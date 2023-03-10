Mississippi Senator Says Biden's Budget Relies on Bogus Deficit Cutting Gimmicks

President Joe Biden's budget for 2024 was heavily criticized by Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith Photo by New South Politics

Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) slammed President Biden's budget for Fiscal Year 2024. Smith, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said that Biden's budget plan relies on massive tax increases, more federal spending, and bogus deficit cutting gimmicks.

“The best thing about President Biden’s 2024 budget wish list is that it’s dead on arrival," Smith said in a news release. "It is not the serious fiscal blueprint that we need as a nation to deal with the national debt, deficits, national defense, and other critical problems facing the American people. Instead, the President and his administration seem to be divorced from reality by producing a budget plan that doubles down on the runaway spending and taxes that characterized the first half of the Biden presidency,”

Hyde-Smith, who reintroduced a constitutional balanced budget amendment in February.

“In real terms, this budget will do nothing to help produce fiscally responsible spending bills or a credible plan for tackling our debt issues," Hyde-Smith said. "I hope more reasonable heads will come together as we begin work on the budget and appropriations process for FY2024,”

