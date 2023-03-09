Judge Sides with DeSantis and Florida Attorney General Against Biden's 'Catch and Release' Illegal Immigration Policy

Matt O'Hern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOGKz_0lCYVUDt00
President Joe Biden's 'catch and release' approach to illegal immigration was ruled as a violation of federal law by a federal judge in FLPhoto byNew South Politics

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis enjoyed a second-straight legal victory regarding illegal immigration, as federal Judge T. Kent Wetherell sided with the Florida Attorney General in a lawsuit which alleged that President Joe Biden's administration violated federal law with its 'non-detention' policy on illegal immigrants.

“For the most part, the court finds in favor of Florida because, as detailed below, the evidence establishes that defendants have effectively turned the Southwest border into a meaningless line in the sand and little more than a speed bump for aliens flooding into the country by prioritizing ‘alternatives to detention’ over actual detention and by releasing more than a million aliens into the country — on ‘parole’ or pursuant to the exercise of ‘prosecutorial discretion’ under a wholly inapplicable statute — without even initiating removal proceedings,” Wetherell said in a 109-page report.

Wetherell's ruling comes less than 40 days after Leon County Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey dismissed a lawsuit against DeSantis and the state's department of transportation which alleged that they didn’t comply with public-records request regarding the relocation of undocumented immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, with a layover in Florida.

“Today’s ruling affirms what we have known all along, President Biden is responsible for the border crisis and his unlawful immigration policies make this country less safe. A federal judge is now ordering Biden to follow the law, and his administration should immediately begin securing the border to protect the American people," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said.

Florida forced the federal government to provide or disclose the following:

  • A deposition of U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz showing the Biden administration purposely reduced detention capacity of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and narrowed removal pathways. Ortiz claimed these changes left Border Patrol with no other choice but to release hundreds of thousands of immigrants into the interior. Ortiz also agreed that Biden’s policies caused the unprecedented surge at the border.
  • A memo outlining the federal government’s plan in the event immigrants overrun the border if Title 42 expires—the mass-release of migrants into the United States.
  • Testimony and deposition of ICE Executive Associate Director for Enforcement and Removal Operations Corey Price confirming the Biden administration knew its immigration priorities would cut enforcement in half and still implemented them. Price also confirmed that ICE is removing more than seven times fewer inadmissible immigrants than in 2012, booking in roughly half the number of immigrants than the previous administration.
  • ICE training videos showing officials discussing the logistical problems created when federal authorities intentionally released tens of thousands of immigrants without charging documents—a formal legal document requiring immigrants to appear before an immigration judge.

Bryan Griffin, press secretary for DeSantis, praised Wetherell’s ruling. “Thanks to the leadership of @GovRonDeSantis and the efforts of @AGAshleyMoody, Florida has held the Biden Administration accountable for failing to defend our nation’s borders,” Griffin said in a Tweet.

DeSantis also took to Twitter to comment on the ruling. "The federal court invalidating Biden's "catch and release" policy is another example of Florida holding this administration accountable. Biden turned our border into a "meaningless line in the sand" and violated federal law.," DeSantis said in a Tweet.

Wetherell put his decision vacating the Parole+ATD policy on hold for seven days, giving the Biden administration time to appeal.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# joe biden# biden# florida# ron desantis# illegal immigration

Comments / 654

Published by

Matt O’Hern’s journalism experience includes political news reporting for various organizations and news publications in Florida since 2005. O’Hern graduated from Samford University in Birmingham, AL with a degree in journalism.

Orlando, FL
12K followers

More from Matt O'Hern

Mississippi State

Sen. Wicker Says Biden's Budget Falls Short on National Defense

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker, (R) a ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, responded to President Biden’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget request which proposes significant new taxes and fails to invest adequately in national defense.

Read full story
13 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi Senator Says Biden's Budget Relies on Bogus Deficit Cutting Gimmicks

Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) slammed President Biden's budget for Fiscal Year 2024. Smith, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said that Biden's budget plan relies on massive tax increases, more federal spending, and bogus deficit cutting gimmicks.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Arkansas Senator Cotton Introduces Bill Targeting Palestinian Terror Payments

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton (R-) introduced the Taylor Force Martyr Payment Prevention Act, legislation aimed at eliminating Palestinian “martyr payments,” otherwise known as the “pay to slay” program. The bill would deter foreign banks from processing these payments for the Palestinian Authority by cutting off their access to the United States financial system.

Read full story
25 comments

Green Beret Slams Biden Administration's Afghanistan Withdrawal

During the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the Administration’s emergency evacuation from Afghanistan, Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL), a Green Beret, condemned the Biden Administration for its callous, incompetent, and disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Read full story
290 comments
Alabama State

Alabama Senators Introduce Stopping the Border Surges Act' Bill to Close Illegal Immigration Loopholes

With record-high numbers of illegal immigrants entering the United States at its southern border with Mexico, Alabama Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.), the ranking member of the Homeland Security subcommittee of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, joined Senators Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and nine of their colleagues to introduce the "Stopping Border Surges Act" to address loopholes in our immigration system that encourage vulnerable immigrant populations to take dangerous, illegal paths of entry into the United States.

Read full story
253 comments

Three Reasons Why Trump's 2024 CPAC Poll Victory is Meaningless - Opinion

For the average observer of American politics, it’s easy to interpret recent straw polls conducted by CPAC as an indication of overwhelming party-wide support for Donald Trump to be the Republican Nominee for President in 2024. There are two key reasons why it’s foolish to take any straw poll seriously, but especially the most recent polls pitting Trump vs a handful of other candidates.

Read full story
244 comments
Florida State

Florida Republican Senator's Bill for Blogger Registration Mirrors 'Woke' Totalitarian Leftist Policy - Opinion

North central Florida voters have supported state senator and former house representative Jason Brodeur based as on his campaign promises to limit government bureaucracy. For more than a decade, the rising star in Florida politics developed a reputation as one of the most conservative members of Florida's legislature which is why one of his latest bills came as a major surprise and drew national attention from conservatives including Newt Gingrich.

Read full story
2 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi Senator Joins Effort to Protect Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) cosponsored a bill to enhance security for pro-life pregnancy centers and to protect staff and patients from potential violence and extremism.

Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

Tuberville Leads Fight Against Biden's Plans to Allow Biological Males to Compete in Women's Sports

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville (R) lead 18 Republican colleagues in reintroducing the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" to preserve Title IX protections for female athletes and ensure fair, safe competition in women’s sports across the country. The legislation would counteract the Biden administration’s plans to finalize rules in May that will force institutions to allow biological males to share spaces with females and compete in women’s sports.

Read full story
566 comments
Tennessee State

Bill to Block IRS Snooping on Taxpayers Introduced by Two Southern Senators

A bill aimed at blocking expansion of the Internal Revenue Service and its surveillance capabilities was submitted by Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty (R) and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R) this week. Idaho Senator Mike Crapo and Senate Republican colleagues joined them to introduce the "Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act."

Read full story
58 comments

Poll Shows 1 in 3 Americans Support Dividing the United States

New results from a Rasmussen Poll released today show that 34 percent of Americans support the idea of a “national divorce” between red states and blue states. Rasmussen's survey of 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on February 21-23, and was spurred by Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has gained national fame for controversial remarks during her tenure, tweeting last month, “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government”?

Read full story
962 comments
Florida State

Florida Democrats Double-Down on Losing Formula - Opinion

With long-standing havens of Democratic support flipping from blue to red in the 2022 Election, it was natural to assume a change of leadership in the Florida Democratic Party was imminent. To nobody's surpise, former Florida Democratic Chair Manny Diaz resigned as chairman of the party. Earlier this week, Florida Democrats chose to make Nikki Fried their new leader. The decision defies all logic when you dig into the data and consider the trends seen across the state.

Read full story
54 comments

Nikki Haley Beats Joe Biden in 2024 Presidential Election Poll by Rasmussen

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley made headlines with her presidential candidacy, and a new poll by Rasmussen shows her ahead of President Joe Biden, with 45 percent of voter support to 41 percent for Biden.

Read full story
219 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Has An Ace Up His Sleeve that Neither Trump Nor Haley Can Match - Opinion

Since the start of school lockdowns in 2020, school closures and curriculum have been on the forefront of the minds of millions of parents across the country, especially among conservative families. During the first year of the pandemic, former President Trump, from the executive level, didn't have the same level of access to state-specific shool policy, nor did former South Carolina and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerged among all 50 governors due to leadership he showed in the areas of education transparency and re-opening schools.

Read full story
650 comments

North Carolina Republicans Want Billy Graham Statue to Be Installed at the U.S. Capitol

Each state is authorized to designate “two statues of notable citizens for display in the United States Capitol, and Senators Ted Budd (R-NC) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) have introduced S. Con. Res. 4, a resolution to expedite the installation of a statue of the Reverend William Franklin ‘‘Billy’’ Graham, Jr. into the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall Collection.

Read full story
616 comments
Alabama State

Alabama Senators Britt, Tuberville Reintroduce Bill to Limit Immigration Paroles

Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.), joined fellow Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville (R), and six other Republican Senators to reintroduce the Immigration Parole Reform Act of 2023 to restore integrity to the immigration parole statute amid ongoing misuse by the executive branch.

Read full story
131 comments

Tim Scott's Team Reportedly Planning to Run Against Trump, Haley in 2024 Republican Presidential Primary

During an interview on Fox News, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott was asked if he was working with a team of advisors to plan a run against Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in the 2024 Republican Primary. Scott told Fox News host Sandra Smith, "The most important thing we have is mission we have.. The mission that we have is to restore hope and create opportunities for working class Americans. We're going to have a "Faith in America" tour so that we can listen to the American people but the truth is, the title should be less important the mission of serving the greatest land on earth and the people within it. That is my mission. God blessed me with the ability to be a United States Senator and I'm looking forward to continuing to hear across the country, what the priorities of the American people are. I will say this, Sandra, we need to give an optimistic, positive message that brings our country back together, because we're in the midst of a cultural strife that we haven't seen in a number of years."

Read full story
383 comments
East Palestine, OH

Missouri Senator Calls for Hearings on Biden’s Response to Train Derailments, Toxic Impact

Following the massive train derailment in East Palestine, OH, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.) requesting a hearing on federal disaster relief efforts. Senator Hawley has also expressed serious concern over the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) decision to deny Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's request for federal disaster assistance.

Read full story
680 comments
Georgia State

Sen. Ossoff Submits Formal Opposition to Strip Mine Proposal Near Okefenokee Swamp

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff submitted his formal opposition to a proposed strip mine next to the Okefenokee Swamp in southeast Georgia. In his submission to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD), Sen. Ossoff cited scientific analysis and warning from key experts, including a leading hydrologist at the University of Georgia, Dr. Rhett Jackson, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which is responsible for the stewardship of the Refuge.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy