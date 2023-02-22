North Carolina Republicans Want Billy Graham Statue to Be Installed at the U.S. Capitol

Matt O'Hern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MuFNA_0kwM8G0i00
Christian leader Billy GrahamPhoto byBilly Graham foundation Facebook page

Each state is authorized to designate “two statues of notable citizens for display in the United States Capitol, and Senators Ted Budd (R-NC) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) have introduced S. Con. Res. 4, a resolution to expedite the installation of a statue of the Reverend William Franklin ‘‘Billy’’ Graham, Jr. into the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall Collection.

Known as "America's pastor", Graham's sermons and concert speeches reached millions of Americans, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, who partly credits Graham for his recovery from alcoholism. Graham also shared the message of the gospel in nations across the globe. North Carolina is the home state of Graham and the location of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Training Center, where Christians attend conferences, seminars and other events.

Other Senate Sponsors of the bill to put Graham in the Capitol building include, Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY).

In the House, the bipartisan resolution is led by Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), and also sponsored by Reps. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Richard Hudson (R-NC), Dan Bishop (R-NC), David Rouzer (R-NC), Greg Murphy (R-NC), Chuck Edwards (R-NC), and Don Davis (D-NC).

According to a press release from Sen. Budd, Three steps remain in the process of placing the statue in the Capitol, and this resolution would force the Joint Committee on the Library of Congress (JCL) to complete those steps without further delay.

The bill would mandate that the JCL:

Approve or deny the full-sized clay model and pedestal design of a statue within 30 days.

Approve or deny the completed statue within 30 days.

Determine a permanent display location within 30 days of approving the completed statue.

“The legacy of Rev. Billy Graham is based on his simple message of forgiveness based on John 3:16," Sen. Budd said in a statement. His lifelong commitment to preaching the Gospel, his fight for civil rights, his opposition to communism, and his spiritual guidance provided hope to hundreds of millions. He was the first private citizen from North Carolina to lie in honor in the United States Capitol and his likeness should stand in the U.S. Capitol forever. After years of bureaucratic delay, it’s time to get this done.”

Tillis joined Budd's praise of the iconic Christian leader.

“Reverend Billy Graham devoted his life to his faith, preaching the Gospel to millions around the world, " Sen. Tillis said. He was a proud North Carolinian whose service bettered our country and the world. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution so the statue of Reverend Billy Graham can finally stand in Statuary Hall and represent our North Carolina values.”

NC Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson said that statue of Graham in our United States Capitol would serve as an everlasting reminder of the message he shared, and "the souls he saved.”

NC Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger said a statue of Graham in the capitol is overdue.

“Rev. Billy Graham was one of the finest men to hail from North Carolina," Berger said. "His ministry took him around the globe where he impacted millions of lives. The installation of Rev. Graham’s statue in the Capitol is long overdue, and I commend Sen. Ted Budd and the rest of North Carolina’s Congressional delegation for efforts to get it completed.”

NC House Speaker Tim Moore agreed with Berger's point that the honor is overdue.

“Reverend Billy Graham left an indelible mark on his home state of North Carolina and the entire world," Moore said. "Rev. Graham was an advisor to hundreds of influential political and spiritual leaders worldwide and a beloved preacher who reached nations with the message of God’s love and forgiveness. He has left a legacy that will live on forever, and the installation of the statue of the Reverend William Franklin ‘Billy’ Graham, Jr. into the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall is long overdue.”

A state is allowed to replace a statue by requesting the approval of the Joint Committee on the Library of Congress (JCL). On October 2, 2015, the North Carolina General Assembly approved a request to the JCL to approve the replacement of the statue of Charles Brantley Aycock with the Reverend William Franklin “Billy” Graham, Jr. A statue of Rev. Graham became eligible for placement after his death in 2018.

The North Carolina General Assembly sent to JCL the proposed statue design in August 2020, but the committee took over a year to approve this simple step. This resolution ensures such lengthy delays will not reoccur.

Matt O'Hern

