified January 13, 2021. https://prowrestlingstories.com/pro-wrestling-stories/road-warriors-animal-hawk/.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
MinneapolisMinnesotabeerhistoryNortheast

Comments / 2

Published by

Freelance historian writing about Minnesota's beer and brewing history for Minnesota Then.

Hugo, MN
804 followers

More from Matt Reicher

Wisconsin State

A Border Run Gone Bad: A Maple Grove Bar’s 2015 Attempt to Resell Wisconsin’s Spotted Cow Beer

In the early months of 2015, Maple Grove's Maple Tavern ran afoul of the law. They perpetrated a crime so significant they not only risked their liquor license but were forced to reorganize their management and ownership team to remain in business.

Read full story
10 comments
Saint Paul, MN

History of the Summit Brewing Company (1986 - )

SAINT PAUL, MN - In the early 1980s, St. Mary's Hospital clinical social worker Mark Stutrud found himself at a career crossroads. His professional life had stagnated, and the idea of continuing down the current path left him feeling unfulfilled. The thirty-one-year-old decided he needed a change, either furthering his education or living out his dream of opening a small brewery. Stutrud chose the latter.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

History of the Anthony Yoerg Brewing Company (1849 - 1952)

SAINT PAUL, MN - Anthony Yoerg Sr. was born in Gundelfingen, Bavaria, in October 1816. He emigrated from there to the United States in 1845, working in the Pittsburgh mines for two years before moving to Galena, Illinois, and Saint Paul shortly after that. He opened the state's first commercial brewery.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

History of the Christopher Stahlmann Cave Brewery (1855–1897)

Christopher Stahlmann was born on June 19, 1829, to a well-known and wealthy family in Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany. When he was seventeen, his father went bankrupt, losing everything — including Christopher’s inheritance. Stahlmann, no longer afforded the head start to success that accompanied his birthright, saw few attainable prospects available. He decided to leave his family and the only home he’d known for the United States.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The 1893 Trial of North Star Brewery Owner Jacob Schmidt

SAINT PAUL, MN - On the evening of July 4, 1893, friends Theodore Beaudoin and Samuel Guion rowed a small boat from the foot of State Street, located on the Mississippi river's west side, across the river to the Dayton's Bluff area to shoot pigeons. Upon their arrival, the men walked up from the river with shotguns in hand.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

History of the John Orth Brewing Co. (1850 - 1890)

Orth Brewery, 1228 Marshall Northeast, MinneapolisMinnesota Historical Society. MINNEAPOLIS, MN - John Frederick Orth was born in Rott, Alsace, France on May 20, 1821. He learned the skill of brewing beer while in Rott and honed his skills as a brewer after leaving in 1840. Before immigrating to America, Orth traveled to Germany, Italy, and Spain. In 1847 he arrived in America, landing in Erie, Pennsylvania. On August 6, 1849, Orth married Mary Weinell. Not long after the wedding, the couple moved to Galena, Illinois before settling in St. Anthony, MN in July of the following year. Orth and his “very pregnant wife” were the area's first German settlers.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

History of Saint Paul's "Bucket of Blood" Saloon

SAINT PAUL, MN - In the waning years of the 19th century, when alcohol temperance was an increasingly intense whisper and full-on National Prohibition hadn't yet entered the country's psyche, King Alcohol reigned supreme. Saloons were a common sight in Saint Paul, with dozens of varying-sized establishments found in the city's downtown.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Minnesota's Earliest Century Rides: 100 mile bicycle races over pre-determined times - typically 24 hours

Members of the Century Road Club at Minnehaha FallsChronicling America. The advent of the safety bicycle in the 1880s brought a bicycling craze to cities throughout the United States and changed transportation in the country. Bicycling fever captured Minnesotans as well, and in little time the bicycle was seen as a principal mode of travel in the region.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul's First Settler, Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant

Drawing of Pierre "Pig's Eye" ParrantMinnesota Historical Society. Local history recognizes Pierre “Pig’s Eye” Parrant, born in Canada (c. 1777), as the first person of European descent to settle in the area that became the city of St. Paul. A former fur trader who turned to selling bootleg whiskey, he came to be recognized as the founder of Minnesota’s capital city.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

History of the Theodore Hamm Mansion: From Castle on a Hill to City Park

Overlooking the Swede Hollow neighborhood, the picturesque Theodore Hamm mansion at 671 Greenbrier was a crown jewel of the east side of St. Paul. The Queen Anne Revival-style structure stood like a castle, a beacon of inspiration and possibility to those that lived below. The abrupt destruction of the multi-story mansion years later not only demolished an iconic structure but razed part of the history of one of Minnesota’s most prominent families.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

The Sordid History of the Minneapolis B-Girl

Assorted Bottles Inside a BarChan Walrus from Pexels. The term "B-girl," short for a bar girl, originated in the 1930s and described young ladies soliciting drinks for themselves or others inside of a bar. They coerced a male patron to buy them a drink (or more) and were then served brown-colored water, prune juice, or watered-down alcohol by the bartender. The customer was charged full price for the drink(s).

Read full story
2 comments

The Early History of Bicycling in St. Paul (1880 - 1902)

The bicycling movement came to the Midwest in the latter part of the 1870s. Bicycles with a large front wheel and a much smaller rear wheel started showing up on the streets. Curious onlookers didn’t know what to think of the strange contraption, called an “ordinary” or penny-farthing.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

The Twin Cities Brewery Boycott of 1935

Appreciation -- Twin City Brewery StyleJuly 12, 1935 Minneapolis Spkoesman. “When prohibition was repealed, it was thought that the reopening of employment in the brewing and distilling industry would be open in a larger measure to all American citizens, including the Negro. That this hope has not been realized in many localities may be illustrated by the fact that not a single brewery in Minneapolis or St. Paul has one of the Negro group in its employ,” ~ Cecil Newman.

Read full story

The Highway Hi-Fi (1956 – 1959) – History’s First-Ever Installed In-Car Record Player

The Highway Hi-Fi Record PlayerMac's Motor City Garage. In the years following World War II, the automobile firmly cemented its position as the king of travel in the United States. Urban sprawl, thanks in no small part to a rapidly ever-expanding highway system, moved people away from city centers, thereby keeping them in their cars longer than ever before as they traveled from point A to point B. Drivers had the AM radio to entertain them as they traveled but had little choice in what they listened to as they made their way down the road.

Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

The Surly Bill (2011): Craft Beer Comes to Minnesota

In 2011 the Surly Brewing Co, to meet growing customer demand, hoped to expand their operation by opening a new multi-million dollar facility in the Twin Cities. To recoup some of the costs associated with such a significant venture, they wanted to include a restaurant and beer garden. Their goal was to sell their beer to customers at the new site. However, according to Minnesota's liquor regulatory system enforced at that time selling beer on the proposed site was illegal.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

From Rock Pile to City Park: the Early History of Saint Paul's Smith Park (Mears Park) 1849 - 1890

SAINT PAUL, MN - The history of Saint Paul's Mears Park began on July 1849, when landowners Robert Smith and Cornelius Whitney passed the land known as the Whitney & Smith Addition to the public (there was no formal city of Saint Paul at the time). The park, known a short time later as Smith Park, was occupied by squatters until 1872 and shortly after became the first workhouse for the city. Law enforcement took vagrants and other lawbreakers serving less than fifteen days to Smith Park to break rocks until their sentences were up.

Read full story
1 comments

Blind Pigs and Blind Pig Saloons: Underground Destinations for Illegal Alcohol

Prohibition, the Blind Pig's HopeOahu, Hawaii Evening BulletinIn the earliest days of alcohol enforcement, from the moment that public officials began to author legislation to control liquor flow, people looked for ways to circumvent those rules. One example of this is through the use of blind pigs and blind pig saloons.

Read full story

The History of 'Rushing the Growler'

‘Rushing the Growler’ was a slang term that gained practical prominence in the late nineteenth century. It described the process of bringing an empty growler or growlers to a local tap house to be filled with alcohol — usually beer — and then carrying the container off-site to drink its contents.

Read full story

The Final Days of the Volstead Act and the Return of Real Beer (Mar 22 — Apr 7, 1933)

President Roosevelt Signs the Relaxation of the Volstead ActPolitico. “I think this would be a good time for a beer.” - President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, (March 12, 1933)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy