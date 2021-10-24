The Early History of Bicycling in St. Paul (1880 - 1902)

Matt Reicher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34x7An_0cbCn1Lz00
Dawson Bicycle GroupMNopedia

The bicycling movement came to the Midwest in the latter part of the 1870s. Bicycles with a large front wheel and a much smaller rear wheel started showing up on the streets. Curious onlookers didn’t know what to think of the strange contraption, called an “ordinary” or penny-farthing.

In 1878 a local paper described them as “(t)hose things that they (people) ride and look into second-story windows with.” The bicycles were considered a “steel horse,” similar in function to an actual horse without the risk of being thrown off while riding. Cyclists, called wheelmen, also didn’t have to deal with feeding and cleaning up after their bicycles.

Bicycling in the 1880s was more about spectacle than actual ridership. The strange style and high cost of the “ordinary” kept people from buying them. Despite those things, people were indeed talking about the new bicycles. (Fictional) stories abounded of husbands bringing a bicycle home to their family. The few who figured out how to ride the new contraption inevitably fell. Those who rode bicycles had a hard time on the many unpaved roads in the city.

They fell off — or took “headers” — a lot.

Though it had not yet caught on with locals, events showcasing bicycling sprung up in the 1880s. Amateur races pitted wheelmen against each other in timed contests. Other competitions matched cyclists up against horses. People came out in droves to see acrobats, high wire acts, and trapeze artists perform while riding on an “ordinary.”

Because it was a new mode of transportation, conversations about cyclists’ rights in the city hadn’t yet begun. No one knew how the bicycle should fit in onto city streets. Riders weren’t pedestrians, but they also couldn’t be treated like the horses and carriages that made their way through downtown. In 1884, a cyclist sued a livery-man for damages to his bike after a collision in the streets. The jury, unable to determine which man had the right of way, could not reach an agreement.

Near the decade’s end, a change in bicycle style brought on an explosion of popularity in cycling that would carry on through the 1890s. The “ordinary” gave way to a bicycle with equal-sized tires called a “safety.” The new bike was easier to ride and cost less money. In a short time, it seemed everyone in the city was buying one. Ridership, in the hundreds a few years prior, soon climbed into the thousands.

Many of the roads beyond the core downtown areas remained unpaved. Riders, unable to pedal through the bumpy dirt streets, instead rode on the sidewalks. Some cyclists, called “scorchers,” rode too fast and ran into helpless pedestrians — in some cases causing significant injury. In 1891 St. Paul, like communities throughout the United States, tried to protect pedestrians by making it illegal to ride on the city’s sidewalks. Cyclists were forced to the streets whenever they were paved or risked being ticketed.

In December 1892, the St. Paul City Council drew up the city’s first bicycling ordinance. The first of the seven provisions called for wheelmen to stay off sidewalks in any part of the city with paved roads. The speed limit in the streets was eight mph, and whenever unpaved roads forced cyclists to the sidewalk, they were required to ride no faster than six mph.

Officials required sidewalk riders to carry a whistle or warning bell and sound it when they were within 50 ft of a pedestrian. Riders also had to have a lit lantern on the front of their bike when they rode at night.

The police stopped anyone who went over the speed limit and fined riders to try to get them to slow down. The fines were pretty small; usually, no more than $5 and on their own not enough to change rider behavior. Soon “scorchers” were being arrested for riding too fast.

Near the midpoint of the 1890s, there were between 12,000–15,000 riders in the city. The bicycle had “come to stay.” However, road conditions had not significantly improved over the same period. These conditions kept riders on the sidewalk and continued to cause injuries in the city.

Officials, concerned about pedestrian safety, forced riders to the streets. Sub-par road conditions made this a poor solution. Wheelmen offered an alternative. They called for separate paved bike paths throughout the metro for them to ride on. These paths would give cyclists the ability to travel throughout the city and keep them away from pedestrians.

Cyclists felt provisions at one time had been made throughout the city for the horse. Now that “the wheel had supplanted the horse,” provisions should be made for them as well. On February 26, 1896, 75 wheelmen representing Minneapolis and St. Paul met at the Ryan Hotel. They discussed cyclists’ rights and the building of bicycle paths. The money to build these paths would come from the wheelmen themselves. It would be raised from membership dues paid to the current, and the yet-to-be formed pro-cycling associations in the area.

Led by the Twin Cities Cycle Association, bike clubs soon popped up to collect dues to help with the cost of building paths. After some debate, the group decided that the first bicycle path in the two cities would meet at the Lake Street Bridge. St. Paul would build routes on Summit and Marshall Avenues, and Minneapolis would make one on Lake Street. A short time later, one was built between St. Paul and White Bear Lake. It eventually stretched to Wildwood Amusement Park in Mahtomedi.

The groups found riders were receptive to the path idea, and wheelmen throughout the cities were using them. Soon the Associations started considering paths to more remote locations, like Taylor's Falls and Lake Minnetonka. Things started slowly, with only 18 miles of trails built in St. Paul in the first year, but officials found injuries due to bicycle collisions dropped almost immediately.

At the turn of the century, communities throughout the state began to take over the maintenance of bicycle paths. In January of 1901, state officials appointed Sidepath Commissioners to regulate the upkeep of existing trails and oversee the construction of new ones.

By 1902 St. Paul boasted 115 miles of “smooth” bicycle paths for the wheelmen of the city.

Sources

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Historical researcher and content creator for the Minnesota Then Beer and Brewing History Museum.

Hugo, MN
742 followers

More from Matt Reicher

Saint Paul, MN

The 1893 Trial of North Star Brewery Owner Jacob Schmidt

SAINT PAUL, MN - On the evening of July 4, 1893, friends Theodore Beaudoin and Samuel Guion rowed a small boat from the foot of State Street, located on the Mississippi river's west side, across the river to the Dayton's Bluff area to shoot pigeons. Upon their arrival, the men walked up from the river with shotguns in hand.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

History of the John Orth Brewing Co. (1850 - 1890)

Orth Brewery, 1228 Marshall Northeast, MinneapolisMinnesota Historical Society. MINNEAPOLIS, MN - John Frederick Orth was born in Rott, Alsace, France on May 20, 1821. He learned the skill of brewing beer while in Rott and honed his skills as a brewer after leaving in 1840. Before immigrating to America, Orth traveled to Germany, Italy, and Spain. In 1847 he arrived in America, landing in Erie, Pennsylvania. On August 6, 1849, Orth married Mary Weinell. Not long after the wedding, the couple moved to Galena, Illinois before settling in St. Anthony, MN in July of the following year. Orth and his “very pregnant wife” were the area's first German settlers.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

History of Saint Paul's "Bucket of Blood" Saloon

SAINT PAUL, MN - In the waning years of the 19th century, when alcohol temperance was an increasingly intense whisper and full-on National Prohibition hadn't yet entered the country's psyche, King Alcohol reigned supreme. Saloons were a common sight in Saint Paul, with dozens of varying-sized establishments found in the city's downtown.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Minnesota's Earliest Century Rides: 100 mile bicycle races over pre-determined times - typically 24 hours

Members of the Century Road Club at Minnehaha FallsChronicling America. The advent of the safety bicycle in the 1880s brought a bicycling craze to cities throughout the United States and changed transportation in the country. Bicycling fever captured Minnesotans as well, and in little time the bicycle was seen as a principal mode of travel in the region.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul's First Settler, Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant

Drawing of Pierre "Pig's Eye" ParrantMinnesota Historical Society. Local history recognizes Pierre “Pig’s Eye” Parrant, born in Canada (c. 1777), as the first person of European descent to settle in the area that became the city of St. Paul. A former fur trader who turned to selling bootleg whiskey, he came to be recognized as the founder of Minnesota’s capital city.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

History of the Theodore Hamm Mansion: From Castle on a Hill to City Park

Overlooking the Swede Hollow neighborhood, the picturesque Theodore Hamm mansion at 671 Greenbrier was a crown jewel of the east side of St. Paul. The Queen Anne Revival-style structure stood like a castle, a beacon of inspiration and possibility to those that lived below. The abrupt destruction of the multi-story mansion years later not only demolished an iconic structure but razed part of the history of one of Minnesota’s most prominent families.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

The Sordid History of the Minneapolis B-Girl

Assorted Bottles Inside a BarChan Walrus from Pexels. The term "B-girl," short for a bar girl, originated in the 1930s and described young ladies soliciting drinks for themselves or others inside of a bar. They coerced a male patron to buy them a drink (or more) and were then served brown-colored water, prune juice, or watered-down alcohol by the bartender. The customer was charged full price for the drink(s).

Read full story
2 comments
Minneapolis, MN

The Twin Cities Brewery Boycott of 1935

Appreciation -- Twin City Brewery StyleJuly 12, 1935 Minneapolis Spkoesman. “When prohibition was repealed, it was thought that the reopening of employment in the brewing and distilling industry would be open in a larger measure to all American citizens, including the Negro. That this hope has not been realized in many localities may be illustrated by the fact that not a single brewery in Minneapolis or St. Paul has one of the Negro group in its employ,” ~ Cecil Newman.

Read full story

The Highway Hi-Fi (1956 – 1959) – History’s First-Ever Installed In-Car Record Player

The Highway Hi-Fi Record PlayerMac's Motor City Garage. In the years following World War II, the automobile firmly cemented its position as the king of travel in the United States. Urban sprawl, thanks in no small part to a rapidly ever-expanding highway system, moved people away from city centers, thereby keeping them in their cars longer than ever before as they traveled from point A to point B. Drivers had the AM radio to entertain them as they traveled but had little choice in what they listened to as they made their way down the road.

Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

The Surly Bill (2011): Craft Beer Comes to Minnesota

In 2011 the Surly Brewing Co, to meet growing customer demand, hoped to expand their operation by opening a new multi-million dollar facility in the Twin Cities. To recoup some of the costs associated with such a significant venture, they wanted to include a restaurant and beer garden. Their goal was to sell their beer to customers at the new site. However, according to Minnesota's liquor regulatory system enforced at that time selling beer on the proposed site was illegal.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

From Rock Pile to City Park: the Early History of Saint Paul's Smith Park (Mears Park) 1849 - 1890

SAINT PAUL, MN - The history of Saint Paul's Mears Park began on July 1849, when landowners Robert Smith and Cornelius Whitney passed the land known as the Whitney & Smith Addition to the public (there was no formal city of Saint Paul at the time). The park, known a short time later as Smith Park, was occupied by squatters until 1872 and shortly after became the first workhouse for the city. Law enforcement took vagrants and other lawbreakers serving less than fifteen days to Smith Park to break rocks until their sentences were up.

Read full story
1 comments

Blind Pigs and Blind Pig Saloons: Underground Destinations for Illegal Alcohol

Prohibition, the Blind Pig's HopeOahu, Hawaii Evening BulletinIn the earliest days of alcohol enforcement, from the moment that public officials began to author legislation to control liquor flow, people looked for ways to circumvent those rules. One example of this is through the use of blind pigs and blind pig saloons.

Read full story

The History of 'Rushing the Growler'

‘Rushing the Growler’ was a slang term that gained practical prominence in the late nineteenth century. It described the process of bringing an empty growler or growlers to a local tap house to be filled with alcohol — usually beer — and then carrying the container off-site to drink its contents.

Read full story

The Final Days of the Volstead Act and the Return of Real Beer (Mar 22 — Apr 7, 1933)

President Roosevelt Signs the Relaxation of the Volstead ActPolitico. “I think this would be a good time for a beer.” - President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, (March 12, 1933)

Read full story

Scientific Temperance Instruction Taught Children about the Human Body and Promoted Temperance to Protect It

Women’s Christian Temperance Union signDistant Innocence. The National Department of Scientific Temperance Instruction (STI) was an integrative scholastic effort created by the Women’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU) that taught both the science of the human body and promoted temperance ideals designed to protect it. The program, eventually implemented in schools nationwide, made physiology and hygiene a compulsory part of classroom instruction as well as illustrated the adverse effects of alcohol on the human body. The goal of the program was to reach a generation of potential users before they’d developed an appetite for harmful vices.

Read full story

Governor Rudy Perpich and the "Portrait War"

SAINT PAUL, MN - In 1991 outgoing Governor Rudy Perpich commissioned artist Mark Balma to paint a portrait of him and his wife Lola to be placed on the walls of the State Capitol. This was (and is still) traditionally done to commemorate those who had served as the state's chief executive. The portraits were then hung on the walls of the Capitol building at the end of their term. Perpich, having served previously as governor, already had a painting. A "portrait war" ensued.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Saint Paul’s Samuel Huntington Morgan Was an Ardent Champion of Minnesota’s Outdoors

Samuel Huntington Morgan was born on February 21, 1911, in Duluth, Minnesota. At age 7, he and his parents moved to Saint Paul. Morgan was a long-time attorney and an ardent champion of Minnesota's outdoors. Due to his advocacy efforts, several of the state's most popular open spaces have been created, preserved, or expanded.

Read full story

Was Hall-of-Fame Outfielder Dave Winfield Traded by the Minnesota Twins in 1994 for Dinner?

Dave Winfield, a native of St. Paul, is one of the top all-around athletes to come out of Minnesota.Star Tribune. Saint Paul native and Central High School and University of Minnesota great Dave Winfield had an illustrious professional baseball career that culminated with him being elected into the sport’s Hall of Fame in 2001.

Read full story
Dayton, MN

The August 22, 1970 Bombing of Saint Paul's Dayton's Department Store

SAINT PAUL, MN - When Mary Peek and her husband, Roland, went out to dinner at Saint Paul's Dayton's Department store restaurant on Saturday, August 22, 1970, neither knew the events of that day would change their lives forever.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy