North Carolina Senator Introduces the 'Build the Wall Now Act' for His First Bill

North Carolina Senator Ted Budd's first bill submitted to congress is the 'Build the Wall Now Act.' Photo by Matt OHern, New South Politics

Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) introduced his first bill as a United States Senator, the 'Build the Wall Now Act.' According to a press release from Sen. Budd, the act would require border wall construction to restart within 24 hours, removes all legal impediments to construction, and unlocks $2.1 billion in unspent wall funding. Congress appropriated approximately $6 billion for border wall construction from 2018–2021, but $2.1 billion remains unspent since President Joe Biden’s signed Presidential Proclamation 10142 on first day in office, which paused all funding for the border wall.

According to Budd, after pressure from 71 members of the House and Senate, the Government Accountability Office ruled that this was not a permanent impoundment, but rather a “programmatic delay", and the Biden administration claimed that this delay will be used to conduct additional environmental and Endangered Species Act reviews that had been waived by the Trump administration.

“President Biden has created the worst border crisis in American history, "Budd said in an official statement. "Instead of taking steps to solve this crisis, the Biden administration has tried to run out the regulatory clock on border wall construction. The Build the Wall Now Act ends this administration’s excuses and forces them to restart wall construction immediately. It’s time for a comprehensive solution to end the Biden Border Crisis, and this bill does just that.”

The bill's co-sponsors include Budd's Republican colleague in the Tar Heel State, Sen. Thom Tillis as well as Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Steve Daines (R-MT), Mike Crapo (R-ID), James Risch (R-ID), and Mike Rounds (R-SD).

The House version of the bill is led by Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).

The bill is supported by the National Border Patrol Council, Federation for American Immigration Reform, NumbersUSA, and Heritage Action for America.

“From the moment President Biden took office, he has made one poor decision after another that has created a crisis at our Southern border, including stopping the construction of a border wall," Sen. Tillis said. "We have to take action to gain back control of our border and stop the historic level of illegal crossings, and I am proud to join Senator Budd to introduce this legislation.”

“The Biden Administration has, time and time again, put politics before the interests of the American public," Sen. Cruz said. "Not only has Biden ended Remain in Mexico, leading to the worst humanitarian crisis ever on our southern border, but also inexplicably halted construction of the Border Wall, flooding our communities with deadly fentanyl and other drugs. It’s time to start building the wall again, and I am proud to stand with my colleagues in support of this bill to save lives by securing our border.”

Sen. Risch stressed the critical role border walls play in preventing illegal opioids from entering the country.

“Border walls work, Risch said. "It successfully deters illegal immigration and helps reduce the flow of deadly illegal drugs, like fentanyl, from flowing freely into the U.S. But that didn’t stop President Biden from halting the construction of the southern border wall. With the Build the Wall Now Act, the remaining $2.1 billion already approved and allocated by Congress will finally be used for its intended purpose, the completion of the southern border wall. This commonsense measure is a critical step Congress can take to reverse President Biden’s disastrous failures to keep our border secure.”

Section 102(c)(1) of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 gives the Secretary of Homeland Security the authority to “waive all legal requirements such Secretary, in such Secretary’s sole discretion, determines necessary to ensure expeditious construction of the barriers and roads” at the border. The Trump Administration used Section 102(c)(1) to waive 50 different provisions of law to speed up border construction.