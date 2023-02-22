Tim Scott's Team Reportedly Planning to Run Against Trump, Haley in 2024 Republican Presidential Primary

South Carolina Tim Scott may join the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Election vs. Donald Trump and Nikki Haley Photo by New South Politics

During an interview on Fox News, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott was asked if he was working with a team of advisors to plan a run against Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in the 2024 Republican Primary. Scott told Fox News host Sandra Smith, "The most important thing we have is mission we have.. The mission that we have is to restore hope and create opportunities for working class Americans. We're going to have a "Faith in America" tour so that we can listen to the American people but the truth is, the title should be less important the mission of serving the greatest land on earth and the people within it. That is my mission. God blessed me with the ability to be a United States Senator and I'm looking forward to continuing to hear across the country, what the priorities of the American people are. I will say this, Sandra, we need to give an optimistic, positive message that brings our country back together, because we're in the midst of a cultural strife that we haven't seen in a number of years."

The Wall Street Journal fueled speculation about Sen. Scott joining the 2024 last week when it cited anonymous sources “familiar with his plans” on a presidential bid. Jennifer DeCasper, a senior adviser, said the senator was “excited to share his vision of hope and opportunity and hear the American people’s response”

.On the question of whether or not he can combat Trump with his message, Scott declined to take the bait to criticize Trump, and redirected the focus of the conversation to the American people.

"Being a kid growing up in poverty, this country afforded me an opportunity to live my American dream, in a way that no other country possibly on earth could allow. It was not possible to see my story happen. But my story is the same as millions of other Americans all across this great land. The question we should ask ourselves, is there an appetite for more of what we have seen in the past. I think the answer is yes."

Scott has been in the Senate long enough to tout his record and experience, especially his signature legislation, which involved the creation of economic opportunity zones as part of the 2017 tax reform package. The zones helped private investors bring billions of dollars to distressed communities across the country. More recently he voted against Biden’s large spending bills such as the American Rescue Plan, and he co-sponsored the Accelerate Long-term Investment Growth Now (ALIGN) Act, introduced by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.), would make permanent one of the most pro-American worker, pro-growth policies contained in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

In February of 2020, Scott made an impassioned speech on the senate floor after Democrats blocked his proposed legislation for police reform. All but three Democrats voting against it. Sens. Doug Jones of Alabama, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Maine’s Angus King cast "yes" votes along with all Republicans.