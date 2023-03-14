Florida Governor Says Nearly 11,000 Migrants Have Been Repatriated After Attempted Illegal Entry

Matt O'Hern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Oaw8_0lHzAQEe00
Florida Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byNew South Politics

Earlier today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that since August 21, 2022, nearly 11,000 migrants have been repatriated after attempting to enter the state illegally. According to a news release from DeSantis', over the past weekend, 167 migrants were interdicted, with 51 migrants apprehended upon landing. Nearly 350 migrant vessels have been reported, with 259 removed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Earlier this week, Governor DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-49, extending the state of emergency for the ongoing illegal migration.

“As Biden’s Border Crisis continues unabated, my administration is working hard to protect our communities and businesses from the many threats posed by illegal immigration,” DeSantis said. “Because of our action, we have seen a drop in the number of vessels and people able to make landing in the Florida Keys, and our continued presence serves as a deterrent for illegal immigration. By extending the State of Emergency, we will continue to surge resources to assist interdiction and repatriation efforts.”

DeSantis' announcement comes one week after a federal judge sided with DeSantis and Florida attorney general Ashley Moody's lawsuit against the Biden administration's 'non-detention' policy approach to immigration.

“FDEM is committed to continue working with our state and local partners to increase coastal vigilance and provide improved situational awareness on migrant activities,” said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie. “There are many risks associated with surges in migration, and the Division stands ready to respond to any potential threat our state faces.”

Earlier this year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed EO 23-03 declaring a State of Emergency in response to the surge in migration along Florida’s coastline. On February 15, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 6-B, creating the Unauthorized Alien Transport Program within FDEM.

Earlier this week, the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the most recent strike force interdiction operations resulted in the interception of 15 undocumented aliens, the confiscation of over four pounds of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 1 million people, and 39 pounds of methamphetamine. The strike force was formed at the direction of Governor DeSantis to interdict human smuggling and human trafficking and to seize illegal weapons being transported through the state and has undertaken interdictions across Florida.

Other State actions reported by the state include:

Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM)

  • FDEM established a base camp and command post in Marathon for responding personnel. The base camp houses members of the Florida Highway Patrol, the National Guard, FDLE, and FWC.
  • FDEM is deploying teams to conduct assessments of the regulated disposal of vessels and coordinate preparedness and response to foreign animal disease risks into the state.
  • FDEM is coordinating the removal and disposal of migrant vessels.
  • FDEM is leading the coordination of state assets for the mass migration response, including:
    • Electricity to assist with power to command posts.
    • Pallets of bottled water and Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs) to be used by responding personnel.
    • Night vision goggles and forward-looking infrared units for responding personnel to safely navigate and patrol waterways at night.
    • A large vessel platform to assist responding personnel in the detection of migrants at sea, search and rescues, long-distance travel, and travel in inclement weather.
    • 350 personal floatation devices for use in the response and during interdictions.

Florida National Guard

  • The Florida National Guard has six aircraft on mission and has conducted 471 flights for a total of 1,109 flight hours.
  • The Florida National Guard has mobilized 150 National Guardsman to coordinate operational efforts with the U.S. Coast Guard and FWC aviation teams.
  • The Florida National Guard will bolster FWC marine patrol to support water interdictions and ensure the safety of migrants attempting to reach Florida through the Florida Straits.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)

  • A total of 150 officers and support personnel have deployed to emergency migration response, and recently a seventh wave of 15 additional FWC officers have arrived to provide additional support throughout the Florida Keys.
  • FWC has tasked five large platform offshore patrol vessels in addition to maritime assets already in place. Included in those assets is the 85’ vessel Gulf Sentry with six crew members. They are patrolling and assisting U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection with migrant landings.
  • FWC Aviation is conducting routine flights in support of local, state, and federal partners and is coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard, Florida National Guard, and FHP air assets.
  • FWC is working in conjunction with FDEM to assess and document derelict migrant vessels. FWC is documenting and processing vessels on state waters and FDEM is documenting and processing vessels on dry land.
  • Currently, FWC does not anticipate the need to institute any additional recreational boating restrictions in the region. For everyone’s safety, recreational boaters are cautioned to remain clear of any suspected migrant vessel and alert authorities to their location.
  • If an abandoned migrant vessel lands on private property, the property owner is not responsible for its removal. The state will remove these vessels free of charge. Report an abandoned vessel to the FWC at 888-404-3922.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)

  • FDLE has nearly two dozen members deployed in Monroe County.
  • FDLE aviation assets are assisting with patrolling the waters.
  • FDLE is coordinating Florida’s law enforcement response, similar to their active role in hurricanes, and is in contact with state and local partners to ensure they have the resources needed to manage the current mass migration situation.
  • As migrants are more at-risk to human trafficking and other crimes, FDLE is helping to gather and provide intelligence and conducting investigations and assisting as requested by federal, state, and local partners.
  • FDLE agents are conducting interviews and gathering intelligence in conjunction with US Customs and Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP)

  • FHP has deployed 30 troopers, six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with drone pilots, two fixed-wing aircraft with downlink capabilities, and one mobile command bus in support of ongoing operations.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# illegal immigration# florida# ron desantis# immigraton# nation security

Comments / 142

Published by

Matt O’Hern’s journalism experience includes political news reporting for various organizations and news publications in Florida since 2005. O’Hern graduated from Samford University in Birmingham, AL with a degree in journalism.

Orlando, FL
13K followers

More from Matt O'Hern

Louisiana State

Republican Senators Introduce Bill to Crack Down on Fentanyl Trafficking

With thousands of Americans dying from opioids each year, more elected officials are taking actions to address the issue of illegal distribution. Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy (R) introduced the Fairness in Fentanyl Sentencing Act of 2023 to crack down on fentanyl trafficking by lowering the threshold required for minimum sentencing in light of the drug’s potency relative to other substances.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Sen. Blackburn Says Biden is Perceived as Weak by Putin, Xi Jinping

During a guest appearance of Fox News, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn criticized President Joe Biden. Blackburn insisted that Biden's weak leadership that has emboldened dictators like Communist China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take advantage of the United States. Blackburn’s comments come As Xi and Putin meet in Moscow, Russia.

Read full story
1 comments

Two Southern Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Combat Food Price Inflation

With millions of Americans living paycheck to paycheck and one major home or car repair away from financial ruin, Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) recently introduced the bipartisan "Farm Operations Support Act."

Read full story
2 comments

Senate Could Codify Right to Bear Arms if It Passes 'Respect for Second Amendment Act'

As Americans continue to debate gun control vs. gun rights, two southern senators, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in introducing the Respect for the Second Amendment Act to protect an individual’s right to keep and bear arms.

Read full story
698 comments
Arkansas State

Cop Killers Would Get Death Penalty or Life in Prison in Bill Proposed by Arkansas Senator

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton (R) is raising the stakes for criminals found guilty of murdering law enforcement officers. While such cases are currently judged at the state level, Cotton's proposed bill, the "Defending Our Defenders Act", legislation would make the murder of a state or local law enforcement officer a federal crime punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.

Read full story
28 comments

North Carolina Increases Criminal Penalties for Rioters

Rioters in North Carolina will risk stiffer penalties following the passage of a recently-passed bill. Almost one year after vetoing similar legislation proposed by state Republicans, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) allowed a House Bill 40 to become law without his signature.

Read full story
2 comments

Sen. Joe Manchin Announces More than $4.8 Million in Energy Bill Assistance for West Virginia Families

According to a press release from West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and will provide financial assistance to low-income West Virginians whose energy costs represent a disproportionate share of their household budgets.

Read full story
89 comments
Alabama State

Alabama Senator Backs Balanced Budget Amendment

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.), a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, announced that she has joined U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), along with 22 additional Senate cosponsors, in introducing a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution to force the President and Congress to enact annual balanced budgets.

Read full story
10 comments
Mississippi State

Senator Hyde-Smith Says Biden's Budget ‘Will Do Anything But Help' National Economy

During Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith's recent speech on the senate floor, the Republican Senator from Mississippi shared her skeptical outlook on President Joe Biden's budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Read full story
249 comments
Louisiana State

Republican Senators Attempt to Stop Biden ATF's Pistol Grip Rule from Being Enforced

Louisiana Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) more than 40 Republican senators today introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to prevent the Biden administration’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) from enforcing an anti-Second Amendment pistol brace rule.

Read full story
344 comments
Tampa, FL

Trump's 2024 Campaign Success May Be Determined by Miami and Tampa Voters

Donald Trump's current position in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary is much stronger than his lone opponent, Nikki Haley, but if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joins the 2024 GOP field as expected, then the residents of Miami and Tampa may ultimately cast some of the most crucial votes in the entire 2024 GOP Primary campaign. Political pundits and insiders continue to cite reports from inside sources that are insisting that DeSantis will officially declare his candidacy after the Florida Legislature completes its 2023 session the month of May.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Unemployment Rate Remains Lower Than the Nation for 27th Consecutive Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the state's most recent labor data show's the unemployment rate was 2.6% and remained lower than the nation for the 27th consecutive month while job growth outperformed the nation for the 22nd consecutive month.

Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

Alabama Governor Announces 54,100 Jobs Gained in 2022, Latest Unemployment Rate of 2.6%

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced that the state's preliminary, seasonally adjusted January unemployment rate is 2.6%, unchanged from December 2022’s revised rate, and also unchanged from January 2022’s rate. According to the state's data, January’s rate represents 58,411 unemployed persons compared to 59,986 in December and 60,270 in January 2022.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida Congressman's Bill to 'Save Women's Sports' Heads to Senate

Florida Congressman Greg Steube (R-Fla.) has been a leading vocal critic of biological males participating in women's sports. Last week, Stuebe's bill H.R. 734, known as "The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023", passed the House Committee on Education and the Workforce committee 25-20, with Republican members voting unanimously in favor.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

New Poll Shows Trump Losing to DeSantis Among Florida Republican Voters

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leads Donald Trump by 25 points in a recent 2024 Republican Presidential Primary poll conducted by the University of North Florida. News of the notably large margin of victory for DeSantis against former President Trump coincides with data reports indicating taht DeSantis newly released book, "The Courage to Be Free", not only topped the bestseller lists, but sold more copies than similar books by Trump and Barack Obama.

Read full story
230 comments
Mississippi State

Sen. Wicker Says Biden's Budget Falls Short on National Defense

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker, (R) a ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, responded to President Biden’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget request which proposes significant new taxes and fails to invest adequately in national defense.

Read full story
33 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi Senator Says Biden's Budget Relies on Bogus Deficit Cutting Gimmicks

Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) slammed President Biden's budget for Fiscal Year 2024. Smith, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said that Biden's budget plan relies on massive tax increases, more federal spending, and bogus deficit cutting gimmicks.

Read full story
9 comments
Arkansas State

Arkansas Senator Cotton Introduces Bill Targeting Palestinian Terror Payments

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton (R-) introduced the Taylor Force Martyr Payment Prevention Act, legislation aimed at eliminating Palestinian “martyr payments,” otherwise known as the “pay to slay” program. The bill would deter foreign banks from processing these payments for the Palestinian Authority by cutting off their access to the United States financial system.

Read full story
57 comments

Green Beret Slams Biden Administration's Afghanistan Withdrawal

During the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the Administration’s emergency evacuation from Afghanistan, Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL), a Green Beret, condemned the Biden Administration for its callous, incompetent, and disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Read full story
442 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy