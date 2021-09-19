Blind Pigs and Blind Pig Saloons: Underground Destinations for Illegal Alcohol

Matt Reicher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QlTj_0c17lPGv00
Prohibition, the Blind Pig's HopeOahu, Hawaii Evening Bulletin
In the earliest days of alcohol enforcement, from the moment that public officials began to author legislation to control liquor flow, people looked for ways to circumvent those rules. One example of this is through the use of blind pigs and blind pig saloons.

In the United States, near the midpoint of the nineteenth century, ‘blind pigs,’ also known as ‘blind tigers’ or ‘striped pigs,’ were public functions held in some variant of exhibition space that served alcohol. Event promoters promised attendees the chance to see a genuine sightless pig. However, they often delivered little more than an ordinary sight-capable swine, a pig-like clay figurine with stripes painted on its back, or some other lesser spectacle.

The truth was that the star of the show wasn’t why people attended. Organizers gave ticket buyers free alcoholic beverages. They weren’t selling liquor to customers; they were selling access to entertainment and providing free alcohol as a benefit to attendees. Because of this, they weren’t legally required to buy a liquor license or follow alcohol-related sales laws.

As the country moved its way further into the second half of the century, a growing number of US citizens became part of the Temperance Movement to promote sobriety. The call for complete restraint wasn’t universal. Some municipalities chose abstinence, while others restricted alcohol sales to specific business districts. Liquor laws grew in force as the movement strengthened.

Legislators moved to have a tighter grip on who could sell alcohol to the public and where it could be sold. One example is the High License Law passed in the state in 1887. This bill’s implicit goal was to put lesser quality saloon owners out of business by making liquor licenses almost prohibitively expensive to purchase.

Blind Pigs, once public events that took place with little fear of reprisal, were now forced to become secret venues that remained in the shadows of society to stay in business. A likely unintended side-effect of the increasingly strict liquor regulations was the growth in the number of blind pig locations. Illicit blind pigs sprung up in cities and towns nationwide regardless of residents’ personal opinions either for or against alcohol consumption.

They were everywhere. Saloon owners unable to afford rising regulatory costs or financially unable to relocate into approved business districts continued to offer customers access to liquor by turning their locations into blind pigs. Store owners, druggists, and more ran illegal saloons and rum shops from the backrooms of their establishments as well.

Despite the move into secrecy, the blind pig changed very little from its initial inception. Location owners still provided access to entertainment and offered customers free alcoholic drinks. Both the proprietor and the customer benefited from this arrangement.

Owners paid no taxes on the money that they made from their illegal businesses. They weren’t forced to adhere to any specific industry standards and could offer customers lesser quality liquor, thereby increasing their profit. Because they did business in secret, blind pigs offered customers a level of inclusion and privacy that the typical saloon couldn’t. Men and women drank together without the fear of being negatively judged by other members of their community.

During the last quarter of the nineteenth century, legislation began to be created to stifle the blind pig. Bills were crafted to impact alcohol-related transactions specifically within the walls of these types of illicit venues. While most liquor laws to that point defined legal parameters only for instances in which money was exchanged for alcohol, these went further, affecting not only locations that sold liquor but those that kept or used alcoholic beverages outside of the rules accepted by law.

Establishments were not only punished for selling alcohol without a license but were additionally fined if it was determined that they ran a blind pig. These laws also focused on the customers that frequented these illicit saloons.

Despite increased legal pressure to close them down, blind pigs continued to operate. The majority of sales in these locations involved beer, and the widespread belief was that local breweries were selling it to them through wholesale channels. Many people thought that the breweries had maintained the blind pigs, and without continued access to a beer supply, illegal saloons would have withered away long ago.

Local ordinances were created nationwide to keep breweries from selling to blind pigs. By 1917 watchdog groups worked to ensure that breweries followed legal orders and only sold beer to lawfully licensed establishments. Lawbreaking breweries risked their business licenses by not complying.

On Saturday, January 17, 1920, National Prohibition officially took effect with the legal enforcement of the 18th Amendment, stopping the flow of alcohol higher than 0.5% ABV in the United States. However, as they had for many years prior, illicit liquor-serving establishments continued to try and do business beyond the reach of the law. While intoxicating liquors were no longer legal to manufacture, sell, or transport, thanks to underground outfits like blind pig saloons, they were often easy to find.

Sources

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Researcher and content creator Minnesota Then Beer and Brewing History Museum.

Hugo, MN
711 followers

More from Matt Reicher

Saint Paul, MN

From Rock Pile to City Park: the Early History of Saint Paul's Smith Park (Mears Park) 1849 - 1890

SAINT PAUL, MN - The history of Saint Paul's Mears Park began on July 1849, when landowners Robert Smith and Cornelius Whitney passed the land known as the Whitney & Smith Addition to the public (there was no formal city of Saint Paul at the time). The park, known a short time later as Smith Park, was occupied by squatters until 1872 and shortly after became the first workhouse for the city. Law enforcement took vagrants and other lawbreakers serving less than fifteen days to Smith Park to break rocks until their sentences were up.

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

The Rand Liquor Ordinance (1892): Putting Intoxicating Liquor Law Enforcement in the Hands of the Police

The Rand Ordinance articleMinnesota Historical Society. Minneapolis was caught up in the alcohol temperance movement that blanketed the United States in the second half of the 19th century. Since its earliest days, the intoxicating liquors industry had found itself at the center of a conflict between those that saw alcohol as a corruptible influence on society and those that lauded the right to drink at their leisure. By the 1880s the struggle between the factions had grown to a fevered pitch. Temperance proponents, believing that ‘King Alcohol’ was a factor in much of the city’s crime, increased efforts to control the liquor industry.

Read full story

The History of 'Rushing the Growler'

‘Rushing the Growler’ was a slang term that gained practical prominence in the late nineteenth century. It described the process of bringing an empty growler or growlers to a local tap house to be filled with alcohol — usually beer — and then carrying the container off-site to drink its contents.

Read full story

The Final Days of the Volstead Act and the Return of Real Beer (Mar 22 — Apr 7, 1933)

President Roosevelt Signs the Relaxation of the Volstead ActPolitico. “I think this would be a good time for a beer.” - President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, (March 12, 1933)

Read full story

Scientific Temperance Instruction Taught Children about the Human Body and Promoted Temperance to Protect It

Women’s Christian Temperance Union signDistant Innocence. The National Department of Scientific Temperance Instruction (STI) was an integrative scholastic effort created by the Women’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU) that taught both the science of the human body and promoted temperance ideals designed to protect it. The program, eventually implemented in schools nationwide, made physiology and hygiene a compulsory part of classroom instruction as well as illustrated the adverse effects of alcohol on the human body. The goal of the program was to reach a generation of potential users before they’d developed an appetite for harmful vices.

Read full story

Governor Rudy Perpich and the "Portrait War"

SAINT PAUL, MN - In 1991 outgoing Governor Rudy Perpich commissioned artist Mark Balma to paint a portrait of him and his wife Lola to be placed on the walls of the State Capitol. This was (and is still) traditionally done to commemorate those who had served as the state's chief executive. The portraits were then hung on the walls of the Capitol building at the end of their term. Perpich, having served previously as governor, already had a painting. A "portrait war" ensued.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Saint Paul’s Samuel Huntington Morgan Was an Ardent Champion of Minnesota’s Outdoors

Samuel Huntington Morgan was born on February 21, 1911, in Duluth, Minnesota. At age 7, he and his parents moved to Saint Paul. Morgan was a long-time attorney and an ardent champion of Minnesota's outdoors. Due to his advocacy efforts, several of the state's most popular open spaces have been created, preserved, or expanded.

Read full story

Was Hall-of-Fame Outfielder Dave Winfield Traded by the Minnesota Twins in 1994 for Dinner?

Dave Winfield, a native of St. Paul, is one of the top all-around athletes to come out of Minnesota.Star Tribune. Saint Paul native and Central High School and University of Minnesota great Dave Winfield had an illustrious professional baseball career that culminated with him being elected into the sport’s Hall of Fame in 2001.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Forgotten Breweries: St. Paul's Christopher Stahlmann Cave Brewery (1855–1897)

Christopher Stahlmann was born on June 19, 1829, to a well-known and wealthy family in Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany. When he was seventeen, his father went bankrupt, losing everything — including Christopher’s inheritance. Stahlmann, no longer afforded the head start to success that accompanied his birthright, saw few attainable prospects available. He decided to leave his family and the only home he’d known for the United States.

Read full story
2 comments

An Early Morning Showdown between the Barkers and the FBI: The Fatal Last Stand of “Ma” Barker and Her Son Fred

In November 1934, two Barker-Karpis gang members, Kate "Ma" Barker and her son Fred found themselves in Florida hiding from federal authorities. Using the aliases Mrs. T.C. Blackburn and her son, they began looking for a home to rent on Lake Weir. The two appreciated the chance to get away from an ever-tightening FBI dragnet, do some fishing, and search for Old Joe, the area's legendary alligator.

Read full story

The Trial and Capture of Gangster Alvin Karpis

Alvin Karpis had his fingerprints altered by Chicago underworld physician Joseph MoranThe Mob Museum. Director J. Hoover finally caught his man after a three-year, nationwide search that took the FBI through fourteen states. The capture and trial of Barker-Karpis Gang member Albin Francis Karpavicz, also known as Alvin "Creepy," effectively ended the country's gangster era.

Read full story
Dayton, MN

The August 22, 1970 Bombing of Saint Paul's Dayton's Department Store

SAINT PAUL, MN - When Mary Peek and her husband, Roland, went out to dinner at Saint Paul's Dayton's Department store restaurant on Saturday, August 22, 1970, neither knew the events of that day would change their lives forever.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The Life and Death of the St. Paul's "Notorious" Faust Theater

SAINT PAUL, MN - In the city's Thomas-Dale neighborhood, the Faust Theater, formerly located at 626 W. University Ave., was opened in 1911 by Henry J. "Heinie" Breilein. For a large part of its history, including a couple of ownership changes, ownership ran a quiet, family-friendly business.

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

The Shooting of Will Sidle: An 1877 Love Story that Turned Deadly on the Streets of Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The story of Will Sidle and Kate Noonan began as a 19th-century tale of love that transcended society’s social barriers. In the end, it was one of unrequited love and revenge.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The Gruesome 1909 Murder of St. Paul Butcher Louis Arbogast

SAINT PAUL, MN - Locals were shocked when Saint Paul butcher and prominent local citizen Louis Arbogast was murdered. Arbogast, his wife, and four daughters lived a seemingly mundane, uneventful life in a large home near the city’s downtown. From the outside, they appeared to be nothing short of a happy family that loved each other a lot.

Read full story
4 comments
Minnesota State

The 1946 Minnesota State Fair was Canceled Due to a Polio Epidemic

FALCON HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA - The 1946 Minnesota State Fair was an opportunity to celebrate an America that emerged victorious after World War II. Force to close in 1945 due to wartime fuel shortages, the state was ready to open its gates and celebrate the "Great Minnesota Get Together."

Read full story
3 comments
Minnesota State

A Three Season Journey Comes to an End: The Minnesota Norsemen's Final Season (1979)

1979 Minnesota Norsemen Team GuideStirrups Now! Twitter Page. The success of 1978 carried the Norsemen into the 1979 season with a belief that big things were just around the corner for the team. They were the league runner-up and looked forward to building on that strong showing. They entered the new season hoping to bring a league championship home to St. Paul’s Midway Stadium.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Re-branding the Goofy's: the First Season of the Minnesota Norsemen (1978)

There were many changes for the Minnesota team leading up to the 1978 ASPSL season. Once known as the Goofy’s, the team was now the Norsemen. New owner Steve Doran had the financial means that former owner Joe Houle lacked, and ensured players and fans the money issues that caused the team to sputter in 1977 were a thing of the past.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Professional Slow-Pitch Softball Comes to Minnesota: The Inaugural Season of the Minnesota Goofy's (1977)

1977 Minnesota Goofy's Softball Team LogoFun While it Lasted. The game of softball has roots dating back to the late 19th century. Over the years, the popularity of the sport increased and by the 1970s it was the most popular participation sport in the country.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy